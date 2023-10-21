How to beat Topaz in Honkai: Star Rail’s Aetherium Wars

The final challenger you’ll have to face before you become the reigning champion of Honkai: Star Rail’s Aetherium Wars is the formidable Topaz.

Since this is the last battle in the official part of the Aetherium Wars event, it is unsurprisingly also the toughest one. Topaz has a very strong and unique team, so successfully defeating her is no easy task.

How to defeat Topaz in Honkai: Star Rail

Topaz is one of the toughest competitors to beat because her team is composed of Aether Spirits you’ve never faced before.

To beat Topaz in battle, you’ll need to construct your Aetherium Wars team based on what her lineup looks like, which means primarily leaning into using Aberrant Aether Spirits to combat her Humanoid ones.

Topaz’s team includes:

Numby the Warp Trotter (Aberrant)

(Aberrant) Senior Staff: Team Leader (Humanoid Overlord)

(Humanoid Overlord) Grunt: Field Personnel (Humanoid)

(Humanoid) Grunt: Security Personnel (Humanoid)

She’s the only enemy you’ll face that also has a Warp Trotter, which is her faithful companion Numby. The Warp Trotter is one of the strongest Aether Spirits, so watch out for this tough foe.

Topaz’s other three Aether Spirits are also unique since they are not among the Aether Spirits you can obtain. Ttheir combat will feel extremely new to you, although you may have run into them before when exploring. Their Aetherium Wars combat is decently similar, but just like all other Aether Spirits, how they function in this event is slightly adjusted from how they function out and about as regular enemies.

Using mostly Abberant Aether Spirits to fight Topaz means you’ll be making use of the Counteract system to deal brutal damage against her team and ensuring you she can’t really use it against you.

Abberants deal increased damage against Humanoids thanks to this system. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Best team to use against Topaz in Honkai: Star Rail

The best team to use against Topaz in Aetherium Wars is one primarily composed of Abberant Aether Spirits. One of the best Aetherium Wars teams that works well for this battle—it is designed to take on teams primarily composed of Humanoid Aether Spirits—is:

Voidranger: Trampler (Abberant Overlord)

(Abberant Overlord) Warp Trotter (Abberant)

(Abberant) Imaginary Weaver (Abberant)

(Abberant) Silvermane Cannoneer (Humanoid)

You could also swap out Voidranger: Trampler for Blaze Out of Space since both function as highly powerful Abberant forces. I prefer the Voidranger: Trampler over Blaze Out of Space since I find the former to be more powerful, but both Aether Sprits are still among the stronger ones available.

In the fight against Topaz, focus on her Senior Staff: Team Leader first because this enemy will just keep summoning more Aether Spirits if you let him live. It’s easy to become overwhelmed with attacks if this enemy summons enough backup, so it’s crucial to eliminate them as quickly as possible to beat Topaz. You can use AoE or blast abilities to primarily focus on this opponent while also slowly taking out the rest of the lineup.

Beating Topaz will crown you as the ultimate champion of the event. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Leaning into an Abberant-focused team is the safest way to play this battle, so you can really use any Aether Spirits of this type as long as the team remains primarily Abberant. However, I took a different approach against Topaz after finding a specific team early on in the event I was able to use to beat almost every single battle.

The team I used to beat Topaz in one go is:

Aurumaton Gatekeeper (Mechanical Overlord) Level: Six Expansion Chips: General Upgrade, Backstage Enhancement, and Saturated Activation

(Mechanical Overlord) Warp Trotter (Abberant) Level: Six Expansion Chips: Safe Mode, Deep Clean, Parallel Enhancement, and Malfunction

(Abberant) Silvermane Cannoneer (Humanoid) Level: Six Expansion Chips: Auto-Repair and Morale Activation

(Humanoid) Entranced Ingenium: Obedient Dracolion (Mechanical) Level: Six Expansion Chips: Firewall and Sudden Evasion

(Mechanical)

I managed to take down just about every competitor with this lineup. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Once you beat Topaz, you’ll be crowned the Aetherium Wars champion. However, you do still have to face the mysterious elite player before you can claim a free four-star character of your choice, so be prepared for one final epic battle.

