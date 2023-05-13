One of the main features of Honkai: Star Rail are battles you and your characters can take part in. Some are easy and fun, while others will challenge players way more. Simulated Universe Worlds belong to the latter category, and you’ll need a solid strategy to complete those—especially Universe World Four.

Without solid planning for the road ahead and a perfect strategy to counter the final boss, you’re going to have difficulty completing this Universe World. Fear not, however: the difficulty gap between Worlds Three and Four is less than the other Worlds.

Related: Four best team compositions in Honkai: Star Rail

If you reach Equilibrium level three and Ascend your main characters to level 60, as well as gear them up along the way, the task will be much easier—but you can manage it with a level-50 team.

Simulated Universe World levels offer valuable resources for your Honkai journey, so it’s worth the hurdles you’ll need to jump through. In your runs, you can come across machines to generate Planar Ornaments, which offer strong stat boosts for specific characters.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via HoYoverse

How to complete Simulated Universe World 4 in Honkai: Star Rail

The Fourth World of the Simulated Universe ends with Svarog as the final boss. You will already have faced off against him in the game’s main missions, but he’ll be a lot stronger this time.

This boss will likely give you nightmares before you beat him, except if you’re setting up the right game plan. He’s level 55 and most enemies you’ll encounter before in your run will be around level 50. You’ll also get Blessings and Curios along the way, similar to the Third World, and choosing them wisely will be key to victory.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via HoYoverse

Best team for Simulated Universe World 4

You’ll first notice the most recurrent Element Weaknesses from the enemy list, which are Fire and Lightning. Svarog also has Wind as a Weakness, so including at least two characters from those elements will ensure more success in the trial.

The level recommended to complete Simulated Universe World Four is 50. The boss is level 55, however, so you’ll undoubtedly struggle against Svarog if your team isn’t perfectly geared up.

Fire Trailblazer as tank: it’s the best free-to-play Preservation option for your team. In the Simulated Universe’s long runs, a great tank is key to reaching the last boss in a decent state.

Hook (or Clara/Serval/Himeko) as Main DPS: area-of-effect (AoE) damage will be of great help when facing all enemies, including Svarog, especially if they can contribute to breaking his Shield at the same time due to wielding the correct Elements (Fire, Lightning, or Wind).

A flex buffer/debuffer (Asta, Bronya, Sampo, etc.): Having a debuff cleanse will be helpful to remove Defense debuffs in Svarog’s fight, and it’ll enhance your allies’ potential in general. You can also switch Dan Heng as the main DPS (great for Wind damage) and use the AoE damage-focused character as a sub-DPS instead.

Natasha as healer: a healer is essential to your World Four run. In addition to surviving the long fights, you’ll need it to heal up through Bleeding inflicted by the enemies. Natasha is the go-to healer for most Honkai players, but if you’re lucky enough to get Bailu, you can also include her.

How to choose your Path, Blessings, and Curio for Simulated Universe World 4

Contrary to the Simulated Universe’s World Three, there isn’t one undisputed best Path to take to succeed. It’ll depend on the strategy you chose and the characters you’ve loaded into the run.

Generally, it’s recommended to choose the Path of Hunt to get a Resonance ability that will help you complete Svarog’s third phase, the most critical part of the whole run. In phase three, you’ll have to deal heaps of damage quickly, and The Hunt will help you with that.

On the other side, some key characters’ potential can be maximized by other Paths. The Path of Nihility will be strong with damage-over-time-focused characters such as Sampo, Serval, or Hook. The Path of Preservation will be tremendously strong with Gepard due to his freeze effect.

As for Blessings, the usual strategy is to take those linked to the Path you chose for a stronger snowball effect. As for Curios, you’ll get lucky if you can choose those that boost your Resonance skills.

How to beat Svarog in Simulated Universe World 4

Screenshot by Dot Esports via HoYoverse

Here is a guide through Svarog’s all combat phases, the final boss of the Simulated Universe’s World Four, and some tips on how to navigate them:

The first phase of the boss is pretty straightforward: You have to get rid of the robots, but at the same time you can’t forget to break Svarog’s shield. Use the Path of Resonance whenever you have it up, except when units have Barrer on. During this phase, Svarog will deal mono-target damage and increase the damage dealt with his support units.

The second phase features pretty much the same mechanics. This time, Svarog is assisted by two robots that inflict Bleed on your characters, so you’ll need heavy healing to survive it. You can use the Path of Resonance until the Boss loses half of his HP. Then, hold and keep it for the start of the third phase. This time, Svarog will deal AoE damage on top of mono-target. It will also apply a Defense debuff, which can be cleansed by a debuffer from your team.



Screenshot by Dot Esports via HoYoverse

The third phase is when things will become particularly challenging. It’s a DPS check: you’ll need to defeat both Svargo and his arms as fast as you can. This is when having the correct Elements in your team and strong stats will be crucial. Svarog can deal massive AoE damage and apply a Defense debuff to all targets, deal mono-target damage, and delay their action. His support machine imprisons a target and must see their shield broken or HP reduced to half to free the target.



Lastly, there’s no need to worry about losing anything when trying to beat World Four, even if you’re unsure of your chances of clearing. When you lose in the Simulated Universe, you still earn the rewards you’ve gotten along the way and gain points toward Ability Tree upgrades, which will help you make more progress in your next attempt.

About the author