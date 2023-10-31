The ones capable of building her DPS skillset are most powerful.

Seele was the first limited-time five-star character Honkai: Star Rail ever released, but she remains one of their strongest DPS forces when you grant her the right build which includes equipping her with powerful Relics.

Since Seele is a dedicated DPS character, choosing the right Relics for her can be tough as there are many important damage-dealing aspects you’ll need to build. Luckily, building Seele is a lot easier than it seems once you know what kind of statistics you need to grant her the best Relics possible.

What are the best Relics for Seele in Honkai: Star Rail?

The overall best Relics for Seele are ones that build her attack, Quantum damage, critical rate, and critical damage. Seele is part of The Hunt path and is a dedicated DPS unit, which means you’ll want to prioritize enhancing all areas of her damage-dealing skillset.

For Seele’s skillset, the overall best Relic set for her is the full four-piece Genius of Brilliant Stars set. This is by far the strongest element-based Relic set available in Honkai: Star Rail and everything about it suits Seele’s skillset perfectly.

Genius of Brilliant Stars

Rarity: Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star.

Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star. Two-piece effect: Raises Quantum damage by 10 percent.

Raises Quantum damage by 10 percent. Four-piece effect: When the equipping character deals damage against an enemy, they ignore 10 percent of their defense. If the targeted opponent has Quantum weakness, then the wearer ignores an additional 10 percent.

With the Genius of Brilliant Stars set, Seele will receive a strong Quantum damage boost and additionally ignore part of the opponent’s defense to deal even more damage. This set is so good for DPS and general damage-dealing characters that many players recommend you use it even on characters who don’t gain the Quantum damage increase from it which makes it by far the best option for Seele.

She’s an incredibly swift damage-dealing force. Image via miHoYo

Musketeer of Wild Wheat

Rarity: Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star.

Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star. Two-piece effect: Increases attack by 12 percent.

Increases attack by 12 percent. Four-piece effect: Increases the equipping character’s speed by six percent and raises their basic attack damage by 10 percent.

If you’re looking to bolster Seele’s attack, Musketeer of Wild Wheat is another viable option for her. Even though the full four-piece effects can be decent for Seele, it’s best to use a two-piece Musketeer of Wild Wheat set with a two-piece Genius of Brilliant Stars set instead to fully maximize Seele’s skillset.

What are the best Planar Ornaments for Seele in Honkai: Star Rail?

The best Planar Ornaments for Seele focus on the same damage-dealing areas as her Relics, which means prioritizing attack, critical rate, Quantum damage, and critical damage.

Rutilant Arena is the strongest choice for her because it boosts her critical rate, her basic attack, and her skill to deliver three powerful increases to her skillset.

Rutilant Arena

Rarity: Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star

Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star Two-piece effect: Increases the equipping recruit’s critical rate by eight percent. When their critical rate reaches 70 percent or more, the wearer’s basic attack and skill damage are then raised by 20 percent.

The Rutilant Arena Planar Ornament set is one of the overall best Relic sets for DPS character and it remains a strong choice for Seele. She deals most of her damage through her swift basic attack and skill which allow her to take many actions in a row to dish out brutal attacks against opponents. Because of this, Rutilant Arena is a superb set for boosting her overall DPS capabilities.

Seele is part of the Wildfire in the Underworld region of Belobog. Image via miHoYo

Space Sealing Station

Rarity: Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star

Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star Two-piece effect: Increases the equipping recruit’s attack by 12 percent. When their speed reaches 120 or higher, their attack is then further raised by another 12 percent.

Since Seele scales off attack, Space Sealing Station is another powerful choice for her. This set was the original best Planar Ornament option for Seele before Rutilant Arena arrived and it still remains a strong choice for her.

Inert Salsotto

Rarity: Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star

Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star Two-piece effect: Raises the equipping character’s critical rate by eight percent. When the wearer’s critical rate reaches 50 percent or more, Ultimate and follow-up attack damage is increased by 15 percent.

Another option for Seele is Inert Salsatto, which focuses on building her critical rate and Ultimate damage. Unfortunately, her “Resurgence” talent doesn’t count as a follow-up attack even though it functions similarly to one, so she won’t gain this boost from it which is why it’s generally better to choose another Planar Ornament set for her instead.