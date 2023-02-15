Know more about the next Genshin updates.

Genshin Impact regularly welcomes new content to discover, such as new characters, exploration areas, and Archon quests.

The HoYoverse devs have a tradition of revealing the main changes they’ll bring through Special Program Announcements.

They’re livestreams of prerecorded content where developers share insights on future updates and reveal new features.

Most fans follow these broadcasts to know more about the game’s future, but there is another perk: time-limited Primogem codes. Fans can redeem new codes in Genshin after they’re revealed during breaks.

Here’s when the next Genshin Impact Announcement Program Livestream will be planned.

When will the next Genshin Impact Announcement Program Livestream air?

The next major update in Genshin is Patch 3.5. Planned for March, it’ll bring Dehya and Mika as new characters.

The next Special Program Announcement livestream is scheduled for Feb. 17 at 6am CT. It’ll deal with the next major update.

Players don’t know much about the other content included in the update at this time.

Leaks pointed at Eula’s return in the update’s banners, as well as a rerun of the Pokémon time-limited event and other minigames, such as a popular rhythm game.

With the livestream schedule announcement, the developer revealed the update’s name, “Windblume’s Breath.” It’s expected to reveal both banner phases of the update, as well as the next Archon quest, a video trailer, and main events.

The broadcast will be hosted on Twitch only. It will be posted on the game’s official YouTube channel a hour later at 7am CT.