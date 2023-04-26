When is the Daily Reset Time in Honkai: Star Rail?

Just like with other live service games, Honkai: Star Rail has an abundance of things to do every day ranging from missions, to free daily login rewards and extra content. These then reset each day, giving players an incentive to play day after day, week after week.

For those like me who want to know exactly when these rewards go live though, knowing the Daily Reset Time is crucial to making sure you are logging on at the correct time things go live. After all, for some people who have a job to do, you have very limited time to play games as is, so knowing when you can dive in and make the most of your limited time is crucial to maximizing enjoyment.

The Daily Reset also allows you the chance to get more Stellar Jade, which will be useful for those trying to find those exclusive Character Warp limited-time events or pray to the Gacha Gods that you get fortunate this time.

So, when exactly is it?

Honkai: Star Rail Daily Reset Time explained

The Daily Reset time occurs whenever the regional server’s time hits 04:00. For reference, the timezones corresponding with the servers are as follows:

Asia: GMT+8

Europe: GMT+1

America: GMT-5

As such, whenever these timezones enter 04:00, depending on where your character is situated, the server will reset and you’ll be able to get new Daily Missions, rewards, and more and make the most of the new day’s activities.