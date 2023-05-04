Best Serval builds and skills in Honkai: Star Rail

Serval is one of Honkai: Star Rail‘s characters who could be obtained for free upon launch. She offers valuable buffs and AoE damage when built correctly.

She’s a four-star following the Erudition path, which designates AoE damage-focused characters, wielding the Lightning element. The character was rewarded to players who preregistered for the game ahead of launch. But now, she can also be obtained from Warps.

Related: All Honkai: Star Rail Version 1.1, 1.2, and 1.3 leaks

The key statistic for Serval’s power is her Attack. Most of her abilities revolve around that, so she will get her damage output greatly enhanced with more Attack. Being aware of that will help you choose her Light Cone and Relics better.

Best Honkai: Star Rail builds and skills for Serval

Serval can deal either mono or AoE damage to targets, which makes her quite versatile.

Keep in mind that the values of the following list will change depending on Traces, Eidolons, and levels enhanced on Serval.

Basic Attack : deals Lightning damage equal to 60 percent of Serval’s Attack to a target.

: deals Lightning damage equal to 60 percent of Serval’s Attack to a target. Skill : deals Lightning damage equal to 84 percent of her Attack to one enemy, as well as 36 percent of her Attack to those adjacent to it. She has a 80 percent base chance of Shocking enemies hit for two turns.

: deals Lightning damage equal to 84 percent of her Attack to one enemy, as well as 36 percent of her Attack to those adjacent to it. She has a 80 percent base chance of Shocking enemies hit for two turns. Ultimate : deals Lightning damage equal to 122 percent of her Attack to all enemies, and the Shocked ones see their state extended for two more turns.

: deals Lightning damage equal to 122 percent of her Attack to all enemies, and the Shocked ones see their state extended for two more turns. Talent : Lightning damage equalling to 43 percent of Serval’s Attack is dealt to all Shocked enemies after she attacks.

: Lightning damage equalling to 43 percent of Serval’s Attack is dealt to all Shocked enemies after she attacks. Technique: attacks the enemy and deals Lightning damage amounting to 50 percent of her Attack to a random enemy. She has a 100 percent base chance to Shock all enemies for three turns. When they are, they’ll receive DoT Lightning damage equaling to 50 percent of her Attack at the start of each turn.

Her abilities will get higher numbers as she is leveled up. But upgrading her Eidolons will also enhance them. To do so, players must get duplicate versions of her when pulling in Warps. Here are all six Eidolons of Serval and their effects:

Echo Chamber (A1): deals Lightning damage amounting to 60 percent of her Basic Attack’s damage to a random enemy adjacent to the target of that Basic attack.

(A1): deals Lightning damage amounting to 60 percent of her Basic Attack’s damage to a random enemy adjacent to the target of that Basic attack. Encore! (A2): whenever her Talent is triggered to deal more damage, Serval regenerates Four Energy.

(A2): whenever her Talent is triggered to deal more damage, Serval regenerates Four Energy. Listen, the Heartbeat of the Gears (A3): upgrades Skill and Basic Attack.

(A3): upgrades Skill and Basic Attack. Make Some Noise! (A4): Ultimate has a 100 percent base chance to apply Shock to enemies who have yet to be put in that state.

(A4): Ultimate has a 100 percent base chance to apply Shock to enemies who have yet to be put in that state. Belobog’s Loudest Roar! (A5): upgrades Ultimate and Talent.

(A5): upgrades Ultimate and Talent. This Song Rocks to Heaven (A6): Serval deals 30 percent more damage to Shocked enemies.

Light Cones

As said beforehand, we recommend building Serval around her Attack numbers. This will naturally enhance most of her abilities. The Light Cones and Relics suggested in this guide were chosen taking this into consideration.

Memories of the Past

Rarity: Five stars

Five stars Path: Erudition

Erudition Ability: Increases Serval’s Critical damage by 36 percent, as well as her Skill and Ultimate damage by 18 percent. When she uses her Skill or Ultimate, she gains a Somnus Corpus effect that increases damage of follow-up attacks by 48 percent.

This Light Cone is strong due to the base stat increase it offers, in addition to its unique effect, which will boost Serval’s Critical Damage.

Geniuses’ Repose

Rarity: Four stars

Four stars Path: Erudition

Erudition Ability: Increases Serval’s Attack by 16 percent. When she defeats an enemy, her Crit Damage increases by 24 percent for three turns.

This is the only four-star Relic for Erudition that boosts the Attack, since the others focus more on Energy recharge or follow-up attacks. This choice is a no-brainer for Serval.

Data Bank

Rarity: Three stars

Three stars Path: Erudition

Erudition Ability: Increases Serval’s Ultimate damage by 56 percent.

This effect is pretty straightforward. The value indicated above can be reached when Superimposing the Light Cone up to its max level.

It can be a good idea to max out this one without spending too many resources on leveling it up if you’re unsure on how long you’ll keep Serval in your main team compositions, since the Erudition Path also includes five-star characters and you might want to switch for them later on.

Screengrab by Dot Esports

Relics

At the start of Honkai, you can equip four different Relics. They gain random stats when leveled up, as well as unique effects when several pieces from the same sets are applied.

You can those for two and four pieces of the same sets equipped. And when you’ll get further in the game’s progression, you’ll unlock two more locations for Planar Ornaments, more relics that grant randomly-generated stats. Equipping two pieces from the same set will also offer a unique effect.

Here are the best Relic sets for Serval in Honkai.

Band of Sizzling Thunder

Rarity: Five stars if possible

Five stars if possible Two-Piece Effect: Lightning damage plus 10 percent

Lightning damage plus 10 percent Four-Piece Effect: Attack increased by 25 percent for one turn when Serval uses her Skill.

Attack increased by 25 percent for one turn when Serval uses her Skill. Location: Cavern of Corrosion

You’ll certainly naturally want to equip this set since it’s the only one that offers a Lightning damage bonus. In addition, the four-piece effect enhances the Attack, her most important stat. You’ll need to progress far into the game before unlocking the right Path in the Cavern of Corrosion.

Musketeer of Wild Wheat

Rarity: Five stars if possible

Five stars if possible Two-Piece Effect: Attack increased by 10 percent

Attack increased by 10 percent Four-Piece Effect: Speed increased by six percent and Basic Attack damage by 10 percent.

Speed increased by six percent and Basic Attack damage by 10 percent. Location: Various quests and activities, Cavern of Corrosion

This set is advised if you have yet to unlock the activity to get the Band of Sizzling Thunder set.

Pan-Galactic Commercial Enterprise

Rarity: Five stars if possible

Five stars if possible Two-Piece Effect: Effect Hit Rate plus 10 percent. Attack increase of 25 percent of Serval’s Effect Hit Rate, up to 25 percent in total increase.

Effect Hit Rate plus 10 percent. Attack increase of 25 percent of Serval’s Effect Hit Rate, up to 25 percent in total increase. Location: Simulated Universe

This is also a pretty obvious choice of Planar Ornament set since it’s the only one in Honkai that enhances Serval’s Attack.

Serval is an Erudition character who can pair up with many other ones, but some pairs are more popular than others. She naturally suits Asta’s playstyle, for example, since the Harmony character grants Speed and Attack that can allow Serval to be more aggressive.

For the rest, she can pair up well with any DPS using elements other than Lightning, such as Hunt characters like Dan Heng or Yanqing.