The Simulated Universe is a key feature in Honkai: Star Rail that challenges players in lengthy runs, where they have to get bonuses along the way that will help them fight Elite enemies.

There is a lot of intricacies and tricks to grasp in the Simulated Universe, whether it’s knowing which Blessings to chose, how to build your team compositions, or making the right choices along the way, up to the last boss.

The third Simulated Universe also unlocks Planar Ornaments, which are special Relics that can be equipped to give stat bonuses and unique passive effects to the wearers.

It can be a challenge, and even if your characters are maxed up to Level 50, as well as their Traces upgraded and Light Cones enhanced, you might struggle to complete it if you overlook key strategic elements. Here is a complete guide on how to clear that level in Honkai.

How to complete Simulated Universe World 3 in Honkai Star Rail

The third World of the Simulated Universe isn’t that difficult to complete, at least up until the last boss. But this Elite enemy will make things difficult for you, and all the choices you’ve made along the way will heavily impact the outcome of the fight. If you don’t choose the right Blessings or don’t enter the battle with the right Honkai team, you likely won’t make it.

1) Building your team

Now that you’ve completed a good part of the game’s content, you’ll know that adjusting your team according to the enemies’ Weaknesses is key to victory. You’ll also have to find a balanced team composition that offers both mono-target and AoE damage, as well as some support.

In addition, you’ll need to have one or two characters ready to join the Universe further down the line, since you’ll be able to use Downloaders to add more characters to your team. It can help you if you have lost someone in a battle and can’t use a Reviver or if you want to adjust your strategy for specific Elite enemies.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via HoYoverse

You’ll encounter enemies with all kinds of Weaknesses along the way so don’t try to make a team composition solely focused on the last Boss, but rather a balanced team to help you complete the whole level up to facing against him.

Using a Downloader, you’ll be able to get at least one more ally in your ranks to face Gepard in the final battle. Don’t underestimate the importance of support characters during the World completion. We found that having a heal and/or a shielder will enhance your sustain and give you more chance to arrive at the last battle unscathed, even though you have some resources at your disposal to top off your allies and revive them along the way.

Gepard weaknesses are Physical, Lightning, and Imaginary damage. AoE damage is also key since some enemies will get Shields from the boss, requiring initial hits before they can Break. We believe you’ll have more chance of reaching the last battle with an Ice DPS like Yanqing in your ranks since many enemies along the way will have this Weakness.

Team Combat-Type Breakdown

Globally, you’ll want AoE and mono damage, as well as strong utility, since it’s a long run. Here are some character recommendations.

Physical Trailblazer as DPS: he’ll help Breaking Gepard, and might be more powerful than your Fire version since you should have unlocked almost all of his Eidoleons by the time you’ll want to complete the Third World of Simulated Universe.

Fire Trailblazer as tank for the boss: Fire Trailblazer is a solid tank character, especially if you have yet to get lucky with this class of characters. Since Gepard is all about survivability, this character will be strong against him.

Sushang as DPS: she can be extremely strong, especially against Gepard, and can be taken if you prefer using Trailblazer as its Fire version, for example.

Yanqing as mono DPS: he can be extremely strong throughout your run since he counters most of the enemies you’ll encounter up to the final boss.

Serval as DPS for the boss: she’s great for AoE damage and Lightning weakness, especially if she’s your only Lightning character maxed out (which can happen to players who earned her for free at the game’s launch).

Seele is always a strong choice for boss fights, and this one is no exception, even though Gepard doesn’t have a Weakness against Quantum damage. Her DPS output is simply superior.

Welt as Support: he’s the only Imaginary playable character in Honkai for now, which is one of the final boss’ Weaknesses, and he provides debuffs, which will help against Automaton Direwolves during your run.

Natasha is always a decent pick in the Simulated Universe since this feature is all about long fights and losing an ally in a battle can be detrimental to the run’s outcome.

