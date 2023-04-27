How to escape a battle in Honkai: Star Rail

One of the staples of any turn-based combat game is the ability to run away from a fight. The series most known for this mechanic is Pokémon, as trainers can choose to escape a wild battle instead of fighting. Honkai: Star Rail features a very similar system, with players able to run from an encounter and return to a safe area.

However, this ability is not clearly laid out in Honkai: Star Rail, leading players to wonder if it exists at all. Many players will likely be wondering during a tough boss battle or a battle they might not be prepared for.

In any case, if you would like to see exactly how to run from a battle in Honkai: Star Rail, check out our guide below.

Escaping a battle in Honkai: Star Rail

In order to escape a battle in Honkai: Star Rail, you need to press the Pause button. This can be done by clicking on the icon with two vertical lines in the top corner of the screen. This is right next to the Auto Combat button for reference.

PC and mobile players can simply click the button with their mouse/finger, but controller players have to hit Options on their devices.

When you select the Pause button, you will have a few options. One of those options is to “Flee” the battle, which you can press to back out of your current encounter. Upon fleeing from a battle, you will return to the nearest Space Anchor or wherever your current task began. Your team will be healed up and you can progress as normal from here.

While escaping a battle might seem like a good idea, you might want to take into account how far away the nearest Space Anchor is or how far you are in your task. You never want to backtrack too far unless it’s necessary.

It’s important to note Honkai: Star Rail seemingly lets players escape from any kind of battle, including final bosses. We have yet to find any battle that is not escapable. This also goes for any battles in the Simulated Universe. However, if you choose to escape a battle while in the Simulated Universe, this will pull you out of the area entirely. You have to completely start over in your world if you escape from combat in the Simulated Universe in Honkai: Star Rail.