Best ways to get Trailblaze EXP and raise Trailblaze level in Honkai: Star Rail

As you explore the stars on the Astral Express in Honkai Star Rail, you can go on numerous adventures, take on various campaign and side quests, and explore each region for treasure chests. But you might notice certain features and quests are locked behind your Trailblaze experience levels, which can be quite a hindrance.

Related: Honkai: Star Rail Codes (April 2023)

Thankfully, there are several ways you can get Trailblaze EXP in Honkai Star Rail to raise your Trailblaze level. Here are all the ways.

How to get Trailblaze EXP in Honkai Star Rail

While leveling your characters is easy, raising your Trailblaze level is a different story. The Trailblaze EXP card states you can earn this resource via Mission rewards and Trailblaze Power consumption, which isn’t all too clear.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via HoYoverse

So, here are four of the best ways you can earn Trailblaze EXP and raise your Trailblaze level.

1) Specific Missions

As you continue to work your way through the campaign, you’ll come across several quests that offer Trailblaze EXP as one of the rewards, like Requiem Mass.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via HoYoverse

Trailblaze EXP missions rewards aren’t limited to the main Honkai: Star Rail missions; they can also be rewards for adventure or even companion missions. So, as you’re playing, look for the Trailblaze EXP icon in the Rewards Preview section for missions and complete those first if you need that extra EXP boost.

2) Operational Briefings

Operational Briefings are relatively easy missions that you can complete, and they offer a decent amount of Trailblaze EXP as a reward.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via HoYoverse

And once you’ve completed all the missions for each part, you’ll earn additional rewards, like Stellar Jade or Credits, which are essential forms of currency in Honkai: Star Rail.

3) Daily Training

Daily Training requires you to complete specific activities like sending your characters on assignments or completing a daily mission. You’ll earn a specific number of activity points with every completed activity.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via HoYoverse

As you earn points, you’ll unlock rewards at every 100 activity point interval, including Trailblaze EXP and other highly desirable items. They’re pretty easy to complete, so if you need to raise your Trailblaze level quickly, complete these activities daily.

4) Calyx Battles

The Survival Index has various tabs with different survival battles to complete. However, the ones that you need to focus on to earn Trailblaze EXP are the Calyx (Golden) and Calyx (Crimson) options.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via HoYoverse

When you complete one round of the Calyx battles, you’ll earn Trailblaze EXP. And while the rewards, like Adventure Logs or Credits, differ depending on the Calyx you choose, you’ll always earn Trailblaze EXP.

So, when you have a full bar of Trailblaze Power, which equates to 180 Trailblaze Power, you can complete 18 Calyx battles and earn 900 Trailblaze EXP. Although it can be tedious to do at times, I’ve found it’s a great way to get extra Trailblaze EXP and level up that much faster. And it’s super helpful if you need resources to level up your Traces.

While you can earn small amounts of Trailblaze EXP from opening chests and completing general missions, these are the best ways to earn Trailblaze EXP and raise your Trailblaze levels in Honkai Star Rail.