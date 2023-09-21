Should you pull for Fu Xuan in Honkai: Star Rail?

The five-star Quantum Preservation character Fu Xuan has made her grand debut with the first run of her “Foreseen, Foreknown, Foretold” banner in Honkai: Star Rail.

There is a different featured five-star character about every three weeks, so it’s tough to choose which ones you should add to your roster. The best way to make these decisions easier is to carefully analyze all parts of the character’s skillset and determine whether you should pull for them based on this, so here’s what you need to know about Fu Xuan.

Fu Xuan’s abilities and skills in Honkai: Star Rail

In deciding whether or not to pull for Fu Xuan, it’s important to fully understand how all of her specific abilities and skills function. Some characters have really complex abilities that you might not enjoy, as is the case with the powerful but sometimes complicated Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae, so it’s best to review all of a character’s gameplay features before you pull for them.

Fu Xuan has five different abilities and skills.

“Novaburst” basic attack: Deals Quantum damage that is equal to 25 percent to 55 percent of Fu Xuan’s total health points against a single targeted enemy. Ability type: Single-target attack

Deals Quantum damage that is equal to 25 percent to 55 percent of Fu Xuan’s total health points against a single targeted enemy. “Known by Stars, Shown by Hearts” skill: Triggers a Matrix of Prescience that allows other team members to distribute 65 percent of the damage they receive to Fu Xuan for three turns before this damage is alleviated by any active shields. While the Matrix of Prescience is active, all team members gain the special Knowledge effect that raises their maximum health points by three percent to 6.6 percent of Fu Xuan’s maximum health points and their critical rate by six percent to 13.2 percent. If Fu Xuan is knocked down in battle, the Matrix of Prescience will be dissipated. Ability type: Defensive

Triggers a Matrix of Prescience that allows other team members to distribute 65 percent of the damage they receive to Fu Xuan for three turns before this damage is alleviated by any active shields. While the Matrix of Prescience is active, all team members gain the special Knowledge effect that raises their maximum health points by three percent to 6.6 percent of Fu Xuan’s maximum health points and their critical rate by six percent to 13.2 percent. If Fu Xuan is knocked down in battle, the Matrix of Prescience will be dissipated. “Woes of Many Morphed to One” Ultimate: Deals Quantum damage equal to 60 percent to 108 percent of Fu Xuan’s maximum health points against all opponents and activates one trigger count for the health point restoration that is granted through Fu Xuan’s talent. Ability type: AoE attack

Deals Quantum damage equal to 60 percent to 108 percent of Fu Xuan’s maximum health points against all opponents and activates one trigger count for the health point restoration that is granted through Fu Xuan’s talent. “Bleak Breeds Bliss” talent: While Fu Xuan is actively engaging in battle, the Misfortune Avoidance effect is applied to the entire team. With this effect active, all allies take 10 percent to 19.6 percent less damage. When Fu Xuan drops to 50 percent health points or lower, a health point restoration will be activated for her which will then restore 80 percent to 92 percent of the health points she is actively missing. This effect cannot be activated if Fu Xuan is dealt a deadly blow. This ability has a default of one trigger count and may have a maximum of two. Ability type: Restoration

While Fu Xuan is actively engaging in battle, the Misfortune Avoidance effect is applied to the entire team. With this effect active, all allies take 10 percent to 19.6 percent less damage. When Fu Xuan drops to 50 percent health points or lower, a health point restoration will be activated for her which will then restore 80 percent to 92 percent of the health points she is actively missing. This effect cannot be activated if Fu Xuan is dealt a deadly blow. This ability has a default of one trigger count and may have a maximum of two. “Of Fortune Comes Fate” technique: When Fu Xuan’s technique is used, all team members receive a barrier that lasts for 20 seconds. The barrier is fully impenetrable while it is active and blocks all attacks. This means your team cannot be ambushed into a battle due to a strike from an opponent as long as the barrier is active. If you choose to strike an opponent with the barrier active, you will then enter battle immediately and Fu Xuan will activate her Matrix of Prescience for the next two turns. Ability type: Defensive

When Fu Xuan’s technique is used, all team members receive a barrier that lasts for 20 seconds. The barrier is fully impenetrable while it is active and blocks all attacks. This means your team cannot be ambushed into a battle due to a strike from an opponent as long as the barrier is active. If you choose to strike an opponent with the barrier active, you will then enter battle immediately and Fu Xuan will activate her Matrix of Prescience for the next two turns.

Is Fu Xuan good in Honkai: Star Rail?

Fu Xuan is a dynamic defensive support unit who can accomplish everything you need from a support recruit, which means she is an extremely good and powerful character. In comparison to other Honkai: Star Rail recruits, she is certainly one of the better characters you can add to your roster and easily the best character on the Preservation path that has been released so far.

The confident Master Diviner excels at keeping her team safe. Image via miHoYo

Is Fu Xuan worth pulling for in Honkai: Star Rail?

Fu Xuan is one of the best characters you can recruit in Honkai: Star Rail, so she is absolutely worth pulling for. She is the most versatile and well-rounded support unit that has been released so far and is the kind of character who will always be a powerful option, so trying to add her to your roster is the best choice you can make.

Her skillset truly feels too good to be true as she is the only recruit capable of healing, indirect shielding, and buffing. You usually need three different support characters to have all three present on your team, but Fu Xuan is an unstoppable all-in-one force.

Even if you already have support characters, you should still pull for Fu Xuan since she is a character who will slot well into any team lineup and stand the test of time as her versatile abilities complement all recruits.

Usually, there’s at least one good reason to avoid pulling for a character, but there is not a single reason not to pull for Fu Xuan. Her skillset is easy to master, her abilities are well-rounded, and she is quite powerful at what she is built for, so go ahead and pull for Fu Xuan with the knowledge that you’re pulling for one of the very best.

Fu Xuan’s debut banner run is live from Sept. 20 to Oct. 10, so be sure to pull for her during this time since it will likely be about six months or more until she returns. Honkai: Star Rail is still a fairly freshly released game and has not had any featured five-star reruns so far, which means a Fu Xuan rerun is a very distant prospect.

About the author