How to complete Simulated Universe World 6 in Honkai: Star Rail

The Sixth and last Simulated Universe’s World is one of the most challenging slices of content to complete in Honkai: Star Rail.

You’ll need a team of great level and with strong gear. You might not complete it on the first try either, but it’s better to fail and buy upgrades rather than wait to get the perfect team to ensure a full win.

Related: Honkai: Star Rail has made an incredible amount of money in under one month

Similarly to the Fourth and Fifth Worlds in the Simulated Universe, you’ll also have to adjust your strategy to get the victory. It includes building the correct team, as well as choosing the best Blessings and Curios on your way up to the final boss, Cocolia. Here are tips to complete the Simulated Universe World Six in Honkai: Star Rail.

How to complete Simulated Universe World Six in Honkai: Star Rail

The main point of focus of the Sixth World of Honkai‘s Simulated Universe is the final boss once again. It’s Cocolia, the boss you’ll face earlier in your Trailblaze missions. She’s Level 65 and is weak to Fire, Lightning, and Quantum.

Building a strong team specifically against her is the key.

Best team for Simulated Universe World Six

For the Sixth World of the Simulated Universe, you’ll have a bit more flexibility. Here are some characters who can be key for victory in the Fifth World of the Simulated Universe:

Seele : this is the time to shine for players who’ve pulled Seele after the game’s launch. Since Cocolia is weak against Quantum damage, she’ll be incredibly strong against the World’s final boss. Sushang can also do the job, and her Physical damage will be precious against Bronya (brought in during the boss’ Second Phase).

: this is the time to shine for players who’ve pulled Seele after the game’s launch. Since Cocolia is weak against Quantum damage, she’ll be incredibly strong against the World’s final boss. can also do the job, and her Physical damage will be precious against Bronya (brought in during the boss’ Second Phase). Fire Trailblazer : we recommend this sub-DPS/tank to break Cocolia’s shield while applying precious protection to your team.

: we recommend this sub-DPS/tank to break Cocolia’s shield while applying precious protection to your team. Natasha : you can also choose Bailu if you have the five-star healer. As always, a healer will be crucial for victory. We think Natasha will be more useful since she can cleanse Freezing effects.

: you can also choose if you have the five-star healer. As always, a healer will be crucial for victory. We think Natasha will be more useful since she can cleanse Freezing effects. Asta : she has good synergy with the Fire Trailblazer while providing more precious Fire damage. You can also switch one of both tanks to take an AoE DPS instead.

: she has good synergy with the Fire Trailblazer while providing more precious Fire damage. You can also switch one of both tanks to take an AoE DPS instead. Himeko, Hook, Arlan, Jing Yuan: those are all AoE DPS from the Fire or Lightning Element, which will both contribute to breaking Cocolia’s shield. It all hinges on who you have in your roster and at a sufficient level. Clara can also help you break Bronya’s shield with Physical damage (the boss’ Second Phase) and give your allies more turns.

How to choose your Path, Blessings, and Curio for Simulated Universe World Six

Similarly to your team, you’ll have more flexibility regarding your, Path, Blessing, and Curio choices. You can choose the Path of The Hunt, Preservation, or Abundance depending on your sustainability and if you have Seele to benefit from the Path of The Hunt.

The Hunt will provide the most damage, which will be useful against Cocolia and her numerous adds. The Preservation will provide significant shields and the one of Abundance will give more heals.

We recommend choosing Blessings that align best with your Resonance. As for Curios, it highly depends on which choices you randomly get. Usually, you’ll always get one obvious choice from the selection of three Curios.

How to beat Cocolia in Simulated Universe World Six

Screengrab by Dot Esports via HoYoverse

Cocolia won’t be easy to beat. She’s the Simulated Universe’s final boss after the game’s launch, and she will give you a hard time. What’s more, you’ll have to defeat her fast because she’ll become stronger the longer the fight gets.

Similarly to all other bosses from the combat feature, she has three successive combat Phases, with each its own challenges. Here are each of her Phases detailed, and how to adjust your strategy in consequence.

In the First Phase, Cocolia will regularly summon allies at her side. AoE damage and The Hunt’s Resonance will help you defeat them.

In the Second Phase, Cocolia will call Bronya to her aid, as well as more adds. We recommend getting rid of Bronya first since she will give Cocolia more turns, which can be devastating for your team and require an Abundance Resonance use. You’ll also have to cleanse Freezes she will apply with AoE attacks. When Cocolia prepares her AoE attack, focus on breaking her Shield and it will be canceled.

In the Third and final Phase, Cocolia will summon more adds. This time, you can focus on her first and simply eliminate the others through AoE damage. She’ll deal lethal damage to your team at this point due to stacks of damage increase buffs. You might also get frozen several times, which is why Natasha’s debuff will be useful for this phase.

Your journey won’t end once you’ve completed the Sixth World. After this, you’ll be able to unlock higher Difficulty levels for more challenges in Honkai.

About the author