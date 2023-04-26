Hide-and-Seek hidden children locations in Honkai: Star Rail

If you’re having trouble with some of the easier story missions in Honkai: Star Rail then don’t worry, you aren’t alone. Just like you, we were also stuck on the now infamous Hide-and-Seek main story mission that requires you to “Find all the hidden children and win.”

The quest revolves around trying to find three children in a really small area. The developers, however, worked hard to make it near-impossible for you to find all kids with many players including ourselves struggling to find one, even when it was obviously pointed out to us.

With that in mind, we wanted to save you as much time as possible by pointing out exactly where all three of them are, so you can go back to more combat-orientated quests that won’t waste your time.

How to find all the hidden children and win in Honkai: Star Rail’s Hide-and-Seek quest

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first kid is disguised as the tall man in red pants near the center of the search zone. Interact with the man and he will turn into a kid after talking to him for a bit. After this, the other two are pretty straightforward.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The last two kids can be found just on two corners of the search zone area hidden well behind some crates and other large items. One can be found just up the ramp in the northeast while the other is directly in the south, by some boxes of glowing stone.

Once you find all three kids, the mission will be complete and you will be able to go on to the next story quest with ease.