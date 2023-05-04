Best March 7th builds and skills in Honkai Star Rail

March 7th has already become one of the most popular characters in Honkai: Star Rail, where the shield provider can be key in boss fights and other combat situations. Get the most out of her with our guide to the best builds and skills.

Her rather unique name aside, March 7th has become a staple in Honkai due to her unique set of skills and her bright personality. She’s a great addition to anyone’s team when starting out the game, especially for those who chose the male Trailblazer, and since there aren’t many characters from The Preservation path, she remains a valuable character later on.

In Honkai, March 7th has become a member of the Astral Express after losing all her memories. She’s obtained for free by completing the Prologue, which makes her the second character players will get after the Traiblazer, Honkai‘s main protagonist.

March 7th’s skills in Honkai: Star Rail

Screengrab via Dot Esports

March 7th’s skillset is straightforward, allowing players to discover the intricacies of Honkai’s turn-based combat system without feeling overwhelmed. As a character from the Preservation Path, her utility revolves around shielding allies.

For the following list, keep in mind that the values can change depending on Trace upgrades and Eidolons. Here are all of her skills, detailed:

Basic attack : Deals ice damage equal to 50 percent of March 7th’s Attack to the targeted enemy.

: Deals ice damage equal to 50 percent of March 7th’s Attack to the targeted enemy. Skill : Grants a Shield to an ally that equals 40 percent of her Defense, plus 304, for three turns. If the ally’s HP excess is 30 percent, it also increases the chances of enemies attacking the shielded ally.

: Grants a Shield to an ally that equals 40 percent of her Defense, plus 304, for three turns. If the ally’s HP excess is 30 percent, it also increases the chances of enemies attacking the shielded ally. Ultimate : Deals AoE Ice damage that equals 96 percent of March 7th’s Attack. Enemies have a 50 percent chance of being frozen by the attack. During that time, they can’t move and receive Ice DoT of 33 percent of her Attack at the start of each turn.

: Deals AoE Ice damage that equals 96 percent of March 7th’s Attack. Enemies have a 50 percent chance of being frozen by the attack. During that time, they can’t move and receive Ice DoT of 33 percent of her Attack at the start of each turn. Talent : When a shielded ally is attacked, March 7th performs a counterattack. It can happen up to two times at each turn.

: When a shielded ally is attacked, March 7th performs a counterattack. It can happen up to two times at each turn. Technique: Attacks the enemy and starts the fight. At that moment, a random enemy has 100 percent base chance of getting frozen for one turn. During that time, they won’t be able to attack and will receive Ice Dot that equals to 50 percent of March 7th’s Attack at the start of each turn.

These skills can be enhanced by maxing out Traces, so this part of building her shouldn’t be underestimated. The best buffs will be granted with Eidolons, however, which are the equivalent of Genshin Impact‘s Constellations. These are unlocked by getting duplicate versions of the character, which is no small feat since it requires Warp pulls using your precious Passes. Here are all of March 7th’s Eidolon effects:

Memory of You (A1): When March 7th’s Ultimate freezes a target, 6 Energy is regenerated.

(A1): When March 7th’s Ultimate freezes a target, 6 Energy is regenerated. Memory of It (A2): When entering a battle, a shield of 24 percent of her Defense is deployed to the ally with the lowest HP percentage left, for three turns.

(A2): When entering a battle, a shield of 24 percent of her Defense is deployed to the ally with the lowest HP percentage left, for three turns. Memory of Everything (A3): grants a bonus on her Ultimate and her basic Attack.

(A3): grants a bonus on her Ultimate and her basic Attack. Never Forfeit Again (A4): triggers one more Talent’s Counter effect at each turn. Damage dealt by it increased by 30 percent of her Defense.

(A4): triggers one more Talent’s Counter effect at each turn. Damage dealt by it increased by 30 percent of her Defense. Never Forget Again (A5): increases level of Skill and Talent.

(A5): increases level of Skill and Talent. Just Like This, Always… (A6): allies under the protection of the Skill’s shield restore 4 percent of their max HP plus 106 at the start of each turn.

Screengrab via Dot Esports

March 7th’s best build in Honkai: Star Rail

Light Cones

Light Cones are essential to your build, granting powerful stats as well as a unique passive that can maximize your character’s potential. As such, choosing the right Cone for your character before spending your resources on maxing them out is key.

Day One of My New Life

Rarity: Five stars

Five stars Path: Harmony

Harmony Ability: Increases March 7th’s Defense from 16 to 24 percent. Upon starting a fight, the Resistance of allies against all types of damage is increased from eight to 12 percent. Those effects cannot stack, however.

This Light Cone uses March 7th as its cover, which indicates it was designed to enhance the character. It will be the most logical choice for players who want to focus solely on her utility potential.

Moment of Victory

Rarity: Five stars

Five stars Path: Harmony

Harmony Ability: The defense of March 7th is increased by 24 to 48 percent, and her Effect Hit Rate by 20 to 40 percent. It also increases the chances for her to be attacked. When she is, her Defense is increased by 24 to 48 percent more until her turn ends.

This is the perfect Light Cone to make March 7th a big tank. It’s extremely strong if you have built her to take the blow. If she can’t sustain that much damage, however, you might want to pass on this one.

Amber

Rarity: Three stars

Three stars Path: Harmony

Harmony Ability: Increases March 7th’s Defense by 16 to 32 percent. If she loses over half her HP, she gains additional Defense of 16 to 32 percent.

This is the easiest Light Cone to get and enhance to its full potential. The Defense gain helps make March 7th a powerful tank.

Screengrab via Dot Esports

Relics

Relics grant valuable stats, as well as unique effects when several items of the same set are equipped on a character. It’s recommended to either get two or four items from the same set to maximize their value on March 7th.

Knight of Purity Palace

Rarity: Five stars if possible

Five stars if possible Two-Piece Effect: March 7th’s Defense increased by 12 percent.

March 7th’s Defense increased by 12 percent. Four-piece Effect : Maximal damage that can be absorbed by March 7th’s shield increased by 20 percent.

: Maximal damage that can be absorbed by March 7th’s shield increased by 20 percent. Location: The Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Holy Hymn

Once again, her Relics will be all about Defense to increase March 7th’s utility potential. This is the best Relic set for tanks, but you’ll need a bit of effort to get it. The Cavern of Corrosion can only be unlocked while completing a Main Quest that can only be started after reaching Trailblaze level 24, called Sweltering Morning Sun. And then, you’ll have to progress even further to unlock the Path of Holy Hymn.

Belobog of the Architects

Rarity: Five stars if possible

Five stars if possible Two-Piece Effect: The defense of the wearer increased by 15 percent. When March 7th’s Effect Hit Rate is 50 percent or higher, she gains 15 percent more Defense.

The defense of the wearer increased by 15 percent. When March 7th’s Effect Hit Rate is 50 percent or higher, she gains 15 percent more Defense. Location: Simulated Universe, World 6

You can trade this Relic for either one Immersifier or 40 Trailblaze Power in the sixth world of the Simulated Universe. You can build her Relics with half of both suggested sets, to get their respective two-piece effects.