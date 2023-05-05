Best Hook builds and skills in Honkai: Star Rail

Don’t be deceived by Hook’s cute looks: she will mercilessly destroy her enemies with her giant claw in Honkai: Star Rail. With the right build, she’ll become a force to be reckoned with on the battlefield.

Hook is a four-star character who deals Fire damage and follows the Path of Destruction. This Path includes the characters with the most damage potential, and Hook certainly deserves her spot in it.

Her abilities revolve around applying DoTs to enemies. Using her skill set, she can deal AoE damage and make her enemies burn, receiving damage at the start of every turn. Hook offers great AoE damage potential, and she’s the only Destruction character from the Fire element.

Hook’s skills in Honkai: Star Rail

Keep in mind that the values included in that list will be enhanced according to the Traces, level and Eidolons unlocked.

Basic Attack : deals Fire damage amounting to 50 percent of the Attack of Hook to a target.

: deals Fire damage amounting to 50 percent of the Attack of Hook to a target. Skill : Monotarget: deals Fire damage equal to 120 percent of the Attack of Hook to a target. She has a 100 percent base chance of inflicting a Burn state for two turns. If it’s the case, enemies receive 25 percent of her Attack as damage over time. AoE: deals Fire damage equal to 140 percent of the Attack of Hook to a target and the same chance of applying Burn. She also deals Fire damage equal to 40 percent to her attack to adjacent enemies.

: Ultimate : deals Fire damage equal to 240 percent of her Attack to a target. After using Ultimate, she Enhanced her next Skill. It will deal damage to the target and to adjacent enemies.

: deals Fire damage equal to 240 percent of her Attack to a target. After using Ultimate, she Enhanced her next Skill. It will deal damage to the target and to adjacent enemies. Talent: deals Fire damage equal to 50 percent of Hook’s attack when hitting a target. Regenerates five Energy.

Those numbers will get enhanced using several ways, and the strongest one is undoubtedly the unlocking of Eidolons.

Early to Bed, Early to Rise (A1): Enhanced Skill deals 20 percent more damage.

(A1): Enhanced Skill deals 20 percent more damage. Happy Tummy, Happy Body (A2): Duration of Burn caused by Skill extended by one turn.

(A2): Duration of Burn caused by Skill extended by one turn. Don’t Be Picky, Nothing’s Icky (A3): Upgrade of Skill and Basic Attack.

(A3): Upgrade of Skill and Basic Attack. It’s Okay to Not Know (A4): when Talent is activated, there is a 100 percent base to Burn enemies adjacent to the target equivalent to that of Skill.

(A4): when Talent is activated, there is a 100 percent base to Burn enemies adjacent to the target equivalent to that of Skill. Let the Moles’ Deeds Be Known (A5): Upgrade of Ultimate and Talent.

(A5): Upgrade of Ultimate and Talent. Always Ready to Punch and Kick (A6): Deals 20 percent more damage to Burning enemies.

Hook’s best builds in Honkai: Star Rail

You’ll want to enhance Hook’s Attack to get her abilities to their full potential since most of their values are based on this stat.

Light Cones

Woof! Walk Time!

Rarity: Four Stars

Four Stars Path: Destruction

Destruction Ability: Increases Hook’s Attack by 10 percent, and her Damage to Burning or Bleeding enemies by 16 percent. It applies to DoT.

This Light Cone looks like it was specifically designed for Hook. It’s a no-brainer and should be a priority choice, even overshadowing five-star Light Cones. If you’re looking for more sustain, on the other side, you can pick Nowhere to Run instead, which offers HP regeneration for damage.

Something Irreplaceable

Rarity: Five Stars

Five Stars Path: Destruction

Destruction Ability: Increases Hook’s Attack by 24 percent. When defeating an enemy or is hit, immediately restores HP equal to 8 percent of Hook’s Attack. At the same time, her Damage is increased by 24 percent until the end of their next turn. This effect cannot stack and can only trigger once per turn.

On the Fall of an Aeon

Rarity: Five Stars

Five Stars Path: Destruction

Destruction Ability: When Hook attacks, her Attack is increased by eight percent (up to four times). When inflicting Weakness Break, her damage is increased by 12 percent for two turns.

Collapsing Sky

Rarity: Three Stars

Three Stars Path: Destruction

Destruction Ability: Increases Hook’s Basic Attack and Skill damage by 20 percent.

Relics

When starting the game, you’ll be able to equip up to four Relics. Equipping Relics from a same set will offer you valuable passive effects and stat bonuses. Then, you’ll end up unlocking two more spots for Planar Ornaments. Those work in a similar way, but all their stats are randomly generated.

Muskeeter of Wild Wheat

Two-piece set bonus: Increases Attack by 12 percent.

Increases Attack by 12 percent. Four-piece set bonus: Speed increased by six percent. Basic Attack damage increased by 10 percent.

Speed increased by six percent. Basic Attack damage increased by 10 percent. Location: Various activities, Cavern of Corrosion

This is an obvious choice for Hook since it enhances her most important stat. In addition, you can get the four-piece effects early into the game since this set is easily obtainable through Honkai‘s various content.

Space Sealing Station

Two-piece set bonus: Increases Hook’s Attack by 12 percent. When her Speed reaches 120 or more, her Attack increases by 12 percent more.

Increases Hook’s Attack by 12 percent. When her Speed reaches 120 or more, her Attack increases by 12 percent more. Location: Simulated Universe

There are several Planar Ornaments that can work well with Hook. You can also take the Pan-Galactic Commercial Enterprise one instead, which favors Effect Hit Rate over Speed, depending on Hook’s stats. The Inert Salsotto set can also be strong, with a Critical Rate and follow-up attacks enhancement.

Hook can work with many different team compositions overall, but she features a natural synergy with Nihility Ice’s Pela. Her Talent can stack with her Burning effects to gain Energy. It can be even more effective with Himeko in the mix, to add more DoT.