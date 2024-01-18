The brilliant Dr. Ratio is a strong member of The Hunt path capable of dishing out immense damage in Honkai: Star Rail. But to help him do so, you need to give him the best Relics possible.

Recommended Videos

Since the Imaginary Hunt recruit specializes in damage dealing, he requires strong Relics to help amplify this skillset. Here are the best Relics you can equip Dr. Ratio with in Honkai: Star Rail.

What are the best Relics for Dr. Ratio in Honkai: Star Rail?

The best Relics for Dr. Ratio overall are the full four-piece Wastelander of Banditry Desert set, which enhances his Imaginary damage and his effectiveness against debuffed or Imprisoned foes. He specializes in single-target damage dealing since he’s part of The Hunt path and does so through his powerful Imaginary skillset, so boosting both with this one set is the ultimate best way to build him in Honkai: Star Rail.

He’s incredibly smart and very powerful. Image via HoYoverse

While Wastelander of Banditry Desert is the top Relic choice for him, there are also other strong build options that might suit your specific design and team for him better. Relic sets that enhance follow-up attacks or general damage suit him well too since he relies heavily on both.

Relic Set Effect Wastelander of Banditry Desert Two-piece: Boosts Imaginary damage by 10 percent.

Four-piece: When hitting debuffed enemies, the equipping character’s critical rate is raised by 10 percent. Their critical damage against Imprisoned targets is boosted by 20 percent. Wastelander of Banditry Desert and The Ashblazing Grand Duke Two-piece: Raises Imaginary damage by 10 percent.

Two-piece: Boosts follow-up attack damage by 20 percent. The Ashblazing Grand Duke and Musketeer of Wild Wheat (or Prisoner in Deep Confinement) Two-piece: Enhances follow-up attack damage by 20 percent.

Two-piece: Boosts attack by 12 percent.

What are the best Planar Ornaments for Dr. Ratio in Honkai: Star Rail?

For Dr. Ratio’s two-piece Planar Ornament set, you’ve got many powerful options to choose from but the general best choice is Firmament Frontline: Glamoth. If this set doesn’t match with what you want for his build, there are three other viable options too.

You get to smack opponents with a book when you use some of his attacks. Image via HoYoverse

With Dr. Ratio’s Planar Ornament set, you want to enhance statistics like his attack, damage, critical rate, follow-up attack damage, and critical damage. He specializes in being a dedicated DPS character capable of efficiently striking down one enemy at a time, so you want to prioritize helping him do so by building his overall damage-dealing capabilities.

Planar Ornament sets Effect Firmament Frontline: Glamoth Raises the wearer’s attack by 12 percent. When their speed reaches or surpasses 135 or 160, they deal 12 percent or 18 percent more damage. Inert Salsotto Boosts the equipping character’s critical rate by eight percent. When their critical rate reaches 50 percent or more, their Ultimate and follow-up attack damage is raised by 15 percent. Rutilant Arena Enhances the wearer’s critical rate by eight percent. When it reaches 70 percent or higher, their basic attack and skill damage are boosted by 20 percent. Space Sealing Station Raises the equipping character’s attack by 12 percent. When their speed reaches 120 or more, their attack is boosted by an extra 20 percent.

The powerful five-star Imaginary Hunt recruit Dr. Ratio is available to obtain for free, so be sure to claim him if you haven’t already by completing the required prerequisites. You usually have to spend tons of Warps to get a premium five-star recruit like him to join your roster, and Dr. Ratio is certainly among Honkai: Star Rail’s best characters, so you certainly want to obtain him for free and build him to his fullest potential.