How to defeat Svarog in Honkai: Star Rail

As we were eager to be done with Belabog’s underground, we bumped into Svarog, a robotic boss you’ll need to defeat before you can get out of the underground society.

If you have a powerful team, most boss battles will be straightforward. If things don’t go according to the plan, however, you will have the option to escape a battle in Honkai: Star Rail. That’s what we had to do when we first encountered Svarog, but you shall not suffer the same faith if you apply the following tips to your gameplay.

Svarog weaknesses, strategies, and more in Honkai: Star Rail

Have a support character like March 17 or Natasha.

Pair your support with Wind, Lightning, and Fire characters, since Svarog is weak against these elements.

Keep your support character safe and use them to sustain your other characters with follow-up attacks.

Go all out in the first stage of the battle since all of your characters will gain full health and their ultimates after Svarag reaches 70 percent HP.

Get familiar with Svarog’s moveset.

Overall, sustainability will be the name of the game while facing Svarog. After the first reset of the fight, you’ll need to keep your heavy-hitters alive with heals and shields so they can see the end of the battle.

Defeating Svarog also rewards players with the “Right-Hand Man’s Many Right-Handed Right Hands” achievement and 10 Stellar Jades. If you play your cards right, the Svarog battle shouldn’t take longer than a few minutes, and once all is said and done, you’ll be able to leave the underground society.