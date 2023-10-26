Topaz and Numby are an immensely powerful and unique damage-dealing duo in Honkai: Star Rail, but if you want them to shine on the battlefield, then you’ll need to obtain strong Relics for them.

There are no other characters who can do anything like Topaz and Numby can since they are the only two-in-one recruit so far. Because of this, building Topaz and Numby can seem a bit daunting as you have to take both of their attacks and skills into account when granting them any gear, especially when choosing the best Relics for them.

What are the best Relics for Topaz and Numby in Honkai: Star Rail?

Since Topaz and Numby are dedicated damage dealers, the best Relics for this duo are ones that raise Fire damage, attack, critical rate, and critical damage. All of Topaz and Numby’s abilities are suited for a damage-dealing-oriented role, so you’ll want to build their damage output through these statistics.

The best Relics for Topaz and Numby overall are a two-piece Firesmith of Lava-Forging set alongside a two-piece Musketeer of Wild Wheat set.

This duo is a solid Relic option for Topaz and Numby, but it’s quite likely a better set designed specifically to complement their abilities will arrive in a future update as has been the case with most five-star recruits. For now, though, using both Firesmith of Lava-Forging and Musketeer of Wild Wheat is the strongest option available.

Firesmith of Lava-Forging

Rarity: Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star

Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star Two-piece effect: Raises Fire damage by 10 percent.

Raises Fire damage by 10 percent. Four-piece effect: Raises the equipping character’s skill damage by 12 percent. After they have used their Ultimate ability, the equipping recruit’s Fire damage is then raised by 12 percent for their next attack.

Topaz and Numby are part of The Hunt path and focus on dealing strong Fire damage against all opponents who cross their path. Raising their Fire damage through a two-piece Firesmith of Lava-Forging set is one of the best ways to enhance their skillet.

The four-piece set will work on Topaz and Numby, but it’s a much better idea to pair this set with Musketeer of Wild Wheat instead. This will allow you to bolster all aspects of their skillset in the most powerful way possible.

Numby does most of the damage dealing in this duo. Image via miHoYo

Musketeer of Wild Wheat

Rarity: Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star.

Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star. Two-piece effect: Raises attack by 12 percent.

Raises attack by 12 percent. Four-piece effect: Raises the wearer’s speed by six percent and raises their basic attack damage by 10 percent.

Topaz and Numby scale off attack, so any way you can build this statistic will help to enhance their damage output overall. Because of this, the two-piece Musketeer of Wild Wheat set is a strong option for them.

They don’t really need speed, so it’s best to avoid using the full four-piece version of this set on them and instead pair it with Firesmith of Lava-Forging.

What are the best Planar Ornaments for Topaz and Numby in Honkai: Star Rail?

Because of how Topaz and Numby function, their Planar Ornaments are also fairly limited since many of the usual best ones for damage dealers don’t line up well with their skillset. Out of the currently available options, the overall best Planar Ornament set for them is Inert Salsatto.

Inert Salsotto

Rarity: Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star

Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star Two-piece effect: Increases the wearer’s critical rate by eight percent. When their critical rate reaches 50 percent or more, Ultimate and follow-up attack damage is then raised by 15 percent.

Most of Topaz and Numby’s damage dealing comes from Numby’s follow-up attack, so this set is perfect for building this skill. Numby also takes over for their Ultimate move and critical rate is a strong statistic to build for this DPS duo, so everything about Inert Salsotto lines up quite well with their skills.

Defeating Topaz is one of the toughest parts of Aetherium Wars. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Space Sealing Station

Rarity: Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star

Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star Two-piece effect: Raises the equipping character’s attack by 12 percent. When their speed reaches 120 or higher, the wearer’s attack is then raised by another 12 percent.

If you would rather further build Topaz and Numby’s attack for their skills to build off, Space Sealing Station is another viable Planar Ornament set for them. It’s not as strong of a choice as Inert Salsatto, but it will suit some Topaz and Numby builds better than the other set.

