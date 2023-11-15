Huohuo lives in constant fear and doubts her own capabilities. But even though she doesn’t view herself as capable, she is an incredible healer when supplied with the right gear, including the best Relics you can obtain in Honkai: Star Rail.

The five-star Wind Abundance character is a unique support force sure to fit well in most team lineups thanks to her generally useful and versatile skillset. But to ensure Huohuo is capable of bolstering her allies to the best of her abilities, you’ll need to grant her the best Relics you can find.

What are the best Relics for Huohuo in Honkai: Star Rail?

Huohuo will benefit most from gear designed to enhance her support-based skillset, so the best Relics for her overall are those capable of raising her healing abilities, boosting her speed, and increasing her health points.

The best Relics you can grant Huohuo are the two-piece Messenger Traversing Hackerspace set alongside the two-piece Passerby of Wandering Cloud set. This is the overall best choice for her since these Relic sets will work together to boost her speed and outgoing healing effects.

If these two different two-piece sets don’t appear to you, equipping Huohuo with a full four-piece Messenger Traversing Hackerspace set is another option if you prefer the effects of a full Relic set instead.

Messenger Traversing Hackerspace

Rarity: Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star.

Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star. Two-piece effect: Raises speed by six percent.

Raises speed by six percent. Four-piece effect: When the equipping character uses their Ultimate on a teammate, speed is then raised for all allies by 12 percent for the next turn. This effect cannot stack.

Passerby of Wandering Cloud

Rarity: Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star

Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star Two-piece effect: Boosts the equipping recruit’s outgoing healing by 10 percent.

Boosts the equipping recruit’s outgoing healing by 10 percent. Four-piece effect: At the start of a battle, this Relic set immediately generates one skill point.

She’s very scared all the time. Image via miHoYo

Another option for Huohuo, mostly as a two-piece set, is Longevous Disciple, which will boost her health points. She scales off of health points, so building this statistic will build her overall abilities to boost her general effectiveness.

Longevous Disciple pairs great with either Passerby of Wandering Cloud or Messenger Traversing Hackerspace, so you can choose whichever set suits your build for her best. The full four-piece version of this set isn’t a great option for her, so you should only use Longevous Disciple if you are pairing it with another set.

Longevous Disciple

Rarity: Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star

Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star Two-piece effect: Increases the equipping recruit’s maximum health points by 12 percent.

Increases the equipping recruit’s maximum health points by 12 percent. Four-piece effect: When the equipping character is hit by an enemy, has their health points drained by an ally, or drains their own health points, their critical rate is boosted by eight percent for the next two turns. This ability can accumulate up to two stacks.

What are the best Planar Ornaments for Huohuo in Honkai: Star Rail?

The best Planar Ornaments you can grant Huohuo are Fleet of the Ageless, which boosts her health points and her teammates’ attack.

Fleet of the Ageless

Rarity: Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star

Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star Two-piece effect: Raises the equipping character’s maximum health points by 12 percent. When the equipping wearer’s speed reaches 120 or higher, all of their teammates then have their attack boosted by eight percent.

Huohuo has a heliobus named Tail trapped within her own Foxian tail. Image via miHoYo

If Fleet of the Ageless doesn’t seem right for your specific Huohuo build, Broken Keel and Penacony, Land of the Dreams are two other strong options for her. You can choose Broken Keel if you want to raise Huohuo’s effect resistance and boost her allies’ critical rate, while Penacony, Land of the Dreams is great for raising her energy regeneration rate and the damage dealt by allies who are also Wind characters.

Broken Keel

Rarity: Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star

Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star Two-piece effect: Boosts the wearer’s effect resistance by 10 percent. When the equipping character’s effect resistance has reached 30 percent or more, all teammates then have their critical damage increased by 10 percent.

Penacony, Land of the Dreams