How to get free Stellar Jade in Honkai Star Rail

As you travel across the stars on the Astral Express in Honkai Star Rail, you’ll encounter various forms of currency, and one of them includes Stellar Jade. And while it may not seem like the best form of currency at first glance, it’s actually quite essential because there are various items you can exchange it for.

Although you could purchase Oneiric Pouches for real-world money, which could then be redeemed for Stellar Jade, there are ways you can earn Stellar Jade for free.

Here’s everything you need to know about and how to earn free Stellar Jade in Honkai Star Rail.

What is Stellar Jade in Honkai Star Rail

Stellar Jade is an essential form of Honkai currency because you can use it directly in the Stellar Trade shop in the Store to purchase a Star Rail Special Pass or a Star Rail Pass. One of either of these passes costs 160 Stellar Jade.

The reason why these passes are important is you can use them to warp for characters. The Star Rail Special Pass is, as the name implies, a special pass that can be used to warp for characters in the Character Event Warp or the Light Cone Event Warp.

So, how can you get free Stellar Jade in Honkai Star Rail?

Honkai Star Rail: How to get free Stellar Jade

To get free Stellar Jade, there are a few methods you can use.

1) Redeem free Honkai Star Rail codes

As this is a HoYoverse game, codes are a common, limited-time goodie that can help you progress through the storyline and increase your enjoyment of Honkai Star Rail.

It’s important to note these codes often have a very limited lifespan, so as soon as a code becomes available, make sure you redeem them. While many of the rewards will vary between codes, you’ll find you’ll receive Stellar Jade among many of them.

By redeeming the three Honkai Star Rail grand opening codes, I received 300 Stellar Jade, so that’s nearly two free Star Rail Passes, and it took less than a minute.

2) Unlock Achievements

As you play Honkai Star Rail, you’ll undoubtedly unlock achievements, granting you varying amounts of Stellar Jade as a reward upon completion. These achievements range from dealing a specific amount of damage in one battle to consecutively logging in for a set number of days.

So, as you continue to play Honkai Star Rail, you’ll be able to earn free Stellar Jade reasonably effortlessly.