Best Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae builds and skills in Honkai: Star Rail

The four-star character Dan Heng in Honkai: Star Rail has officially been reborn as a five-star variant of himself called Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae, a powerful Destruction character capable of dishing out immense damage.

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae is a very impressive character, but to truly master his abilities you’ll need to learn how his skills work and what the best way to build him is.

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae’s skills in Honkai: Star Rail

There are five core skills that Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae possesses, but he also comes with an additional three abilities that may activate depending on how his skills are used.

“Beneficent Lotus” basic attack: This move is a single-target attack that deals two quick strikes against the selected enemy equal to 50 percent to 130 percent of Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae’s attack. “Transcendence” alternate basic attack (one): Activates three strikes of Imaginary damage equal to 130 percent to 338 percent of Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae’s basic attack against a single selected foe. “Divine Spear” alternate basic attack (two): Initiates a five-hit series of attacks that deal Imaginary damage equal to 190 percent to 532 percent of Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae’s total attack against one enemy. From the fourth hit onward, this move turns into a blast attack that deals Imaginary damage equal to 30 percent to 84 percent of his attack against adjacent foes. “Fulgurant Leap” alternate basic attack (three): Initiates a seven-hit strike that deals Imaginary damage equal to 250 percent to 650 percent of Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae’s total attack against one selected enemy. From the fourth attack onward, this ability also deals 90 percent to 234 percent of his attack as Imaginary damage against adjacent opponents.

basic attack: This move is a single-target attack that deals two quick strikes against the selected enemy equal to 50 percent to 130 percent of Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae’s attack. “Dracore Libre” skill: Enhances Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae’s basic attack to change it to one of three alternate versions. This skill can be used up to three times within the same turn and will switch the attack to a different version based on how many times it is used. If the “Dracore Libre” skill is activated one time, Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae’s “Beneficent Lotus” basic attack becomes “Transcendence.” If the “Dracore Libre” skill is activated two times, Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae’s “Beneficent Lotus” basic attack becomes “Divine Spear.” If the “Dracore Libre” skill is activated three times, Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae’s “Beneficent Lotus” basic attack becomes “Fulgurant Leap.”

skill: Enhances Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae’s basic attack to change it to one of three alternate versions. This skill can be used up to three times within the same turn and will switch the attack to a different version based on how many times it is used. “Azure’s Aqua Ablutes All” Ultimate: Begins a three-strike move that deals 180 percent to 360 percent of Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae’s attack as Imaginary damage against a single foe and Imaginary damage equal to 84 percent to 168 percent of his attack against adjacent enemies. Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae also obtains three Squama Sacrosancta, which is the maximum number that can be active at any point. Squama Sacrosancta acts as unique skill points that only Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae can consume in the place of regular skill points.

Ultimate: Begins a three-strike move that deals 180 percent to 360 percent of Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae’s attack as Imaginary damage against a single foe and Imaginary damage equal to 84 percent to 168 percent of his attack against adjacent enemies. Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae also obtains three Squama Sacrosancta, which is the maximum number that can be active at any point. Squama Sacrosancta acts as unique skill points that only Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae can consume in the place of regular skill points. “Righteous Heart” talent: Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae obtains one stack of Righteous Heart after each hit that occurs during an attack. This talent increases his damage by five percent to 12.5 percent. It can stack up to six times and these stacks last until his turn concludes.

talent: Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae obtains one stack of Righteous Heart after each hit that occurs during an attack. This talent increases his damage by five percent to 12.5 percent. It can stack up to six times and these stacks last until his turn concludes. “Heaven-Quelling Prismadrakon” technique: When this technique is used, Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae activates a special Leaping Dragon State. As this state is active, using Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae’s attack makes him move forward rapidly while hitting all opponents he meets and dodging incoming attacks. When you enter battle through this state, Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae deals Imaginary damage equal to 120 percent of his attack against all enemies and obtains one Squama Sacrosancta.

He bears the Azure Dragon’s legacy. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae’s Ascension materials in Honkai: Star Rail

Across all of Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae’s Ascension levels, all of the materials you’ll need for him are as follows.

300,000 Credits

15 Immortal Scionette

15 Immortal Aeroblossom

15 Immortal Lumintwig

65 Suppressing Edict

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae’s Trace materials in Honkai: Star Rail

Like all other Honkai: Star Rail recruits, Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae possesses a skill tree full of Traces you can level up to enhance his abilities. To raise all of his Traces, you’ll need to obtain the following.

3,000,000 Credits

18 Shattered Blade

69 Lifeless Blade

139 Worldbreaker Blade

41 Immortal Scionette

56 Immortal Aeroblossom

58 Immortal Lumintwig

Eight tracks of Destiny

12 Regret of Infinite Ochema

The Imaginary character is an impressive damage dealer. Image via miHoYo

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae’s best build in Honkai: Star Rail

To build the best version of Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae possible, you’ll want to focus on his DPS abilities which means placing priority on statistics like attack, critical rate, Imaginary damage, and critical damage.

Best Light Cones for Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae in Honkai: Star Rail

The overall best Light Cone for Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae is his signature one, which is Brighter Than the Sun. There are also a couple of other options you can consider for him.

Brighter Than the Sun

“Defiant Till Death” ability: Raises the equipping character’s critical rate by 30 percent. When the equipping recruit uses their basic attack, they then receive one stack of Dragon’s Call for the next two turns. Each stack raises the wearer’s attack by 30 percent and their energy regeneration by 10 percent. The Dragon’s call ability can stack up to two times.

The Unreachable Side

“Unfulfilled Yearning” ability: Increases the equipping recruit’s critical rate by 18 percent and raises their maximum health points by 18 percent. When the wearer is attacked or consumes their own health points, the damage they deal is increased by 24 percent. This effect lasts until the wearer uses an attack.

This version of Dan Heng has both dragon-based abilities and a dragon-based appearance. Image via miHoYo

Under the Blue Sky

“Rye Under the Sun” ability: Raises the equipping character’s attack by 16 percent. When they vanquish a foe, their critical rate is then increased by 12 percent for the next three turns.

Best Relics for Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae in Honkai: Star Rail

The best Relics you can equip Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae with are the Wastelander of Banditry Desert set and the Musketeer of Wild Wheat set. You can choose to equip him with a full four-piece version of one of these sets, but I’d recommend using a two-piece set of each to build his damage-dealing skills in the best way possible.

Wastelander of Banditry Desert

Two-piece effect: Raises the wearer’s Imaginary damage by 10 percent.

Raises the wearer’s Imaginary damage by 10 percent. Four-piece effect: The equipping character has their critical rate increased by 10 percent when they strike a debuffed enemy. If this enemy is also imprisoned, the wearer’s critical damage is then raised by 20 percent.

Musketeer of Wild Wheat

Two-piece effect: Increases the wearer’s attack by 12 percent.

Increases the wearer’s attack by 12 percent. Four-piece effect: Increases the equipping character’s speed by six percent and raises their basic attack damage by 10 percent.

His Imaginary and Destruction skills are extremely powerful in battle. Image via miHoYo

For the Planar Ornament slots within Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae’s Relics, your best options are either the Rutilant Arena set or the Celestial Differentiator set.

Rutilant Arena

Two-piece effect: Raises the equipping character’s critical rate by eight percent. When the wearer’s critical rate has reached 70 percent or higher, their basic attack and skill damage are then increased by 20 percent.

Celestial Differentiator

Two-piece effect: Increases the wearer’s critical damage by 16 percent. When the equipping character’s critical damage has reached 120 percent or higher, their critical rate is then raised by 60 percent until the end of their first attack after entering battle.

