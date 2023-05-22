When will the next Honkai: Star Rail Livestream Announcement air?

Honkai: Star Rail is following a tight patch and character release schedule to keep players interested, and Livestream Announcements are part of this schedule.

The developer, HoYoverse, follows a tradition of hosting livestreams to reveal content being released with the next update, similar to Genshin Impact’s Announcement Program Livestreams.

In the livestreams, the developer brings several voice actors—shown in their character’s animated models—and they talk about the update and what it’s going to bring.

They also feature generous Stellar Jade codes that will only remain available for a short while (from 12 to 24 hours), to encourage Honkai players to watch them. Here’s when the next Livestream Announcement for Honkai: Star Rail will air.

When will the next Honkai: Star Rail Livestream Announcement start?

The next Livestream Announcement to introduce the upcoming Honkai: Star Rail update will be hosted on May, 26 at 6:30am CT.

It’s set to reveal the main additions brought with Patch 1.1, which is expected to release in June. It will be available on the game’s official YouTube channel.

Leaks point at Silver Wolf and Yukong as some of the upcoming characters after Luocha, who will arrive in 1.1’s Warps first.

The Special Announcement’s banner pretty much confirmed the release of Silver Wolf and Yukong in the update since they’re shown as attendees alongside the recently-released Jing Yuan.

In addition, the broadcast might reveal some unexpected events that will offer more ways for players to experience combat in Honkai, as well as earn Stellar Jade and XP materials.

