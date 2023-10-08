Jingliu is a powerful Ice Destruction unit in Honkai: Star Rail and she is quite an impressive DPS force on the battlefield.

Since every character possesses a unique skillset and Jingliu is also Honkai: Star Rail’s first Ice Destruction force, building her might seem like a daunting prospect. Luckily, Jingliu is a decently easy character to build once you know what she needs and one of the most important aspects of this process is granting her the best Relics possible.

What are the best Relics for Jingliu in Honkai: Star Rail?

She was a widely praised and highly skilled sword master before she succumbed to the Mara. Image via miHoYo

The best Relics for Jingliu are those that enhance her damage-dealing prowess to build her DPS skills by raising statistics like her Ice damage, attack, critical rate, and critical damage.

With this in mind, the overall best option for Jingliu is the full four-piece Hunter of Glacial Forest Relic set. This set will build her Ice damage, which is one of the most effective areas of her damage-dealing capabilities, and her critical rate, which is another important statistic to build for a damage dealer like her.

Hunter of Glacial Forest

Rarity: Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star

Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star Two-piece effect: Increases Ice damage by 10 percent.

Increases Ice damage by 10 percent. Four-piece effect: After the wearer uses their Ultimate, their critical damage is then raised by 25 percent for their next two turns.

If the full four-piece Hunter of Glacial Forest set doesn’t suit the type of build you want for Jingliu, another viable option is to use the two-piece version of Hunter of Glacial Forest set alongside the two-piece version of Musketeer of Wild Wheat set.

Musketeer of Wild Wheat

Rarity: Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star

Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star Two-piece effect: Increases attack by 12 percent.

Increases attack by 12 percent. Four-piece effect: Rasises speed by six percent and increases basic attack damage by 10 percent.

Jingliu scales off of attack, so it’s best to prioritize Relic sets that prominently include it, but the Longevous Disciple set can be a strong option if you find that you need more health points for her. She will greatly benefit from the full four-piece version of this set because it will regularly increase her critical rate which makes her a more proficient damage dealer.

Longevous Disciple

Rarity: Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star

Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star Two-piece effect: Increases the equipping recruit’s maximum health points by 12 percent.

Increases the equipping recruit’s maximum health points by 12 percent. Four-piece effect: When the equipping character is hit by an enemy, consumes their health points, or has their health points drained by an ally, their critical rate is increased by eight percent for the next two turns. This ability can have a maximum of two stacks.

There are currently no other Relic sets that work well for Jingliu, but this will likely change in the future as more areas are added and new explorable locations are introduced. If new Relics that suit Jingliu become available, they will be added here.

What are the best Planar Ornaments for Jingliu in Honkai: Star Rail?

Jingliu is a very antagonistic force, but she can become somewhat of an ally if you recruit her. Image via miHoYo

Just like her Relics, the best Planar Ornaments for Jingliu will build her critical rate, attack, critical damage, and Ice damage.

The general best Planar Ornament set for Jingliu is Rutilant Arena, but Celestial Differentiator is also a really strong option depending on whether you need to build critical rate or critical damage more for her.

Rutilant Arena

Rarity: Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star

Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star Two-piece effect: Raises the equipping character’s critical rate by eight percent. When the wearer’s critical rate reaches 70 percent or more, their basic attack and skill damage are then increased by 20 percent.

Celestial Differentiator

Rarity: Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star

Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star Two-piece effect: Raises the equipping character’s critical damage by 16 percent. When the wearer’s critical damage reaches 120 percent or higher, their critical rate is then increased by 60 percent until the end of their first attack after entering a battle.

The Broken Keel Planar Ornament set is another viable choice for Jingliu. In my experience, both Rutilant Arena and Celestial Differentiator are stronger choices for her overall, but Broken Keel may work best for your build depending on what statistics you most need to bolster for her.

Broken Keel

The Ice character is a relentless damage-dealing force. Image via miHoYo

Rarity: Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star

Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star Two-piece effect: Increases the wearer’s effect resistance by 10 percent. After their effect resistance has reached 30 percent or more, all teammates then have their critical damage increased by 10 percent.

