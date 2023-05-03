Best Natasha builds and skills in Honkai Star Rail

There were only two healers released alongside Honkai: Star Rail and of those two only Natasha can be obtained for free, which easily makes her the most popular healer.

Knowing how to build her up will be one of your strongest strategies to get a decent team in Honkai: Star Rail. Here are our suggestions to get you started.

Natasha’s skills in Honkai: Star Rail

Screengrab via HoYoverse

Natasha is a Physical character from the Abundance subclass, which includes healers. Bailu is the only other playable character from this category, and can be obtained through pulls in the standard banner, alongside every other ones from the roster. On the other hand, Natasha is given to players after completing main quests.

Natasha’s abilities are all about healing. She’s quite straightforward to play in the turn-based combat game. Her Ultimate is an AoE healing, which targets every ally, and her Skill grants her a heal to one specific ally. Her amount of HP restored scales on her Attack, which means it’s a key stat to upgrade on her build. On the other hand, her Ultimate scales on her Max HP, which makes it yet another stat to upgrade.

Basic attack : Deals Physical damage equal to 60 percent of her Attack stat to a targeted enemy.

: Deals Physical damage equal to 60 percent of her Attack stat to a targeted enemy. Skill : Restores HP to a targeted ally with an amount scaling on Natasha’s Max HP.

: Restores HP to a targeted ally with an amount scaling on Natasha’s Max HP. Ultimate : heals all allies scaling on her Max HP.

: heals all allies scaling on her Max HP. Talent : When healing allies who are lower than 30 percent HP, Natasha’s healing is increased.

: When healing allies who are lower than 30 percent HP, Natasha’s healing is increased. Technique: Attacks the enemy immediately with Physical Damage whose amount is based on her Attack, with a chance to Weaken all enemies, who will deal less damage for one turn.

The support character can be built by using and upgrading several items in Honkai. You have to choose the Relic set with the best general bonuses and upgrade all four of them, as well as a Light Cone and max up her Traces.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

Natasha’s Traces, when upgraded, grant more complexity to her strategy with added passives and other perks. On top of more healing, she also gets passives that enhance her strength.

Once you’ve improved and maxed out every item for Natasha’s build, as well as her levels, you’ll certainly get her at a decent place. But she’ll only reach her full potential when unlocking her Eidolons, which you can do by pulling duplicates of her in Warps. They grant key bonuses, such as restoring her HP when low, which can save combats, and gaining more Energy. On the other side, you won’t need to unlock them to get a decent performance with Natasha. Here are the bonuses of her Eidolons:

Pharmacology Expertise (A1): After being attacked, Natasha heals herself if her HP goes below 30 percent. It can only happen once a battle.

Clinical Research (A2): Continuous healing is granted after she uses her Ultimate on an ally whose HP are below 30 percent. At the beginning of their turn, their HP will be restored again.

The Right Cure (A3): Bonus on Basic Attack and Skill.

Miracle Cure (A4): After being attacked, Natasha regenerates five extra Energy.

Preventine Treatment (A5): Grants a bonus on her Ultimate and Talent.

Doctor’s Grace (A6): Increases Natasha’s Attack based on her max HP.

Here is how to get her the best build in Honkai.

Natasha’s best build in Honkai: Star Rail

Light Cones

Light Cones are the equivalent of weapons in Genshin Impact. Since every character has a different weapon, HoYoverse has found another way to build them in the futuristic game. Those items grant stat increases and unique effects to increase your characters’ strength. On Natasha, it’ll be best to prioritize healing, as well as HP and Attack stats to enhance her abilities.

Fortunately, there are only two Abundance characters into the game, so there isn’t much room to decide which Light Cone to use.

Time Waits for No One

Rarity: Five stars

Five stars Path: Abundance

Abundance Ability: Increases the wearer’s Max HP by 12 to 24 percent and Outgoing Healing by 12 to 24 percent. When Natasha heals, record the amount of Health restored. When any ally launches an attack, a random attacked enemy takes more damage scaled on the Outgoing Healing value (from 50 to 95 percent). The additional damage is Physical, as Natasha’s, can only occur once per turn and isn’t affected by other buffs.

This Light Cone has Bailu represented on it, and can only offer the effect to Abundance characters, which has Natasha’s name written all over it. This is undoubtedly the best Light Cone for Natasha too, but its rarity of five-star will put it out of grasp from many players, so here are other cheaper Light Cones to use on her.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

Post-Op Conversation

Rarity: Four stars

Four stars Path: Abundance

Abundance Ability: Increases the Energy Regeneration rate of Natasha by eight to 16 percent and increases Outgoing Healing when using her Ultimate by 12 to 24 percent.

This Light Cone’s effect is pretty straightforward. Natasha is on its cover, which clearly indicates it’s dedicated to this character. As a four-star Light Cone, however, it remains rare since it can only be obtained through banners (or Warps).

Cornucopia

Rarity: Three stars

Three stars Path: Abundance

Abundance Ability: When Natasha uses her Skill or Ultimate, her Outgoing Healing improves from 12 to 24 percent.

This is the most affordable Light Cone for Natasha. There are many ways to obtain it, from Warps to events and various activities. All three-star Light Cones are pretty easy to get and to Superpose, as well as cheap to improve. The other three-star Light Cones from the Abundance path offer Energy Regeneration, which has less value for Natasha. But if you find she lacks this stat, you can also choose another Light Cone for the Abundance path. It’s all about your own strategy and whatever feels comfortable for you.

Relics

Screengrab via HoYoverse

Those are Honkai‘s tricky parts of the character’s builds. In addition to getting the right Set for their characters so they get the right passive effects, players can get several different stats for the Relics, which means some are better than others simply based on luck. Those stats appear when the Relics reach specific levels.

Here is the best Set for Natasha and their stats to prioritize.

Passerby of Wandering Cloud

Rarity: Five stars if possible

Five stars if possible Two-Piece Effect: Increases Outgoing Healing by ten percent.

Increases Outgoing Healing by ten percent. Four-Piece Effect: When the combat starts, recovers one Skill Point.

When the combat starts, recovers one Skill Point. Location: Cavern of Corrosion, Path of Drifting

You’ll have to complete some content of Honkai before unlocking the Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Drifting, which will appear in a tab dedicated to Relics farming in your Adventure’s Guide. It’ll be available after completing missions in the Trailblaze one called Sweltering Morning Sun, which can be started after reaching Trailblaze level 24.

You’ll be able to get three-star Relics and less from other various activities, however. Similarly to Light Cones, if you feel you lack some Energy Regeneration, you can also aim at the Sprightly Vonwacq Relics set.