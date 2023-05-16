Honkai: Star Rail’s second-ever featured character is Jing Yuan, a five-star Lightning character who walks The Erudition path. Jing Yuan is a powerful damage-dealing unit that excels at widespread damage against many foes at once but won’t perform to his maximum capabilities unless Trailblazers equip him with the best Relics possible.

The Lightning character holds many prominent titles as he is one of the seven Arbiter-Generals of the Xianzhou Alliance’s Cloud Knights and one of the six Charioteers of the Xianzhou Luofu. He also holds the title of one of Honkai: Star Rail’s most powerful DPS characters and is capable of dishing out massive amounts of damage.

Because Jing Yuan is an exclusive five-star asset, players can only add him to their teams by pulling for him during his special “Swirl of Heavenly Spear” Character Event Warp. The first run of this banner debuts on May 17 and will be available for a period of time afterward.

Based on my experience with Genshin Impact and the first featured Character Event Warp in Honkai: Star Rail, the latest addition to miHoYo’s roster of games seems to feature the exact same banner schedule that is present in Genshin Impact. Seele’s banner ends right before Jing Yuan’s begins, which means all featured Character Event Warps span across three weeks and players have just three weeks to recruit the Lightning character before he will then become unobtainable for a while.

Successfully beating Honkai: Star Rail’s unpredictable and unforgiving gacha system to obtain Jing Yuan is only the first step in unlocking the powerful recruit. Ensuring he has the best Light Cones and the best Relics is crucial to truly help him shine as a brutal force on the battlefield.

What are the best Relics for Jing Yuan in Honkai: Star Rail?

For Jing Yuan’s regular four-piece artifact slots, there are only two sets that are strong options for him. Based on my experience with Genshin, which has an Artifact system that is extremely similar to Honkai: Star Rail’s Relic system, it is highly probable that more Relic sets will be added in the future. This means the best Relics for Jing Yuan will likely change as more are added and if they are that information will be reflected here.

The current best Relic sets players can equip Jing Yuan with are either Band of Sizzling Thunder or Musketeer of Wild Wheat.

Band of Sizzling Thunder

Rarity: Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star

Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star Two-piece effect: Raises Lightning damage by 10 percent.

Raises Lightning damage by 10 percent. Four-piece effect: After the equipping character casts a skill they then have their attack increased by 25 percent for one turn.

After the equipping character casts a skill they then have their attack increased by 25 percent for one turn. Location: Cavern of Corrosion, Echo of War, Treasures, and Synthesizing Relics

The best Relic set players can equip Jing Yuan with is Band of Sizzling Thunder. Depending on how players employ Jing Yuan’s abilities in battle they’ll either want the two-piece set paired alongside the other Relic set option or the full four-piece Band of Sizzling Thunder set.

Since Jing Yuan is a character who is focused on dishing out massive amounts of damage, the two-piece version of this Relic set should be equipped on him regardless of whether players want to use the full four-piece set. A 10 percent Lightning damage increase is quite substantial and will make Jing Yuan even more powerful than he already is.

Musketeer of Wild Wheat

Rarity: Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star

Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star Two-piece effect: Increases attack by 10 percent.

Increases attack by 10 percent. Four-piece effect: Raises the equipping characters’ speed by six percent and increases their basic attack damage by 10 percent.

Raises the equipping characters’ speed by six percent and increases their basic attack damage by 10 percent. Location: Cavern of Corrosion, Echo of War, Treasures, and Synthesizing Relics

The Musketeer of Wild Wheat set is a great and versatile option for any damage-dealing character. If you want to focus on Jing Yuan’s damage output then equipping the two-piece Musketeer of Wild Wheat alongside the two-piece Band of Sizzling Thunder is an excellent way to go.

Equipping Jing Yuan will the full four-piece Musketeer of Wild Wheat set is also a viable option as doing so will result in him being able to attack more frequently and his basic attack becoming more effective. But the Lightning damage increase the Band of Sizzling Thunder two-piece set grants is still a more powerful option to pair with the two-piece Musketeer of Wild Wheat set.

What are the best Planar Ornaments for Jing Yuan in Honkai: Star Rail?

Planar Ornaments are a secondary type of Relic within the overarching category but are unique since they are exclusively obtainable in two-piece sets and are placed in two bonus slots outside of the main four-piece set. Jing Yuan has three solid Planar Ornament sets players can choose to equip him with.

Inert Salsotto

Rarity: Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star

Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star Two-piece effect: Raises the equipping character’s critical rate by eight percent. Once the equipping character reaches 50 percent or higher critical rate, they then have the damage of their Ultimate ability and the damage of their follow-up attack increased by 15 percent.

Raises the equipping character’s critical rate by eight percent. Once the equipping character reaches 50 percent or higher critical rate, they then have the damage of their Ultimate ability and the damage of their follow-up attack increased by 15 percent. Location: Simulated Universe and Synthesizing Relics

Since Jing Yuan is a damage-dealing-focused character, raising the amount of critical rate he has is one of the most important aspects of building his skillset alongside raising his critical damage.

Celestial Differentiator

Rarity: Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star

Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star Two-piece effect: Increases the equipping recruits critical damage by 16 percent. After the equipping character reached 120 percent or higher critical damage, they then have their critical rate increased by 60 percent until the end of their first attack after entering a battle.

Increases the equipping recruits critical damage by 16 percent. After the equipping character reached 120 percent or higher critical damage, they then have their critical rate increased by 60 percent until the end of their first attack after entering a battle. Location: Simulated Universe and Synthesizing Relics

The Celestial Differentiator Relic set is similarly beneficial to the Inert Salsotto set since they both increase the performance of the equipping recruit’s critical statistics. Both sets are powerful options for the Lightning character, so which one players should employ on Jing Yuan entirely depends on which aspect of his abilities they want to improve upon the most.

Space Sealing Station

Rarity: Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star

Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star Two-piece effect: Raises the equipping character’s attack by 12 percent. When the equipping character’s speed reaches 120 or higher, they then have their attack raised by an additional 12 percent.

Raises the equipping character’s attack by 12 percent. When the equipping character’s speed reaches 120 or higher, they then have their attack raised by an additional 12 percent. Location: Simulated Universe and Synthesizing Relics

If you’re looking to build Jing Yuan’s more basic abilities including his speed and attack, then the Space Sealing Station set is a strong option for you. This is generally not the best overall option for Jing Yuan’s Planar Ornament slots but will specifically complement certain builds for him and the team he is placed on.

Dot Esports gathered this information by playing Honkai Star Rail Version 1.0 “The Rail Unto the Stars” on PC.

