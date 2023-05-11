One of the most important units in any solid Honkai: Star Rail team lineup is the damage dealer, and when you choose right this recruit should dish out immensely high damage within a short period of time to be an effective DPS. With the focused turn-based combat system that is present in Honkai: Star Rail, it is crucial for players to choose the best DPS possible so they can effectively fight their way through any battle.

If you’re familiar with miHoYo’s other gem Genshin Impact then you’ll likely recognize a generally similar format in Honkai: Star Rail as it is also a game that will continuously evolve over time. Because of this, the best DPS players can obtain will likely evolve as the game itself does too. More top-notch recruits will also probably rise as contenders for the strongest damage dealers in the game.

Here is a breakdown of the best DPS and general best damage dealers players can use in Honkai: Star Rail. As more recruits arrive, this list will be updated to reflect any new powerful additions and to move around the existing characters as needed.

Who is the best DPS in Honkai: Star Rail?

If you prefer to look at these characters from a general view of who is objectively able to efficiently deal the most damage, then here are the overall best DPS recruits.

1 – Seele Element: Quantum Path: The Hunt Damage type: Single-target

2 – Jing Yuan Element: Lightning Path: The Erudition Damage type: Single-target and AoE

3 – Kafka Element: Lightning Path: The Nihility Damage type: Single-target and AoE

4 – Silver Wolf Element: Quantum Path: The Nihility Damage type: Single-target

5 – Clara Element: Physical Path: The Destruction Damage type: Single-target and AoE

6 -Yanqing Element: Ice Path: The Hunt Damage type: Single-target

7 – Himeko Element: Fire Path: The Erudition Damage type: Single-target and AoE



Best five-star damage dealers in Honkai: Star Rail

As is expected, all of the top-tier damage dealers are five-star units that possess powerful skillsets capable of brutally taking out foes. Obtaining featured five-star recruits is a laborious and luck-based process, but some of the current top-tier damage dealers can be claimed for free by all Honkai: Star Rail players upon reaching 300 pulls.

This means all players can guarantee themselves at least one excellent damage dealer by choosing Clara, Yanqing, or Himeko when they are presented with their reward. These characters will ensure players have a fairly solid damage dealer, but the overall best DPS units in Honkai: Star Rail are all exclusive limited-time recruits only obtainable through pulling on the Character Event Warp.

The previously mentioned characters who make the list of best DPS units all function in very unique ways even though they all possess powerful damage-dealing capabilities. While some of them are overall better than others, understanding how their skillsets work is important as you may prefer one over the other depending on how they function in battle.

Seele

When it comes to dishing out the strongest single-target damage possible, Honkai: Star Rail’s debut featured five-star recruit Seele is the best DPS players can currently recruit.

Seele can only inflict damage against singular targets which might make some Trailblazers worry that her skillset is limited, but her single-target damage is so quick and efficient that she’ll blow through enemy after enemy with ease. She is currently the most effective unit for dealing high damage within a low period of time as she moves incredibly fast, has an ability that allows her to launch an extra turn often and inflicts mighty damage upon all who cross her path.

I’ve tested out every playable unit in Honkai: Star Rail and so far none of them come even close to the high damage numbers she can dish out and the immense speed at which she deals them. Some upcoming DPS units like Jing Yuan, Kafka, and Silver Wolf could potentially end up being more impressive, but the limited gameplay we have been able to experience with them certainly still doesn’t measure up to Seele’s abilities.

Jing Yuan

Although Jing Yuan has not yet been officially released as a playable unit, his skills are already confirmed and his immensely powerful damage-dealing capabilities mark him as one of Honkai: Star Rail’s strongest recruits. His powerful Lightning abilities are capable of dishing out strong damage against both singular targets and many at once through AoE damage.

Kafka

Even though Kafka is not officially available for players to recruit yet, players were already allowed to test her out during the prologue of Honkai: Star Rail and later also got to face her in combat. Because of this, all the details of her skillset are already known and she is already a top-tier recruit.

Kafka has an extremely well-rounded skillset and is an immensely powerful recruit because of this. She can effectively attack a singular target, dish out brutal AoE damage, blast a few foes at once and applies shock damage over time.

Silver Wolf

Silver Wolf is yet another unique character that players were able to test out during the opening scenes but is not recruitable just yet. Her skillset focuses on singular targets and she deals immensely impressive Quantum damage mingled with brutal debuffs against them.

The Quantum character possesses the same element type as Seele and is the current second-best choice for players seeking a single-target damage character. Silver Wolf is not an officially recruitable unit just yet, but she will become playable in the Version 1.1 update when she has her first featured banner run. If you miss out on Seele and want a single-target DPS, obtaining SIilver Wolf is your next best bet.

Clara

If you’re looking for a powerful damage dealer who packs an absurd amount of health that will last through any battle you delve into, Clara is the recruit for you. She feels immensely versatile and helpful no matter the team lineup you place her in and her damage dealing is surprisingly quick and efficient considering the mechanics of her skillset.

Yanqing

Yanqing deals excellent single-target damage and also comes with buffs to his own critical rate and damage, which increases his effectiveness as a damage dealer even further. He moves at an extremely quick pace and will always feel immensely effective when players utilize him in combat.

If you can’t get Seele and since Silver Wolf is not an officially recruitable unit, Yanqing is currently the second-best bet for single-target damage.

Himeko

For immensely powerful AoE damage that will inflict heavy damage against many foes at once, Himeko is a top-choice DPS. Her Fire damage skillet is dependable and effective in any battle and she is also capable of dishing out damage against just one foe when needed.

Himeko is an overall solid recruit, but she is outperformed by most other five-star DPS units out there and will likely become even less impressive as more featured five-star recruits are released. Regardless, she will never be a bad force to have on your team and will likely stand the test of time just as many standard five-star recruits do in Genshin like the five-star Pyro Claymore character Diluc or the five-star Hydro Catalyst character Mona.

Best four-star damage dealers in Honkai: Star Rail

None of the four-star damage dealers come even close to the five-star ones, but if you are unable to obtain any of them and want to know which characters will function decently until you do then you can try the following units.

1 – Sushang Element: Physical Path: The Hunt Damage type: Single-target

2 – Dan Heng Element: Wind Path: The Hunt Damage type: Single-target

3 – Qingque Element: Quantum Path: The Erudition Damage type: Single-target and AoE

4 – Serval Element: Lightning Path: The Erudition Damage type: Single-target and AoE

5 – Hook Element: Fire Path: The Destruction Damage type: Single-target



These recruits aren’t as effective as those of a five-star rarity, but when built right they will still fulfill players’ basic damage-dealing needs until they are able to obtain a five-star recruit. All of these recruits will be especially powerful when players successfully unlock their Eidolons since doing so grants them powerful new abilities and upgrades.

While all Honkai: Star Rail characters can somewhat be compared by their damage-dealing capabilities, it’s difficult to truly compare all of them at once since some are strong at single-target damage, some are effective with AoE damage against many foes, and some have a balance of both. Because of this, the best way to determine the strongest damage dealer is to analyze them from the perspective of what kind of DPS you want to have running your team.

It’s also generally a solid idea to have two DPS recruits, one who specializes in single-target damage and another who can dish out damage in a few ways, to ensure that your lineup is well-rounded. Two strong damage dealers plus two support units will make for an immensely effective team sure to aid you through any battle you tackle.

Dot Esports gathered this information by playing Honkai: Star Rail Version 1.0 “The Rail Unto the Stars” on PC.

