The very first Wind Destruction character in Honkai: Star Rail is Blade, a ruthless and dangerous Stellaron Hunter. Blade is making his grand debut as a featured five-star recruit in the first half of the Version 1.2 update, so any Trailblazers hoping to add him to their roster will need to ensure they obtain the best Relics possible for him.

What are the best Relics for Blade in Honkai: Star Rail?

The five-star character Blade possesses powerful damage-dealing skills that primarily scale off of health points, so players will generally want to prioritize this statistic alongside attack, critical rate, and critical damage. Blade’s abilities allow him to dish heavy damage against both single foes and multiple which makes him a well-rounded and powerful recruit.

If you’re looking for a strong damage-dealing force, Blade is a great addition to your roster. Image via miHoYo

To fulfill Blade’s main four-piece set, there are currently three viable Relic options for him. Players can also choose to equip him with two different two-piece sets to obtain two distinctly different bonuses.

Longevous Disciple Rarity: Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star Two-piece effect: Raises the wearer’s maximum health points by 12 percent. Four-piece effect: When the equipping character is hit by a foe, consumes their own health points as part of their skillset, or has their health points consumed by an ally, their critical rate is then increased by eight percent for two turns. This can stack up to two times.

Eagle of Twilight Line Rarity: Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star Two-piece effect: Raises Wind damage by 10 percent. Four-piece effect: After the equipping character uses their Ultimate, their action is advanced forward by 25 percent.

Musketeer of Wild Wheat Rarity: Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star Two-piece effect: Raises attack by 12 percent. Four-piece effect: Raises the equipping recruit’s speed by six percent and increases their basic attack damage by 10 percent.



Since Honkai: Star Rail is still a fairly new game that has been consistently expanding, more Relic options for Blade will almost certainly arrive in the future. As more Relics that complement Blade’s skillset become available, they will be added here.

Blade consumes his own health points to dish out increased damage. Image via miHoYo

What are the best Planar Ornaments for Blade in Honkai: Star Rail?

Alongside Blade’s main four-piece Relic set, Trailblazers will also need to choose a two-piece Planar Ornament set. Planar Ornaments fall under the larger Relic category but exist separately from the main four-piece slot and must be filled by separate sets.

For Blade, there are currently three solid options players can choose from.

Rutilant Arena Rarity: Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star Two-piece effect: Raises the equipping recruit’s critical rate by eight percent. Once the wearer’s critical rate reached 70 percent or higher, their basic attack and skill damage are raised by 20 percent.

Celestial Differentiator Rarity: Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star Two-piece effect: Raises the equipping character’s critical damage by 16 percent. When the equipping recruit’s critical damage reaches 120 percent or higher, their critical rate is then increased by 60 percent until the end of their first attack after entering battle.

Inert Salsotto Rarity: Two-star, three-star, four-star, or five-star Two-piece effect: Increases the equipping character’s critical rate by eight percent. When the equipping character’s critical rate reaches 50 percent or more, they have their Ultimate and follow-up attack damage increased by 15 percent.



Kafka’s right-hand man is a terrifying force capable of dealing immense damage against all who cross his path. Image via miHoYo

Blade is making his grand debut in Honkai: Star Rail for the first half of the Version 1.2 update on his “A Lost Soul” Warp. Players can pull for the Destruction character from July 19 to Aug. 9 before he will then become unobtainable for quite some time.

If you don’t have a powerful DPS unit or are seeking a generally well-rounded damage-dealing force, Blade is a great addition to your roster. The Wind character is a brutal damage dealer and an impressive force sure to strengthen any team he is placed on.

