Honkai: Star Rail’s second-ever five-star Quantum character is Silver Wolf, a powerful debuffing character who is part of The Nihility path. If you’re planning to add her to your team, obtaining the best Relics for Silver Wolf is a must for amplifying her abilities.

Players began their Honkail journey when Silver Wolf worked with Kafka, a five-star Lightning character who is part of The Nihility path, to wake them up. She’s also one of the first characters Trailblazers got to test out as the game opened by allowing players to experiment with Silver Wolf and Kafka up until they reached the Trailblazer.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via miHoYo

Related: All Honkai: Star Rail character ages and heights

After being allowed to fully see and test out how powerful her skillset is, many players have likely been waiting since the opening scene of Honkai: Star Rail to unlock Silver Wolf for good. Luckily, players shouldn’t have to wait much longer since the Quantum character is believed to be just around the corner, according to Version 1.1 leaks, and should be recruitable once the Version 1.1 update launches.

If you’re planning on adding Silver Wolf to your team, you’ll need to prepare for her by gathering her required materials, figuring out the best team for her, and building the best Relics possible for her. Silver Wolf is a very powerful recruit, but she won’t perform to her fullest potential unless players build her properly.

What are the best Relics for Silver Wolf in Honkai: Star Rail?

For Silver Wolf’s main Relics, which will have four slots to fill, there are currently only two sets Trailblazers can consider using. Although Silver Wolf is designed to be more of a debuff character than a damage dealer, there aren’t many options for amplifying her abilities through her Relics, so players will primarily want to focus on her damage output.

Players seeking ways to improve upon Silver Wolf’s debuffing abilities can focus on equipping her with a powerful Light Cone and building her Traces tree to improve her debuffing assets.

Based on my experience with the very similar Artifact system present in one of miHoYo’s other games Genshin Impact, it is almost certain more Relics will be released. As more Relics are released and if they line up with Silver Wolf’s abilities, they will be added here.

Image via miHoYo

Genius of Brilliant Stars

Rarity: Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star

Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star Two-piece effect: Equipping the two-piece set will raise the wearer’s Quantum damage by 10 percent.

Equipping the two-piece set will raise the wearer’s Quantum damage by 10 percent. Four-piece effect: When the equipping character deals damage against an enemy, they ignore 10 percent of the targeted enemy’s defense. If the enemy in question also has Quantum weakness, then the wearer ignores another 10 percent of their defense when attacking them.

When the equipping character deals damage against an enemy, they ignore 10 percent of the targeted enemy’s defense. If the enemy in question also has Quantum weakness, then the wearer ignores another 10 percent of their defense when attacking them. Location: Cavern of Corrosion, Echo of War, Treasures, and Synthesizing Relics

The overall best Relic set for Silver Wolf is Genius of Brilliant Stars, which is Honkai: Star Rail’s Quantum-based set. Each of the seven unique elements has a Relic set specifically designed to enhance their abilities and they are all generally top-tier options for characters who have control over them.

Since Silver Wolf’s skillset is all about hacking past foes’ defenses, exposing weaknesses, and dealing reliable Quantum damage, the Genius of Brilliant Stars Relic set is an immensely powerful option for her.

Musketeer of Wild Wheat

Rarity: Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star

Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star Two-piece effect: Increases attack by 10 percent.

Increases attack by 10 percent. Four-piece effect: Increases the equipping character’s speed by six percent and raises their basic attack damage by 10 percent.

Increases the equipping character’s speed by six percent and raises their basic attack damage by 10 percent. Location: Cavern of Corrosion, Echo of War, Treasures, and Synthesizing Relics

One of Honkai: Star Rail’s most versatile and generally useful sets is Musketeer of Wild Wheat, which is a powerful set capable of amplifying any recruits damage dealing skillset. If you’re looking to build Silver Wolf’s general attack capabilities and speed then this is a very useful set to have equipped on her.

Image via miHoYo

Although there are only two viable Relic sets for Silver Wolf, a third option Trailblazers should consider is equipping the two-piece version of the Genius of Brilliant Stars set alongside the two-piece Musketeer of Wild Wheat set. This will grant Silver Wolf a Quantum damage increase of 10 percent plus a general attack increase of 10 percent which are two powerful bonuses to have equipped on her.

What are the best Planar Ornaments for Silver Wolf in Honkai: Star Rail?

Although they fall under the Relic category, Planar Ornaments look and function a bit differently from regular Relics. Planar Ornaments only come in two-piece sets and are much more difficult to obtain since they are stowed away throughout various levels of the Simulated Universe.

As tough as Planar Ornaments can be to obtain, they’re also massively powerful. There are two different sets players can consider for Silver Wolf.

Image via miHoYo

Space Sealing Station

Rarity: Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star

Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star Two-piece effect: Increases the wearer’s attack by 12 percent. When the equipping character’s speed reaches 120 or higher, their attack is then increased by another 12 percent.

Increases the wearer’s attack by 12 percent. When the equipping character’s speed reaches 120 or higher, their attack is then increased by another 12 percent. Location: Simulated Universe and Synthesizing Relics

For enhancing Silver Wolf’s capabilities, the Space Sealing Station set is a solid choice. This set is an especially good choice if you have the full four-piece Genius of Brilliant Stars set equipped on her but want similar benefits to what the Musketeer of Wild Wheat set offers since these Planar Ornaments grant very similar buffs.

Pan-Galactic Commercial Enterprise

Rarity: Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star

Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star Two-piece effect: Raises the equipping character’s effect hit rate by 10 percent and raises their attack by 25 percent of the effect hit rate for up to a 25 percent increase.

Raises the equipping character’s effect hit rate by 10 percent and raises their attack by 25 percent of the effect hit rate for up to a 25 percent increase. Location: Simulated Universe and Synthesizing Relics

The other solid choice for Silver Wolf’s Planar Ornaments is the Pan-Galactic Commercial Enterprise set.

Since her skills are centered around debuffing abilities, raising her effect hit rate so her attacks are more likely to inflict status effects is an amazing buff to supply her with.

Image via miHoYo

While players can mix and match with the larger four-piece Relic set, the Planar Ornaments only apply buffs when two of the same kind are paired together. Since there are only two slots players can fill with these types of Relics, Trailblazers will want to avoid mixing and matching between Planar Ornament sets and instead pick one dedicated two-piece set for Silver Wolf.

We gathered this information by playing Honkai Star Rail Version 1.0 “The Rail Unto the Stars” on PC.

About the author