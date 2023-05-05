Best Bailu build and skills in Honkai: Star Rail

"The rarer the disease is, the bolder the prescription must be."

Bailu, the High Elder of the Vidyadhara, is a five-star Lightning character from The Xianzhou Luofu in Honkai Star Rail. As she walks the Path of The Abundance, she is the healer and restorer of the team.

So, here’s how you can get the best healing and restoration build for Bailu, the Healer Lady.

Bailu’s skills in Honkai: Star Rail

Like Bronya and Natasha, all but one of Bailu’s skills are centered around healing and enhancing her team. But to do this, you’ll need certain Light Cones, Relics, and other items to ensure you’re getting the most out of her healing abilities.

The term “Invigorated” can be confusing because there’s no clear definition. But the easiest way to understand it is to consider it like a turn-based mechanic, meaning it lasts only one turn—unless your character gains another Invigoration.

So, when an ally is Invigorated, they’ll get healed slightly when an enemy hits them. And if you can level her Aquatic Benediction Trace, which I explain in more detail below, Invigorated characters also receive less damage.

So, besides leveling her five regular abilities, Bailu has three additional Traces you can level as you raise your Equilibrium levels.

Qihuang Analects (Ascension Two): When Bailu heals a targeted teammate above their maximum normal health, their maximum health will increase by 10 percent for two turns.

When Bailu heals a targeted teammate above their maximum normal health, their maximum health will increase by 10 percent for two turns. Vidyadhara Geo-Veins (Ascension Four): Bailu’s Invigoration can be activated again.

Bailu’s Invigoration can be activated again. Aquatic Benediction (Ascension Six): Invigorated characters receive 10 percent less damage.

Bailu’s best build in Honkai: Star Rail

Light Cones

The best Light Cone for Bailu is her signature five-star one, Time Waits for No One. Although it’s the best weapon for Bailu, it can be challenging to get. However, there are others like, Post-Op Conversation, Warmth Shortens Cold Nights, Shared Feelings, Perfect Timing, or Cornucopia that are great options to equip in the mean time.

As Bailu’s abilities revolve around healing her teammates, with some relying on her maximum health, she needs a Light Cone that can focus on either increasing her healing output or increasing her maximum health.

Time Waits for No One

Rarity: Five stars

Five stars Path: The Abundance

The Abundance Ability: Bailu’s maximum health increases by 12 to 24 percent, and her outgoing healing increases by 12 to 24 percent. When an ally is healed, the amount of outgoing healing is recorded. Additionally, when an ally attacks an enemy, they take additional damage equal to 50 to 95 percent of the recorded outgoing healing value. This damage type is based on the wearer. So, in Bailu’s case, the extra damage would be Lightning.

Post-Op Conversation

Rarity: Four stars

Four stars Path: The Abundance

The Abundance Ability: Increases Bailu’s Energy Regeneration Rate by eight to 16 percent and her Ultimate’s outgoing healing by 12 to 24 percent.

Warmth Shortens Cold Nights

Rarity: Four stars

Four stars Path: The Abundance

The Abundance Ability: Bailu’s maximum health is increased by 16 to 32 percent. And when she uses her basic attack or skill, she restores all her teammate’s health by two to four percent of their maximum health.

Shared Feelings

Rarity: Four stars

Four stars Path: The Abundance

The Abundance Ability: Increases Bailu’s outgoing healing by 10 to 20 percent. And she regenerates two to four energy for all allies when she uses her skill.

Perfect Timing

Rarity: Four stars

Four stars Path: The Abundance

The Abundance Ability: Increases Bailu’s Effect Res by 19 to 32 percent, and her outgoing healing equal to 33 to 45 percent of the Effect Res. This means that her outgoing healing can be increased by up to 15 to 27 percent.

Cornucopia

Rarity: Three stars

Three stars Path: The Abundance

The Abundance Ability: When Bailu uses her Skill or Ultimate, her outgoing healing increases by 12 to 24 percent.

Relics

Relics are items characters can equip, and each character has their own best Relics, which can take time to farm. Like Light Cones, the best Relics for Bailu need to increase her maximum health, outgoing healing, or speed.

The best core Relic set is Passerby of Wandering Cloud, which includes Relics for her Head, Body, Feet, and Hands. Musketeer of Wild Wheat is also a good option.

Regarding her Planar Sphere and Link Rope, the best one you can equip is the Fleet of the Ageless Planar Ornament set.

I know using your Fuel to keep farming the caverns or Worlds for specific high, star-rated sets can be tempting. But regardless of their rarity, the set bonuses are the same—it’s just that their base stats increase with each star.

So, don’t feel like you need to expend your resources right away. Wait until you can unlock the more difficult caverns and Worlds for a better chance of getting five-star Relics, and then use your Fuel.

Passerby of Wandering Cloud

Two-piece set bonus: Will increase Bailu’s outgoing healing by 10 percent.

Will increase Bailu’s outgoing healing by 10 percent. Four-piece set bonus: Regenerate one skill point at the start of a battle.

Regenerate one skill point at the start of a battle. Cavern: Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Drifting

Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Drifting Location: Corridor of Fading Echoes, Jarilo-VI.

Musketeer of Wild Wheat

Two-piece set bonus: Increases her attack by 12 percent.

Four-piece set bonus: Increases her speed by six percent and her basic attack damage by 10 percent.

Cavern: Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Drifting.

Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Drifting. Location: Corridor of Fading Echoes, Jarilo-VI.

Fleet of Ageless

Two-piece set bonus: This will increase Bailu’s max health by 12 percent. When Bailu’s speed is over 120, her allies also get an eight percent attack increase.

This will increase Bailu’s max health by 12 percent. When Bailu’s speed is over 120, her allies also get an eight percent attack increase. Location: World Three of the Simulated Universe, Herta’s Office, Herta Space Station

So, if you’ve pulled Bailu and are unsure about her build or scaling it, this is the best build for her in Honkai: Star Rail.