2) Raise your team level

The team level recommended to complete the Third World of the Simulated Universe is Honkai is 45. If you don’t reach it, the chances you’ll manage to complete it are extremely low. It’ll even prove to be a challenging task with a team with an average level of 50.

Even if character Levels are important, you shouldn’t neglect other parts of their builds either. Light Cones and Relics are extremely important for stats, which means they should be upgraded to their max level in the Second level of Equilibrium, at least for four characters, if you want to get a smoother experience through the Simulated Universe. Some Traces are also vital for characters you’re going to use.

If you want to get the highest chance of beating the Simulated Universe World Three possible, you can also wait until you reach Trailblaze Level 40 and raise your Equilibrium level to Three before clearing World Three. You’ll be able to upgrade your team and get a smoother experience against level-50 enemies.

3) Enter World Three: tips and tricks for progression

The Third World of the Simulated Universe doesn’t include many traps along the way, but its main challenge is Gepard, the last Boss. So you should focus on using your resources sparingly and building the best run you can leading up to the fight.

How to choose your Path, Blessings, and Curio

There is no definitive answer on which Path, Blessings, and Curios are the best. It depends on which character will carry your team the most (which will usually orient your Path choice) and on your overall strategy. Many players will recommend the Path of Preservation to get more sustain against the final Boss.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via HoYoverse

For Blessings, it’s advised to choose them as a whole rather than individually. Some bonuses will stack and unleash combos along the way, so you’d be better off remembering which ones you chose to help you take more effective decisions along the way. Usually, the first Blessings you get will pave the way for your strategy in your run, as well as the Path they belong to.

Curio choices are also essential. They can be very powerful bonuses, but they’ll also be useless depending on the strategy you chose. For example, The Doctor’s Robe is one of the strongest Curios available so getting it will highly enhance your chances of winning your run.

Which Domains to enter

Screengrab by Dot Esports via HoYoverse

After completing fights, you’ll usually get several choices for your next destination. Most of them will be either the following Fight or a random Occurrence, although whether they are good or bad is luck of the draw. There is no definitive answer to this question, so it depends on your personal preference.

One of the Simulated Universe’s challenges is to use your resources wisely. You don’t want to run out of Technique points or Energy when entering important fights.

Upgrade the Ability Tree

Upgrading the Ability Tree will grant you easy bonuses in your next runs. When entering the Simulated Universe in Herta’s Office, simply head to the Ability Tree tab and spend whatever Points you have in a bonus. Failing to complete runs will still reward you with Points, helping you with your next runs.

Tips for the Boss fight

The boss fight is particularly tough in the Third World. Gepard will summon allies with specific strategies during the fight, and players will have to play around them if they hope to win, especially since maxing out their character will have its limits since they won’t be able to get past Level 50 and it’s level of Gepard.

The boss is very difficult to beat. He has three successive Phases. Here are some strategic tips to help you get that win:

Eliminate the allies as a priority. It’s natural to focus on what you identify as the main threat (Gepard), but eliminating his support allies will help you get through each phase.

Path of Resonance: activate it when a new boss Phase starts. It’ll maximize its damage output and efficiency.

Be patient. Beating Gepard is a matter of surviving his punches. That’s why the Path of Preservation can be better than a more aggressive one, except if your DPS already have strong Attack stats (above 1,200, for example).

In the Second and Third Phases, focus on killing at least one guard the fastest possible. Don’t use the Path of Resonance if you’re unsure about killing a Guard or you’ll trigger Gepard’s shield! Keep your stacks for when one guard is eliminated so Gepard’s shield is disabled. It will deal an incredible amount of damage. This last tip is key to winning against Gepard. His whole kit is centered around strong damage buffs due to the lack of mono-target damage and his global Shield.

Lastly, don’t be afraid to fail. Missed completion attempts of the third World will help you with the next tries because you’ll still gain rewards, such as Ability Points to upgrade the Ability Tree, as well as more experience to know how to survive your next attempt.