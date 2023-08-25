Dan Heng has received a major upgrade with the new five-star variant version of him in Honkai: Star Rail, which is Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae.

When built right, Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae can be an immensely powerful damage dealer. But for him to truly succeed, you’ll need to grant him the best Relics that Honkai: Star Rail has to offer.

What are the best Relics for Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae in Honkai: Star Rail?

The best Relics for Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae are those that build his overall damage output. You’ll want to focus on aspects like attack, Imaginary damage, critical rate, and critical damage when selecting Relics for him.

All of Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae’s abilities scale off his attack, so this is perhaps the most important area to build through his Relics since increasing his attack will improve all of his skills.

Wastelander of Banditry Desert

Rarity: Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star

Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star Two-piece effect: Increases the equipping character’s Imaginary damage by 10 percent.

Increases the equipping character’s Imaginary damage by 10 percent. Four-piece effect: When hitting a debuffed foe, the equipping recruit’s critical rate is raised by 10 percent. If the targeted opponent is also imprisoned, then the wearer’s critical damage is increased by 20 percent.

Musketeer of Wild Wheat

Rarity: Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star

Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star Two-piece effect: Raises Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae’s attack by 12 percent.

Raises Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae’s attack by 12 percent. Four-piece effect: Increases Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae’s speed by six percent and raises his basic attack damage by 10 percent.

While you can use either of these full four-piece sets, I would recommend using the two-piece Wastelander of Banditry Desert set and the two-piece Musketeer of Wild Wheat set instead for the best results possible. This will likely change in the future if more Relics are released, but for now, this is the best option for him overall since these two sets will boost his Imaginary damage and his general attack, which is what all of his abilities scale off of.

He first became playable as a trial character in the Trailblaze Mission “Oblation Obtained, Order Ordained.” Screenshot via Dot Esports

There are certainly other Relic sets you could consider using for Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae, but none of the other available options will suit his damage-dealing skillset as well as Wastelander of Banditry Desert set and Musketeer of Wild Wheat will.

What are the best Planar Ornaments for Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae in Honkai: Star Rail?

In addition to Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae’s main Relics, you’ll also need to give him two Planar Ornaments. The best Planar Ornaments for Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae are those that increase his damage-dealing skills like critical rate, critical damage, and attack.

Based on my experience with him, Rutilant Arena is the best option overall, but you can also consider a few others that might suit your specific build for him better. It’s best to choose between these Planar Ornament sets based on what your version of Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae needs most to build his statistics.

Rutilant Arena

Rarity: Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star

Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star Two-piece effect: Increases the wearer’s critical rate by eight percent. After the equipping character’s critical rate reaches 70 percent or higher, their basic attack and skill damage are raised by 20 percent.

Celestial Differentiator

Rarity: Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star

Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star Two-piece effect: Increases the wearer’s critical damage by 16 percent. When the equipping character’s critical damage has reached 120 percent or higher, their critical rate is then raised by 60 percent until the end of their first attack after entering battle.

Inert Salsotto

Rarity: Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star

Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star Two-piece effect: Raises the wearer’s critical rate by eight percent. When the equipping recruit’s critical rate has reached 50 percent or more, they then have their Ultimate and follow-up attack damage raised by 15 percent.

Space Sealing Station

Rarity: Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star

Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star Two-piece effect: Raises the equipping character’s attack by 12 percent. When the equipping recruit’s speed reaches 120 or higher, their attack is then raised by an additional 12 percent.

If you’ve played through the main Trailblaze storyline, you know he certainly knows how to make an entrance. Image via miHoYo

The debut of Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae’s “Epochal Spectrum” banner runs from Aug. 30 to Sept. 20, so you may be struggling to decide whether to pull for him or Fu Xuan who arrives right after him. Regardless of who you choose, you’ll want to pull for them as soon as possible since Honkai: Star Rail is going to be packed with banner debuts for the foreseeable future before five-star recruits come back for reruns.

