How to complete Simulated Universe World 2 in Honkai Star Rail

Although there are many mysteries to be uncovered as you explore the Herta Space Station in Honkai: Star Rail, one area that will keep drawing you back is Herta’s Office in the Master Control Zone, as this is where the Simulated Universe is located, and where you’ll progress through Worlds, like World Two.

And while World One is pretty breezy, World Two is vastly different, and it does take a lot of planning to complete. So, here’s everything you need to know about World Two and how to complete it.

Honkai: Star Rail: How to complete World 2 in the Simulated Universe

Completing World Two in the Simulated Universe isn’t easy, and it requires a few steps you’ll need to follow or consider while planning and when you’re inside the World. But these are the general steps to help you complete World Two.

1) Building your team

To complete World Two, you must build a team based on the weaknesses of the Bosses and Elites you may encounter. Even though they recommend having Lightning and Ice combat-type characters, having a Fire combat-type on your team is also a good idea.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via HoYoverse

Team Combat-Type Breakdown

For World Two, you’ll want to field a team based on the following combat types:

Lightning: Serval (DMG), Arlan (DMG), Jing Yuan (DMG), Bailu (Support), and Tingyun (Support)

Ice: Yanqing (DMG), Pela (DMG), Herta (DMG), Gepard (Support), and March 7th (Support).

Fire: Hook (DMG), Himeko (DMG), Preservation Trailblazer (Support), and Asta (Support).

Other: Welt (Imaginary combat-type damage dealer), Natasha (Support: Healer), or Destruction or Preservation Trailblazer.

Both Asta and March 7th are free characters you obtain from working your way through the campaign and they can be the Fire and Ice combat types you need.

However, as they are Support characters, you will need two damage-dealing characters on your team to ensure you can do enough damage to take down your enemies. And they need to be of a combat type your enemies are weak to. For example, if none of the enemies are vulnerable to Quantum, you should avoid having them on your team.

Why do you need specific combat types for World Two of the Simulated Universe?

If you don’t have a team that fields Ice, Lightning, or Fire combat types in World Two, it can make fighting the bosses all the more difficult because:

You can’t perform Weakness Attacks, which is when you attack an enemy before the battle with one of their weaknesses. You can’t lower the enemy’s Toughness bar (the white one) to perform a Weakness Break, which means they take more damage and delay their actions.

Should you warp for characters?

If you don’t have damage-dealing Lightning, Fire, or Ice combat-type characters, you can try warping for them. Here though, I do have to mention getting any of these combat-type characters is not guaranteed by any means in Honkai right now. If you want to try, there are around 80 free Star Rail Passes you can collect simply by raising your Trailblaze Level, from the A World Beyond event, or the Trailblazing Will event.

Can you complete World Two with only the free characters?

When I completed World Two, my team included the Destruction Trailblazer, March 7th, Asta, and Dan Heng. I didn’t have Welt, Lightning, or heavy, damage-dealing Fire or Ice characters. And while it wasn’t a pretty win, it was still a win.

So, please don’t feel like you have to spend money on warps or like it’s not possible to complete World Two with only the free Honkai characters because it is.

It will, however, take some creative use of your character’s abilities, and you’ll need to raise your team’s levels and upgrade Relics to make it happen. And you will need to be selective about which domains to enter.

2) Raise your team level

There is a big team-level difference between what’s recommended for World One and World Two. In World One, they only recommend a team level of 16, but for World Two, you’ll need a recommended team level of 35. However, it should be noted the Bosses are level 37, so you may want to raise your team levels to level 37 or higher.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via HoYoverse

Unfortunately, this isn’t as easy as it sounds, and you may need to raise your Equilibrium level to do so. If you’re unsure how to increase your Equilibrium Levels, it’s tied to your Trailblaze Level.

You’ll unlock the next Trials of Equilibrium as you hit Trailblaze Levels 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, and 70. And upon completion, you can level your characters to the next Equilibrium Level, level cap.

