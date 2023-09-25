Fu Xuan is Honkai: Star Rail’s very first five-star Quantum Preservation character, and she is an amazing support unit for any team lineup. But you’ll need the best Relics for her.

She is the very first premium five-star character who is part of the Preservation path, so she is a testament to how incredible exclusive characters of this type can be. If you’re adding Fu Xuan to your roster or already have her, then you’ll need to equip her with the best Relics possible to maximize her potential.

What are the best Relics for Fu Xuan in Honkai: Star Rail?

While full four-piece sets are usually the best Relics for characters, Fu Xuan will instead benefit most from being equipped with two different two-piece sets. The overall best choice is to equip Fu Xuan with the two-piece Longevous Disciple set alongside the two-piece Passerby of Wandering Cloud set.

Together, these two sets will raise Fu Xuan’s health points, which is what all of her abilities scale off, and improve her healing, which is one of the most powerful parts of her skillset.

Longevous Disciple

Rarity: Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star

Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star Two-piece effect: Raises the equipping character’s maximum health points by 12 percent.

Raises the equipping character’s maximum health points by 12 percent. Four-piece effect: When the wearer is struck by an enemy, consumes their own health points, or has their health points consumed by another party member, their critical rate is raised by eight percent for two turns. This ability can stack up to two times.

Passerby of Wandering Cloud

Rarity: Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star

Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star Two-piece effect: Increases the equipping character’s outgoing healing by 10 percent.

Increases the equipping character’s outgoing healing by 10 percent. Four-piece effect: At the beginning of the battle, this set immediately restores one skill point.

Her skillset really feels too good to be true, and the right Relics make it even better. Image via miHoYo

If you aren’t interested in either the Longevous Disciple or Passerby of Wandering Cloud set, there are a few other options you can equip alongside them or as part of other combinations.

Genius of Brilliant Stars

Rarity: Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star

Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star Two-piece effect: Raises Quantum damage by eight percent.

Raises Quantum damage by eight percent. Four-piece effect: When the equipping recruit deals damage against a targeted opponent, 10 percent of the foe’s defense is ignored. If the selected enemy has a weakness to the Quantum element, another 10 percent of their defense is disregarded.

Guard of Wuthering Snow

Rarity: Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star

Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star Two-piece effect: Decreases the damage taken by eight percent.

Decreases the damage taken by eight percent. Four-piece effect: At the beginning of the turn, if the equipping character’s health points are equal to or less than 50 percent of their maximum health points, then they have eight percent of their maximum health points restored and five energy generated.

What are the best Planar Ornaments for Fu Xuan in Honkai: Star Rail?

For Fu Xuan’s two-piece Planar Ornaments slots under the Relics section, Fleet of the Ageless is the strongest choice overall. This set will raise her maximum health points, which is one of the most crucial aspects to build for her.

Fleet of the Ageless

Rarity: Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star

Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star Two-piece effect: Increases the equipping recruit’s maximum health points by 12 percent. When the equipping character’s speed reaches 120 or higher, all of their allies have their attack increased by eight percent.

The Quantum character excels at bolstering and protecting her allies. Image via miHoYo

If Fleet of the Ageless doesn’t sound like the best option for the version of Fu Xuan you’re building, there are a couple of other options you can consider too.

Broken Keel

Rarity: Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star

Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star Two-piece effect: Raises the equipping character’s effect resistance by 10 percent. When their effect resistance is at 30 percent or more, all allies then have their critical damage raised by 10 percent.

Inert Salsotto

Rarity: Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star

Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star Two-piece effect: Raises the equipping recruit’s critical rate by eight percent. When the wearer’s critical rate reaches 50 percent or more, their Ultimate and follow-up attack damage is then increased by 15 percent.

Fu Xuan can shield, heal, and buff, which is an incredible skillset for just one character to have. Image via miHoYo

The debut run of Fu Xuan’s “Foreseen, Foreknown, Foretold” banner is available for you to pull on from Sept. 20 to Oct. 10 for the entire second half of the Version 1.3 update. Honkai: Star Rail has many impressive recruits, and even more on the way, so it might be tough for you to decide whether you should pull for Fu Xuan or save for the next arrivals.

