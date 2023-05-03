Honkai: Star Rail Support Characters: What it means & how to use them

Everything you need to know about Support Characters.

Supports are a common role in most RPGs or turn-based games, like Honkai: Star Rail. And if you love the idea of assisting your friends as they travel across the stars, you certainly can through your Support Character.

While figuring out how your Support Character works can be confusing, here’s everything you need to know about Support Characters and how to assign and use them in Honkai: Star Rail.

What are Support Characters and how to use them in Honkai: Star Rail

In Honkai: Star Rail, there’s a feature that allows you to assign one of your characters as a Support on your Trailblazer profile. This means when your friends need a character or a specific combat type they don’t have, they can use your Support Character. And you can use theirs.

It’s generally a good idea to choose your strongest or best Honkai: Star Rail character as your Support Character, that way, you can genuinely help your friends, and hopefully, they’ll do the same. As a bonus, you’ll receive rewards if one of your friends uses your Support Character. So, it’s worth your while to set up.

How to assign your Support Character in Honkai: Star Rail

Assigning your Support character is quick and requires only a few steps.

Click on the ‘mobile’ icon to bring up your main page

Screenshot by Dot Esports via HoYoverse

2. Select the ‘three dots’ button and then go to your Trailblazer Profile

Screenshot by Dot Esports via HoYoverse

3. Your Support Character will be shown on the top card on your profile page. To assign your character, click on the Support Character card.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via HoYoverse

4. Once you’ve done that, a list of all your characters will appear on the left.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via HoYoverse

5. Select the one you’d like as your Support Character and press ‘Initiate Support.”

Screenshot by Dot Esports via HoYoverse

I chose Yanqing as my Support Character because he’s one of my best characters. I equipped him with the best five-star Light Cone, upgraded all of his Traces, and has decent Relics with Ice damage bonuses. So, I think he’ll be a good Support Character for anyone who needs him.

Once you’ve set it up, you’ll notice it’s now visible on your Trailblazer Profile for your Honkai friends to use when in need.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via HoYoverse

If you want to change the Support Character, you can return to your profile and repeat the above steps. And that’s all there is to know about assigning your Support Character.

How to use Support Characters in Honkai: Star Rail

As it can take a lot of work to level up your characters, equip them with the best Relics and Light Cones, or get a specific combat type, you may find that you’re not doing well in particular battles. Thankfully, you can use one of your friend’s Support Characters to help you.

It’s important to note Support Characters can’t be used in the Simulated Universe or the Forgotten Halls. You can only use them in Echoes of War, Calyxes, Stagnant Shadows, and Caverns of Corrosion.

So if you’re ready to use one of your friend’s Support Characters, follow these five easy steps:

Teleport to your desired Echo of War, Calyx, Stagnant Shadow, or Cavern of Corrosion.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via HoYoverse

2. Interact with the bud, shadow, or echo and select ‘Challenge.’

Screenshot by Dot Esports via HoYoverse

3. On the right, you’ll see a green button that reads ‘Support.” Select it to open the Support Characters available to you.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via HoYoverse

4. On the left, you’ll see a list of characters you can add to your team to help you win your fight. Select the one you need the most and click ‘Add.’

Screenshot by Dot Esports via HoYoverse

5. You’ll be taken back to your team setup page, where you will see the Support Character on your team. From here, you can either start the challenge or dismiss the character and select another.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via HoYoverse

That’s everything you need to know about Support Characters and how to assign and use them in Honkai: Star Rail.