In terms of materials, each character requires different ascension materials, but for the most part, they can be farmed from the Calyx (Crimson) buds. While you don’t need to max out your three or four-star Relics, upgrading them a few times is a good idea to get additional stat boosts. Character EXP materials can be farmed from the Calyx (Golden) Bud of Memories in the Outlying Snow Plains of Jarilo-VI.

So, raise your character’s levels and upgrade their Light Cones, Relics, and Traces. When confident, download your initial characters and head inside World Two.

3) Enter World Two: tips and tricks for progression

World Two has thirteen levels, meaning you may have to defeat multiple enemies across various levels to eventually get to the Boss. And while battling your way through each level can be fun, there are ways to make your journey a little easier.

How to choose your Path and Blessings

Initially, you can choose a Path like the one each of your characters have. And these Paths grant you Blessing cards with specific abilities and effects.

For survivability, the Preservation Path and Abundance Path are good options. And when you’re allowed to choose Blessings, try to select ones from the same Path. But I know choosing the ones you don’t already have can be tempting for the Stellar Jade reward.

How to choose Domains

After defeating certain Elites, you may be given two choices: Domain: Occurrence (Blue) or Domain: Combat (Orange).

Screenshot by Dot Esports via HoYoverse

In the combat domains, you will have to fight. In the occurrence domains, you’ll be given an event where you can purchase items or make decisions that could affect your health. Or they may offer you fragments that you can spend on upgrading your Blessings. While not all events are the same, if the deal sounds too good to be true, it probably is, as luck isn’t always on your side regarding chance events. So, be careful.

The only domain you should avoid entirely, in my opinion, is the Region: Encounter domain.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via HoYoverse

A Region: Encounter domain means combat is involved, and the enemies are overwhelmingly powerful. So if you have a choice between a combat domain, an encounter domain, or another domain, pick anything but the Region: Encounter.

Always aim for the enemy’s weakness

As you approach an enemy, regardless of whether it’s a Boss, Elite, or a random mob, always check what combat type it’s weak to, switch over to a character with that same weakness, and hit it.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via HoYoverse

This helps to lower the Toughness bars of certain mobs, which makes it much easier to perform a Weakness Break and it makes killing them that much easier.

Use the Downloader and Reviver

In the respite domain, you can revive your fallen characters using fragments at the Reviver. And you can ‘download’ one more character to the World through the Downloader.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via HoYoverse

So, if you notice a high-level boss is weak to Quantum types, or if you think you need more Ice or Firepower, you can download that character and change your team’s composition before entering your next fight.

Tips for the Boss fight

During the Boss fights, you’ll notice Grizzly can summon exploding robots and taunt you, which means you can only target him, and the Direwolf can lock onto specific characters and do a good deal of damage.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via HoYoverse

While winning isn’t guaranteed, here are some tips, tidbits, and suggestions I found helpful:

Use their weaknesses against them to lower their Toughness bars

Once their Toughness bar has been depleted, use strong attacks to bring down their health

If a character is locked-on and targeted by the Direwolf, shield or heal them if possible. March 7th’s Technique provides a shield for one character, which can be very helpful during this fight.

If you’re not confident in turn-based combat, you can always turn on auto-battle

Try to get the smaller robots to die quickly, so they can explode and damage the Grizzly or Direwolf. If you don’t, they will eventually explode and damage your characters.

If you’re taunted, your AoE abilities will still target other enemies.

The Direwolf is easier to kill than the Grizzly, so prioritize killing it first.

If you’ve played your cards right, you’ll hopefully win the Boss fight and complete World Two. But if not, you can try to raise your team’s levels, upgrade their gear, or try using different Ice, Fire, or Lightning-type characters.

Completing World Two isn’t easy, and it does require a lot of strategy, but this is the best way I’ve found to complete Simulated Universe World Two in Honkai: Star Rail.