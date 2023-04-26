How to unlock Daily Missions in Honkai: Star Rail

For those familiar with HoYoVerse games, Honkai: Star Rail introduces Daily Quests which, as the name suggests, gives the player different quests each day they log on to play the game to unlock unique rewards, achievements, and stories that others might not even see until much later.

Some of these Daily Quests are rare to find with some offering glimpses into characters’ interactions with the world. But when you start the game the feature will not be unlocked and in fact, it will take several hours before you finally reach a point where Daily Quests will become available to you.

Originally, like so many others, we thought that Daily Quests would unlock when you reach Trailblaze level 11 but that doesn’t seem to be the case. So, how exactly do you unlock it?

How to get Daily Missions in Honkai: Star Rail

To unlock Daily Missions, you simply need to play through a large portion of the story. If you focus your time on beating the story missions and skipping every optional mission and fight, you should be able to get to where you need to be after around 3-4 hours.

The feature will unlock shortly after making it to the planet of Jarilo-VI after completing the Boulder Town area quests. Just after the infamous Hide-and-Seek mission that is troubling a lot of players currently, including ourselves.

So don’t worry about doing anything extra, just focus on grinding away at the main story to unlock a whole host of features, including the ability to summon Warps, take part in cool side quests, and see more of what the game has to offer.

Of course, don’t forget to go back to optional missions eventually but maybe wait until you have everything unlocked to really take advantage of every opportunity.