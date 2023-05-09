Honkai: Star Rail Version 1.1 release date

Trailblazers of Honkai: Star Rail always have their eyes set on the next adventure. While each gameplay patch is filled with various challenges and adventures, players who complete the content will naturally start wondering what the future, version 1.1, holds for them.

To pass the time until version 1.1 goes live, we’ve been completing daily missions and hidden quests in Honkai: Star Rail. If you’ve been solely focusing on the main storyline quests, you may have plenty of daily and hidden challenges waiting to be completed.

When will Honkai: Star Rail version 1.1 release?

Honkai: Star Rail version 1.1 update is estimated to release on June 7, 2023. While HoYoverse hasn’t disclosed the exact date, the current banner schedule points to the second week of June.

In the upcoming version 1.1 update for Honkai: Star Rail, players can expect to see some of the content that’s already been teased through leaks. The new additions may not be limited to the leaked content, however, since miHoYo can always add more off-the-record before the patch goes live.

Honkai: Star Rail version 1.1 will be the first stepping stone for the game, and it’ll be followed by 1.2 and 1.3 in the coming months. To keep up with everything related to the upcoming patches, fans can follow Honkai: Star Rail on Twitter as HoYoverse is active on the platform, sharing news and updates with the fans.