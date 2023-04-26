Honkai: Star Rail is an RPG set in a futuristic and post-apocalyptic universe, which puts heavy emphasis on characters. To get them, players can pull in several Warps, including Character Event ones, which are time-limited and require precious resources.

According to the first Character Event Warps in Honkai‘s latest installment, those high-value banners will rotate around once a month.

If players want to get the five-star character featured in the banner, they’ll have to make up to 90 pulls if luck isn’t on their side, using Pity.

Each pull requires a Special Rail Pass, and they’re rare, so we strongly advise you to think carefully about which five-star from limited banners they want to ensure success.

To determine whether you’re willing to spend that many resources on a Character Event Warp, your best bet is to know everything about the featured five-star character, but also to plan ahead. That’s why knowing who will be featured in the next Character Event Warp is key. Here is what we know on the next one, after Seele’s banner from the game’s launch.

What is the next Character Event Warp in Honkai Star Rail?

The next Character Event Warp to roll in Honkai: Star Rail will feature Jing Yuan as the five-star character and a dedicated Light Cone called Before Dawn (for Erudition Path, corresponding to the character), HoYoverse revealed on a broadcast from March, 24.

Jing Yuan is considered as one of Honkai‘s best characters so far. He’s a Lightning character from the Erudition Path, which emphasizes AoE damage.

Although he’s not the only character available in both specializations, his abilities look quite strong in Honkai, according to the latest beta test phase.

Jing Yuan deals monotarget and AoE Lightning damage to enemies, using his Basic and Skill attacks, respectively. His Ultimate deals damage that deals significant damage, scaling on his Attack, as well as granting him a strong buff.

The buff summons a Lightning-Lord that deals AoE follow-up attacks whose damage also scales on Jing Yuan’s. The Lord has a significant attack count and gains more speed each time he strikes. For this reason, Jing Yuan is an incredibly aggressive character that players will want to protect and enhance using other allies.