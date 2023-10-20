Best Aetherium Wars teams in Honkai: Star Rail

In Honkai: Star Rail’s Aetherium Wars event, you’ll navigate an intense competition where you can collect and use Aether Spirits in teams you create to ultimately become the grand champion.

Some of the battles you’ll tackle in Aetherium Wars are fairly simple, but the more you progress into this event, the tougher the fights become. If you’re hoping to become the ultimate winner of the tournament, you’ll need to ensure you create the best Aetherium Wars teams possible.

Best Honkai: Star Rail Aetherium Wars team

The overall best team for Aetherium Wars in Honkai: Star Rail changes depending on what the opposing lineup looks like. There is no one best team because no lineup can be successful in every battle due to the Counteract type system.

Even though there is no single best team for this event, I’ve tried every lineup possible you can make with the 19 Aether Spirits available. My personal favorite lineup that has allowed me to breeze through almost every battle is as follows:

Warp Trotter (Aberrant)

(Aberrant) Aurumaton Gatekeeper (Mechanical Overlord)

(Mechanical Overlord) Silvermane Cannoneer (Humanoid)

(Humanoid) Entranced Ingenium: Obedient Dracolion (Mechanical)

The Aurumaton Gatekeeper and Silvermane Cannoneer are an unstoppable duo that feels way too OP, but together, they can take many turns in a row to eliminate enemies extremely quickly. If there are two summoned Entranced Ingenium: Illumination Dragonfish from the Aurumaton Gatekeeper’s Ultimate and the Silvermane Cannoneer is actively supporting the Overlord, these Aether Spirits can take six brutal strikes in a row.

The Warp Trotter is the cutest and most powerful spirit of all. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Your Warp Trotter is an all-around excellent Aether Spirit who excels at dealing damage and providing general support. This creature also feels way too powerful, which is why all of the best teams for Aetherium Wars include them.

The final team member is a bit more flexible, but I usually prefer to use the Entranced Ingenium: Obedient Dracolion. This Aether Spirit can heal the team and has a powerful ability that makes it nearly impossible for them to die.

With this team, I beat most battles except for ones that had a few Humanoid Aether Spirits since my team had two Aberrants, who were quite weak against them thanks to the Counteract system. Humanoid-centric teams aren’t very common though, so I was able to use this team for most of the event.

Honkai: Star Rail Aetherium Wars team tips

As tough as some battles are in Aetherium Wars, you can usually create a variety of different teams to actually beat them. There’s generally more than one best team you can use to tackle each fight, so if you want to try and create some powerful lineups for yourself, here are some tips you should keep in mind when constructing an Aetherium Wars team to tackle different battles.

Change your team lineup frequently based on what the opposing team looks like since the Counteract system makes it impossible to use one team to succeed in every single battle. Some teams will still be able to get you through most battles you come across, but it’s still a good idea to swap out Aether Spirits as needed based on what the opposing lineup looks like.

based on what the opposing team looks like since the Counteract system makes it impossible to use one team to succeed in every single battle. Some teams will still be able to get you through most battles you come across, but it’s still a good idea to swap out Aether Spirits as needed based on what the opposing lineup looks like. Be sure to level up and equip expansion chips for your Aether Spirits before entering a battle. Doing this will make all of your Aether Spirits much more powerful and effective. If you swap your team around frequently, make sure you check all Aether Spirits before entering a battle since you might have moved their expansion chips to another Aether Spirit.

and for your Aether Spirits before entering a battle. Doing this will make all of your Aether Spirits much more powerful and effective. Don’t tackle any Hyperlink Matches until you have first cleared all four Victory Zones. You won’t obtain all 19 Aether Spirits until you do, and it’s best to have all the options unlocked before you start trying to battle other competitors.

until you have You won’t obtain all 19 Aether Spirits until you do, and it’s best to have all the options unlocked before you start trying to battle other competitors. Your Overlord Aether Spirit should generally be the Counteract type that will deal the most damage against the Overlord Aether Spirit on the opposing lineup. For example, if the opposing team has a Humanoid Overlord Aether Spirit, yours should be an Aberrant Overlord Aether Spirit.

