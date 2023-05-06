All hidden quests in Honkai: Star Rail

Not all quests in Honkai: Star Rail will be served on a silver platter. While players can get through almost all of the challenges by following the main questline, a few hidden ones require players to get out of their way to accomplish them.
If you’re a completionist like us, doing all the secret quests in Honkai: Star Rail can suddenly become a priority. Considering players will need to interact with certain NPCs, hidden quests will also serve as gateways to alternative mini-storylines while rewarding them with worthy items.
What are all the hidden quests in Honkai: Star Rail?
- Bernard’s Signal Log: This quest can be found in Herta Space Station located in the Master Control Zone. Complete the “To: The Faint Star” quest and talk to Bernard to start Bernard’s Signal Log.
- Door to a New World: This quest is located in Herta Space Station’s Supply Zone. Head over to the Spare Parts Warehouse Space Anchors and find the washroom.
- Little Robots: Players can stumble upon this quest in multiple places in Herta Space Station.
- Misdelivered Letter: This quest can be picked up from Jarilo-VI’s Administrative District. Upon picking up this quest, players will be asked to collect four letters in the area.
- Origami Cranes: This quest can be found in Herta Space Station’s Supply Zone. Players will need to pick up Origami Cranes to complete it.
- Phonograph: Interact with the phonograph and change the music in the Astral Express, the Parlor Car to unlock this quest.
- Praise of High Morals: Players can start this quest by selecting “morally correct” while talking to an NPC.
- Rightful Rights Society: Interact with the phone booth close to the Golden Theater in the Administrative District of Jarilo-VI to start this quest.
- Sheila’s Fate: Complete the “Guide Paradox ” quest and talk to Sheila in the Administrative District of Jarilo-VI to unlock this quest.
- Trash Cans in Belobog: Solve the trash can puzzles in Boulder Town of Jarilo-VI to unlock this quest.
- Triple Authentication Access Room: Collect the three access authentication cards in the Herta Space Station located at the Base Zone to start this quest.