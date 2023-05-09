Honkai: Star Rail fights are played in teams of four characters, and the roles you can get in one composition are extremely varied. It can be as intriguing as confusing for beginners.

Usually, players will want two characters focused on one main DPS, another DPS or utility character, and two supports. Honkai includes several support classes that all feature their own particularities, which makes them highly valuable in combat.

Supports are divided between healing and shielders (Abundance and Preservation), as well as buffers and debuffers (Harmony and Nihility). On the other side, DPS can be focused on mono target damage (Hunt), AoE (Erudition) or a mix of both (Destruction). You will want a mix of those Paths and their Elements to get more success in Honkai.

Here are the best team compositions you can shape up in the game. Keep in mind that overall, every character is viable in Honkai. Even though some have higher potential than others, this isn’t a competitive game and you can have fun with any of them… provided they’re surrounded by the right allies for them.

4 best team compositions in Honkai: Star Rail

Those team compositions include five-star characters who can sometimes be replaced by four-star ones who fill roughly the same function as them.

When you get five-star characters, you’ll generally want to build teams around them as a priority since they’re more powerful than four-star ones.

Team for Dan Heng

Dan Heng (main DPS), Welt (sub-DPS), Natasha (healer), Trailblazer Fire (shielder)

Image via HoYoverse

Dan Heng is the strongest mono-target DPS you’ll get for free, which means you might have geared him up when reaching endgame in Honkai. This team can be very strong in the game.

Welt is incredibly powerful as a sub-DPS because he’ll help you Break many shields due to his Imaginary element, from which he’s the sole representative at the time of writing.

If you don’t have Welt, you can switch him out for Sampo or Pela, both other characters from the Nihility Path. Bronya, Tingyun, or Asta can also take that role on the buff side, depending on the element you want as a priority for your team composition. Natasha can also be replaced by Bailu, if you have her.

Yanqing’s strong DPS numbers

Yanqing (main DPS), Fire Trailblazer (sub-DPS/shielder), Bronya (support), Natasha (healer)

Image via HoYoverse

Yanqing is incredibly strong as a mono-target DPS character. On the other side, he’s better played when the team can enable him. To be the strongest, he must not be hit by enemies, which makes a tank mandatory in his team, such as Gepard, March 7th, or Fire Trailblazer. For the rest, simply stay away from the Ice element to get more versatility.

Best Seele team

Seele (Main DPS), Fire Trailblazer (shielder), Bronya (support), Natasha (Healer)

Image via HoYoverse

Seele is the best mono-target DPS in the game. She’s particularly strong with a buffer to enable her, such as Asta, Tingyun, or Bronya.

And due to her overwhelming aggro potential, a healer isn’t mandatory on the team depending on the difficulty of the fights you’re expected to encounter. You can pick another main DPS with her to unleash devastating damage on your opponents, such as Dan Heng, instead of Natasha or Bailu.

Best free-to-play team

Dan Heng (main DPS), Asta (sub-DPS/buffer), Natasha (healer), Fire Trailblazer (shielder)

Image via HoYoverse

The Trailblazer is your only free five-star character in Honkai, alongside the one you’re guaranteed in the launch Warp, who will be random.

They’ll be a staple in your compositions, especially when you’ll unlock their Fire version, who belongs to a category that only feature few characters locked behind Warps. The other three characters will also be unlocked for free as you progress through the game’s main story.