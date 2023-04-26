How to change voice language in Honkai: Star Rail

Honkai: Star Rail has finally been released and Gacha fans around the world are thrilled to have a new gaming experience on their hands. Like Genshin Impact, Honkai Star: Rail features a wide variety of accessibility options so any player can feel welcome when they boot it up for the first time. These accessibility options include multiple voice languages that players can swap between.

The start of Honkai: Star Rail does not give players the ability to alter their desired voice language, which has caused some confusion in the community. Luckily, all players have to do is wait for a brief amount of time, and then they will be able to listen to Honkai: Star Rail in whatever language they choose. Read our full guide below on how to change the voice language in Honkai: Star Rail.

Changing your voice language in Honkai: Star Rail

To gain access to your options menu, you need to complete the game’s opening battle. This battle is mandatory and acts as an introduction to the combat system in Honkai: Star Rail. After you have completed the battle, there will be a mandatory cutscene you have to watch, which is unskippable.

After completing these two tasks, you will be able to open up your options menu. Here, you can click on the settings cog icon to view all of the settings the game offers. In the settings menu, you need to move over to the third tab, which is the Language Settings. This menu allows you to change both the text and voice language for Honkai: Star Rail.

Related: When is the Daily Reset Time in Honkai: Star Rail?

To change your language, all you need to do is click on the drop-down arrow next to the current language and then select which one you want. There are currently four different voice languages available in Honkai: Star Rail, and they are Chinese, English, Japanese, and Korean. If you want to switch to Chinese or Korean, you need to download a 1.52 GB voice pack. The process is the same for those who want to switch their text language as well.