should generally that will deal the most damage against the Overlord Aether Spirit on the opposing lineup. Consider keeping the Warp Trotter on your team no matter what. This Aether Spirit is incredibly OP and is still quite useful even when you are going up a team made up primarily of Mechanical Aether Spirits.

no matter what. This Aether Spirit is incredibly OP and is still quite useful even when you are going up a team made up primarily of Mechanical Aether Spirits. Try to have at least two Aether Spirits that Counteract whichever type is most prevalent on the opponent’s team. So if the enemy lineup has three Humanoid Aether Spirits, you’ll definitely want at least two Aberrant Aether Spirits to combat them.

that whichever type is most prevalent on the opponent’s team. Build your team with the Counteract system in mind. It will be tough to win any battle without it.

All Aether Spirits have one other type they excel at fighting and one type they’re weak against. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Honkai: Star Rail Aetherium Wars best team compositions

The best Aetherium Wars teams in Honkai: Star Rail are built based on taking out one specific Counteract type. Every team will look fairly different because of this, but one feature they all have in common is your trusty Warp Trotter, a key member of all the strongest teams.

Here are some of the best teams you can use in Aetherium Wars with each one being focused on one specific Counteract type, which refers to the Aether Spirit type that is most prevalent on the opposing team.

Counteract type Team Aberrant DPS: Aurumaton Gatekeeper (Mechanical Overlord)

Support/Secondary damage-dealer: Warp Trotter (Aberrant)

Support/buffer: Silvermane Cannoneer (Humanoid)

Support/healer: Entranced Ingenium: Obedient Dracolion (Mechanical) Humanoid DPS: Voidranger: Trampler (Abberant Overlord)

Support/buffer: Silvermane Cannoneer (Humanoid)

Secondary damage-dealer: Imaginary Weaver (Abberant)

Support/Secondary damage-dealer: Warp Trotter (Aberrant) Mechanical Support/shielder: Silvermane Lieutenant (Humanoid Overlord)

Support/Secondary damage-dealer: Warp Trotter (Aberrant)

Support/buffer: Silvermane Cannoneer (Humanoid)

DPS: Imaginary Weaver (Abberant) Aberrant DPS: Frigid Prowler (Mechanical Overlord)

Support: Silvermane Soldier (Humanoid)

Support/healer: Entranced Ingenium: Obedient Dracolion (Mechanical)

Support/Secondary damage-dealer: Warp Trotter (Aberrant) Humanoid DPS: Blaze Out of Space (Aberrant Overlord)

Support/Secondary damage-dealer: Warp Trotter (Aberrant)

Support/buffer: Silvermane Cannoneer (Humanoid)

Secondary damage-dealer: Imaginary Weaver (Abberant) Mechanical Support/shielder: Silvermane Lieutenant (Humanoid Overlord)

Support/Secondary damage-dealer: Warp Trotter (Aberrant)

Support/buffer: Silvermane Cannoneer (Humanoid)

Support: Silvermane Soldier (Humanoid) Aberrant DPS: Aurumaton Gatekeeper (Mechanical Overlord)

Support/Secondary damage-dealer: Warp Trotter (Aberrant)

Support/buffer: Silvermane Cannoneer (Humanoid)

Support: Silvermane Soldier (Humanoid) Humanoid DPS: Frigid Prowler (Mechanical Overlord)

Support/defense: Everwinter Shadewalker (Aberrant)

Support/Secondary damage-dealer: Warp Trotter (Aberrant)

Support/healer: Entranced Ingenium: Obedient Dracolion (Mechanical)

You’ve got until Nov. 13 to participate in the Aetherium Wars event and obtain the limited-time rewards it offers like a free four-star character of your choice. After this, the event will move to the Conventional Memoir feature, which means you can still access it but the limited rewards will no longer be available.

