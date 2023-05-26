Should you pull for Silver Wolf in Honkai: Star Rail?

Silver Wolf is glitching her way into Honkai: Star Rail’s Version 1.1 update and possesses a hacking-based skillset that translates to powerful Quantum abilities in battle. She will be a featured character for half of the update, so players are likely wondering whether they should spend their Stellar Jade to pull for her.

If players recall how the official storyline of Honkai: Star Rail began, they’ll likely remember that Silver Wolf was one of the two characters they got to play with during the tutorial. Her powerful abilities were only granted to players for a short time, though, as she has been unobtainable since.

Luckily, Silver Wolf is officially debuting in Honkai: Star Rail’s Version 1.1 update, so players can recruit her to their roster permanently. Her banner will only be up for half of the update, though, so any Trailblazers considering pulling for her will want to decide as soon as possible to ensure they have an ample amount of time to pull for her.

Is Silver Wolf worth pulling for in Honkai: Star Rail?

To determine whether or not you want to pull for Silver Wolf, you’ll want to consider each of her abilities carefully. All of her skills can be upgraded over time, so they are presented as a range from the lowest possible percentage of damage to the highest possible percent of damage to give players an overall view of her she will perform over time.

Silver Wolf has five different skills players can use leading up to and during combat.

“System Warning” basic attack: This ability deals Quantum damage that is equal to 50 percent to 130 percent of Silver Wolf’s attack against the targeted enemy. This attack also comes with a 65 percent base chance of applying a bug to the targeted foe for three turns.

This ability deals Quantum damage that is equal to 50 percent to 130 percent of Silver Wolf’s attack against the targeted enemy. This attack also comes with a 65 percent base chance of applying a bug to the targeted foe for three turns. “Allow Changes?” skill: Silver Wolf’s skill deals Quantum damage equal to 98 percent to 245 percent of her attack against the specified foe. Her skill has a 75 percent to 90 percent chance of activating a weakness based on the elements of one of Silver Wolf’s allies on the targeted enemy for three turns. This ability also reduces the targeted enemy’s damage resistance to the randomly chosen weakness type by 20 percent.

Silver Wolf’s skill deals Quantum damage equal to 98 percent to 245 percent of her attack against the specified foe. Her skill has a 75 percent to 90 percent chance of activating a weakness based on the elements of one of Silver Wolf’s allies on the targeted enemy for three turns. This ability also reduces the targeted enemy’s damage resistance to the randomly chosen weakness type by 20 percent. “User Banned” Ultimate: Her massive, Ultimate move deals 228 percent to 456 percent of her attack as Quantum damage against the targeted foe plus an additional buff that has a 100 percent base chance of applying Entanglement. It also has an 85 percent to 107.5 percent chance of lowering the target’s defense by 36 percent to 49.5 percent for the next three turns.

Her massive, Ultimate move deals 228 percent to 456 percent of her attack as Quantum damage against the targeted foe plus an additional buff that has a 100 percent base chance of applying Entanglement. It also has an 85 percent to 107.5 percent chance of lowering the target’s defense by 36 percent to 49.5 percent for the next three turns. “Awaiting System Response…” talent: Silver Wolf’s talent triggers Entanglement and has a 60 percent to 75 percent chance of placing a special bug on the targeted enemy. There are three types of bugs Siver Wolf might place on the enemy: Attack bug: Lowers the target’s attack by five percent to 12.5 percent. Defense bug: Lowers the target’s defense by four percent to 10 percent. Speed bug: Lowers the target’s speed by three percent to 7.5 percent.

Silver Wolf’s talent triggers Entanglement and has a 60 percent to 75 percent chance of placing a special bug on the targeted enemy. There are three types of bugs Siver Wolf might place on the enemy: “Force Quit Program” technique: Players can use Silver Wolf’s technique before entering a battle to immediately initiate an attack. After entering battle by using this skill, this effect then ignores weakness types and fully drains the toughness of all foes. After a targeted enemy’s weakness has been completely broken, this effect then triggers Entanglement.

Overall, Silver Wolf’s abilities are focused on debuffing and damage dealing. Even though she is part of The Nihility path, she is still a surprisingly powerful damage dealer for taking on singular targets.

If you’re looking for a character who can distribute their abilities across many foes at once, Silver Wolf might not be the recruit for you. But if you have a slot for a single target and debuffing focused unit, then you’ll find her to be incredibly useful.

Based on Silver Wolf’s abilities and my experience playing with her, I believe players should pull for her if they are seeking a solid debuffing and damage-dealing unit. She’s super versatile and can apply a wide range of debuffs, which means she’ll work for your team in many ways while also still being capable of dishing out decent damage.

Should you pull for Silver Wolf or Luocha in Honkai: Star Rail?

Since Luocha and Silver Wolf are the two featured five-star recruits for the Version 1.1 update, players are likely trying to decide which one to prioritize pulling for. The odds of being able to obtain both featured characters are better than they are in Genshin Impact since each banner will run for a separate amount of time from the other, but most players may lose to the gacha system or might not have pity working for them, which means they’ll still likely only be able to recruit one of the two.

To determine which character you should pull for, Silver Wolf and Luocha can be compared in a few different ways. It’s important to remember that the two characters couldn’t be more different, so a direct comparison is quite difficult, but there are at least a few ways players can compare them to make a decision.

If you want to decide whether to pull for Silver Wolf or Luocha based on which one is objectively a better recruit, the answer is Silver Wolf. Luocha is a powerful healer, but there’s nothing particularly special about his kit so players can use just about any healer or shielder instead while there is no one who can do exactly what Silver Wolf can.

You can’t go wrong with either character, but pulling for Silver Wolf is certainly a priority over pulling for Luocha.

Players can also decide between the two based on how their support mechanics stack up against one another, or in other words, how the Paths they are part of compare to each other. Silver Wolf and Luocha can be compared through how they provide support for your team since both of them will grant your team support in different ways.

Silver Wolf is part of the Nihility path, which means she grants support through debuffing your enemies so you’ll have an easier time striking them down while Luocha provides healing to keep your team alive. Luocha is part of the Abundance path so he applies support by providing healing and occasionally stripping foes of buffs they have.

Both characters’ skillsets kind of cancel the other out since having Silver Wolf on your team will weaken foes to get you through battles quicker, which means you likely won’t need healing. On the other hand, having Luocha will give you all the time needed to see victory in a battle since he’ll keep healing you, but this will likely mean your battles are drawn out longer if you’re lacking a debuffer like Silver Wolf.

The last method Trailblazers can use to compare them is their respective elements.

Silver Wolf wields power over the Quantum element while Luocha has control over the Imaginary element. If you’re comparing them based on just their element then you might want to pull for Luocha instead since there is currently only one character who possesses this element which is Welt.

But the four-star character Yukong is also arriving in this update and will wield the Imaginary element too. This is generally not the best factor to base it on since players will be able to obtain a four-star who wields the same element fairly easily, so players should place more importance on the other previously mentioned factors when making this decision.

All players who have progressed through most of Honkai: Star Rail’s currently playable storyline have had the opportunity to test out both Silver Wolf and Luocha, so it could also simply come down to which playstyle you enjoyed more. Based on my experience with both characters, I believe there is no wrong decision and players will have obtained a powerful recruit regardless of which character they choose but that Silver Wolf is also the overall stronger choice.

