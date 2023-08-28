Best teams for Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae in Honkai: Star Rail

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae is a five-star Imaginary character capable of dishing out brutal damage in Honkai: Star Rail.

Since he’s part of the Destruction path, Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae is an extremely impressive force in battle. But he will find the most success when you ally him with the best team lineup possible.

The best Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae team in Honkai: Star Rail

To build the best team focused around Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae and his specific skillset, you’ll want to create a lineup that has a balance between damage dealers and support characters. This is the overall best way to construct any team in Honkai: Star Rail since it ensures you can both strike hard and also have support when needed.

There are four team slots to fill, so the best way to build Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae’s team is as follows.

Your first team member should be your dedicated damage dealer , which may also be referred to as your DPS . This should generally be Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae, although you can also choose to have him fulfill the second team role instead.

, which may also be referred to as your . This should generally be Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae, although you can also choose to have him fulfill the second team role instead. The second member of this team should be your secondary damage dealer , another DPS unit , or a more support-dedicated character . You can choose to have two brutal damage-dealing focused recruits on your team, in which case you don’t really need to specifically focus on who does which of the first two roles. Because of this, Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae can fulfill either this role or the first one. Depending on how well you build him to be and who else you have to place on a team with him, you can also use a character that is more focused on support here. Characters who work similarly to Silver Wolf of Kafka are great for this slot since these recruits are able to execute immense support and damage at the same time.

, another , or a more . You can choose to have two brutal damage-dealing focused recruits on your team, in which case you don’t really need to specifically focus on who does which of the first two roles. Because of this, Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae can fulfill either this role or the first one. Depending on how well you build him to be and who else you have to place on a team with him, you can also use a character that is more focused on support here. Characters who work similarly to Silver Wolf of Kafka are great for this slot since these recruits are able to execute immense support and damage at the same time. Your third team member needs to be a support-focused unit . This character can activate debuffs, apply buffs, heal, shield, or otherwise bolster either their own team or render the opposition weaker.

. This character can activate debuffs, apply buffs, heal, shield, or otherwise bolster either their own team or render the opposition weaker. It’s generally best to have an even split between damage dealers and support, so your final character should be another support recruit who does something different from the other one within this lineup. If your third character activates debuffs or shields, then maybe your fourth should be a healer or buffer. There’s no wrong choice here, but it’s generally best to choose your last character based on what will bolster and serve the rest of the team composition best.

Dealing high damage will be easy with this powerful Destruction recruit. Image via miHoYo

Because Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae desires a lot of skill points to enhance his basic attack and deal more damage, granting him allies who will help recharge his Ultimate ability as quickly as possible is important for maximizing his success. His Ultimate grants him special skill points that can only be used by him, which means you can leave most of the other skill points available for the rest of the lineup when you play this right.

Best Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae team compositions in Honkai: Star Rail

The best allies to align with Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae in a team composition are as follows.

Silver Wolf Rarity: Five-star Element: Quantum Path: The Nihility

Luocha Rarity: Five-star Element: Imaginary Path: The Abundance

Welt Rarity: Five-star Element: Imaginary Path: The Nihility

Yukong Rarity: Four-star Element: Imaginary Path: The Harmony

Tingyun Rarity: Four-star Element: Lightning Path: The Harmony

Lynx Rarity: Four-star Element: Quantum Path: The Abundance

Pela Rarity: Four-star Element: Ice Path: The Nihility



Even though these are the best characters to have Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae on a team with, specific builds and factors like his Relics and Light Cone will drastically affect how he performs with them in battle. Because of this, it’s important to craft his build and the build for each of his teammates carefully to maximize their potential and general synergy.

Support units are essential for amplifying his skills. Image via miHoYo

1) Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae, Silver Wolf, Welt, and Luocha

Although this team lineup is quite expensive since it features four five-star units, it is one of the best options for Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae overall. This team is all about inflicting Imaginary damage while also playing off of debuffs and status effects.

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae will be the DPS of this team and all three of his allies will be mostly support units, with a bit of damage dealing sprinkled in. Silver Wolf deals impressive damage and acts as a secondary damage dealer in this lineup, but her true specialty is debuffing all enemies.

Welt is another debuffer and brings more of the Imaginary element into the mix. Luocha is an Imaginary healer and general support unit who replenishes the rest of the team quite well.

Since this lineup is expensive, you can consider swapping out either Welt or Silver Wolf with Yukong if needed but try to only do this if she has obtained at least a few Eidolons to best maximize her potential.

2) Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae, Tingyun, Yukong, and Lynx

If you’re looking for a less expensive but still powerful Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae team lineup, this one is much more doable for any player since it has only Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae as a premium five-star recruit. The other three team members are all four-star characters and are much easier to obtain because of this.

Whether you use her in this lineup or another one, Tingyun is one of the best allies to have fight at Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae’s side since she can directly restore energy to him. If you’re struggling to balance your skill point usage because of how his unique abilities work, you may want to try Tingyun on your team since she will help his Ultimate recharge faster and lower his regular skill point usage since he’ll primarily be using his special ones instead.

Tingyun is also an incredible buffer who plays very well as a general support unit within Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae’s team. Yukong and Lynx also act as general support units and you’ll have double the Imaginary element on this team since Yukong brings it too.

3) Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae, Luocha, Tingyun, and Pela

This team has two five-star characters and two four-star recruits, which makes it a middle ground between all premium and all four-star units. Everyone besides Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae is mostly support-focused as his allies work to make him a more impressive damage dealer.

Luocha heals, Tingyun helps restore energy and buffs, and Pela focuses on rendering opponents weaker with her debuffing skillset. You can consider substituting Luocha with Gepard if needed since he’s a standard five-star character who is a bit easier to obtain.

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae is an impressive tank that packs lots of health and deals immense damage. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Due to the uniqueness of Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae’s skillset and somewhat of a lack of recruits who excel at his side, it seems likely that future characters may be better designed to join him in battle. He’ll still be quite powerful with the currently playable characters, but beyond Tingyun, there just aren’t many who are truly amazing with him. Because of this, Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae’s teams will be updated as more characters become available who syngerize well with him.

