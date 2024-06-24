Hanya is a playable character in Honkai: Star Rail, and as one of the judges of the Ten-Lords Commissions, she’s a powerful asset to have on your team.

To understand how she functions, here’s the best Hanya build in Honkai: Star Rail.

How to build Hanya in Honkai Star Rail

You don’t want to get on her bad side. Image via HoYoverse

Hanya is a four-star Physical support in Honkai, and thanks to her mara-struck powers, she specializes in buffing Physical damage dealers. Hanya follows the path of Harmony, meaning she excels in buffing your party damage, providing attack bonuses, and generating Skill Points, making her one of the best supports to have. To use her valuable kit to its utmost potential, you should equip her with proper Light Cones, good Relic and Planar Ornament sets, and level up the right Traces.

Light Cones

This judge has a ton of options. Image via HoYoverse

Light Cones are an essential part of any build, and as weapons in Honkai, they help your characters gain more damage, utility, and support capabilities. Since Hanya is a Harmony Physical buffer, you can only equip her with Harmony Light Cones. And luckily for gamers, she has a ton of great free-to-play options.

Here are the best Light Cones for Hanya:

Meshing Cogs (three-star)

Memories of the Past (four-star)

Planetary Rendezvous (four-star)

The Battle Isn’t Over (five-star)

Meshing Cogs is a fantastic three-star Light Cone you can easily obtain through Honkai’s gacha system. Since this is a three-star Light Cone, it’s very cheap to level up and you can easily get it to Superimposition five, which only increases its value. It regenerates eight energy, which is exactly what Hanya wants, making it her best in slot.

Memories of the Past is another solid option for Hanya as this four-star Light Cone gives her the utility she needs. This Light Cone increases Hanya’s Break Effect by 28 percent and regenerates four energy for one turn, making it a great alternative.

Overall, any Light Cone that provides utility works, and if you’re lucky enough to get The Battle Isn’t Over, which is Bronya’s signature Light Cone, you should use it.

Traces priority

Take the journey and unlock her full potential. Image via HoYoverse

Since Traces are the main part of Hanya’s kit, to make this build work, you need to unlock them and level up her abilities. You should take her all the way to 80 to use her ascension stats, and since Hanya is a support, you can ignore her basic attacks and focus on other talents and abilities.

Here are the abilities you should prioritize:

Her Ultimate is your top priority because it increases the Speed of a targeted ally by 15 percent of Hanya’s Speed. It also increases the targeted ally’s attack by 36 percent for two turns, making it a decent buff.

Her Talent increases an ally’s damage by 15 percent whenever they use their Ultimate or Basic Attack, making it a secondary priority.

Her Skill deals Physical damage and applies a Burden effect, which recovers one Skill Point whenever party members trigger it with their Basic Attacks, Skills, and Ultimates.

Relics and Planar Ornaments sets

Get her the gear she needs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Good Relic and Planar Ornament sets define a good build. Since Hanya is a Harmony support who specializes in buffing and debuffing, you want to give her a set with a lot of utility. Fortunately for players, Hanya is easy to build, and her Relic and Planar Ornament sets are straightforward.

Here are the best Relic and Planar Ornament sets for Hanya:

Messenger Traversing Hackerspace (four-piece)

Fleet of the Ageless (two-piece)

The four-piece Messenger Traversing Hackerspace is a perfect Relic set for Hanya that provides a ton of Speed and utility. It increases her Speed by six percent, and whenever Hanya uses her Ultimate, the speed of all party members increases by 12 percent for one turn. Since you want to build a fast Hanya, this set is her best in slot as it matches her kit and playstyle.

To match the synergy of those Relics, pairing them up with a two-piece Fleet of the Ageless is crucial. This Planar Ornament increases Hanya’s health by 12 percent and boosts the attack of all party members by eight percent. You can easily farm this set in World three of the Simulated Universe.

Relic and Planar Ornament stats and substats

Although finding the right Relics is important, getting good stats and substats is the key to putting them to good use.

Here are the following stats you should target when farming Hanya’s Relics:

Body : HP% or DEF%

: HP% or DEF% Feet : Speed

: Speed Sphere : HP% or DEF%

: HP% or DEF% Rope: Energy Regeneration Rate

Once you have Hanya’s main stats covered, you should aim for Speed and Health as her substats because that will increase her supporting capabilities even more.

Best Hanya Eidolons

Get the best ones. Image via HoYoverse

Although Hanya functions perfectly fine without them, getting some of her Eidolons can really increase her value—and since she’s a four-star, you’re bound to get them sooner or later. You should aim for her Eidolons one and two because they increase the Speed of your entire party by 20 percent and advance Hanya’s action forward by 15 percent.

