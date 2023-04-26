There are lots of new gacha games being released as the genre finds its footing, and some offer unique puzzles in addition to the standard character-pulling mechanics that have made the titles famous. In Honkai: Star Rail, some players are having difficulty understanding how to solve the Tiple Authentication puzzle at the Herta Space Station. Fortunately, it’s not as hard once you know what you’re looking for.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to solve the Triple Authentication puzzle in Honkai: Star Rail.

What’s needed to solve the Triple Authentication puzzle in Honkai: Star Rail?

Screenshot by Dot Esports via AppSample

As the name suggests, you’ll need to find three different keys that will “authenticate” you and allow you to get through the locked door.

Since the Space Station is fairly large, with many rooms, floors, and other areas, it can feel impossible to even begin to know where to look for the keys. if you’ve yet to find the door, use the guide above in the Base Zone to find the locked room.

You can find a detailed location for each key below.

Access Authentication Card One

Screenshot by Dot Esports via AppSample

When you walk into the Base Zone on the Herta Space Station, you’ll need to make sure you head down the hallway on the right side of the map. There will be a monster around there; defeat it and it will drop the first Authentication Key you need. Once collected, start heading toward the Master Control Zone for the next key.

Access Authentication Card Two

Screenshot by Dot Esports via AppSample

In the Master Control Zone, you’ll need to really annoy one of the station’s patrons before he’ll give you the key. Find the “Man with Afro” character and talk to him a total of five times before he’ll give you the keycard for listening.

The man seems to be pretty long-winded, which means you may have to sit there for a moment and listen to him—make sure you’ve got five minutes, at least.

Access Authentication Card Three

Screenshot by Dot Esports via AppSample

In the Storage Zone, you’ll need to head to the western room, where there will be a puzzle with energy bridges that you need to turn from orange to blue. Once you’ve done this, you should walk across them to the room circled on the map (above). There will be a spot you can examine near the entrance that will give you the last card you need.

Once you’ve got all three keys, take them to the room shown in the first image above and you’ll be able to unlock the door and get your prize.