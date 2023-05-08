Best Tingyun build and skills in Honkai: Star Rail

Tingyun is the Amicassador of the Sky-Faring Commission of the Xianzhou Luofu Flagship in Honkai: Star Rail. She is a four-star Lightning character and is considered to be one of the best buff-providing support characters from the Harmony Path.

If you want to provide your team with the best buffs boosts, here’s how you should build Tingyun.

Best Tingyun’s skills and build in Honkai: Star Rail

You might not be lucky enough to get Bronya in the Departure Warp, but Tingyun is not so far behind her. She shines in her ability to boost an ally’s ATK and also helps in regenerating energy for their ultimate. Pairing Tingyun with high single-target damage dealers is a good option and it will help make up for her lack of DPS ability.

You’ll need to be careful while selecting a Light Cone, Relics, and other things for Tingyun as these will play a crucial factor in boosting her own kit.

All of the stats mentioned below are from a level one Tingyun. They might increase as you upgrade her Traces and Eidolons.

Basic attack: Tingyun deals Lightning damage equal to 50 percent of her ATK to a single enemy.

Tingyun deals Lightning damage equal to 50 percent of her ATK to a single enemy. Skill: Tingyun buffs up a single ally with Benediction which increases their ATK by 25 percent, up to 15 percent of Tingyun’s current ATK. When the ally buffed with Benediction attacks an enemy, they will deal additional Lightning damage equal to 20 percent of their ATK for once. Benediction lasts for three turns and is only effective on the character that received Tingyun’s latest skill.

Tingyun buffs up a single ally with Benediction which increases their ATK by 25 percent, up to 15 percent of Tingyun’s current ATK. When the ally buffed with Benediction attacks an enemy, they will deal additional Lightning damage equal to 20 percent of their ATK for once. Benediction lasts for three turns and is only effective on the character that received Tingyun’s latest skill. Ultimate: Tingyun’s ultimate regenerates 50 Energy of an ally instantly. It also increases their damage by 20 percent for two turns.

Tingyun’s ultimate regenerates 50 Energy of an ally instantly. It also increases their damage by 20 percent for two turns. Talent: When Tingyun attacks an enemy, the ally she buffed with Benediction immediately deals additional Lightning damage equal to 30 percent of their ATK to the same enemy.

When Tingyun attacks an enemy, the ally she buffed with Benediction immediately deals additional Lightning damage equal to 30 percent of their ATK to the same enemy. Technique: Tingyun regenerates 50 Energy immediately upon using her technique.

Tingyun can make any damage dealer more overpowered if you can execute her abilities in the correct order. By activating Tingyun’s Traces through Ascension, you will be able to bolster her kit by a huge margin, so remember to ascend her when she hits max level and your Equilibrium Level increases.

Nourished Joviality (Ascension Two): Tingyun’s SPD increases by 20 percent for one turn after she uses her skill.

Tingyun’s SPD increases by 20 percent for one turn after she uses her skill. Knell Subdual (Ascension Four): Increases Tingyun’s basic ATK damage by 40 percent.

Increases Tingyun’s basic ATK damage by 40 percent. Jubilant Passage (Ascension Six): Tingyun regenerates five Energy immediately at the start of her turn.

Whenever you get a duplicate Tingyun from the Warp pull, you can use it to unlock her Eidolon Resonance skills.

Windfall of Lucky Springs: After Tingyun uses her ultimate, the ally buffed with Benediction gains a 20 percent increase in SPD for a turn.

After Tingyun uses her ultimate, the ally buffed with Benediction gains a 20 percent increase in SPD for a turn. Gainfully Gives, Givingly Gains: The ally buffed with Benediction regenerates five Energy after defeating an enemy. It can be triggered only once per turn.

The ally buffed with Benediction regenerates five Energy after defeating an enemy. It can be triggered only once per turn. Halcyon Bequest: Increases the levels of Tingyun’s ultimate and basic attack by +2 and +1 with a maximum possible increase limit of level 15 and level 10 respectively.

Increases the levels of Tingyun’s ultimate and basic attack by +2 and +1 with a maximum possible increase limit of level 15 and level 10 respectively. Jovial Versatility: The damage multiplier provided by Benediction increases by 20 percent.

The damage multiplier provided by Benediction increases by 20 percent. Sauntering Coquette: Increases the levels of Tingyun’s skill and talent by +2 each with a maximum possible increase limit of level 15.

Increases the levels of Tingyun’s skill and talent by +2 each with a maximum possible increase limit of level 15. Peace Brings Wealth to All: Tingyun’s ultimate regenerates 10 Energy more for the target ally.

Tingyun’s best build in Honkai: Star Rail

Light Cone

Bronya’s main Light Cone works best with Tingyun. But it might be difficult to get this five-star Light Cone through Warp pulls. Meanwhile, Tingyun’s signature four-star Light Cone, Carve the Moon, Weave the Clouds is also a good option for her. You can also equip her with other options like Past and Future or Dance! Dance! Dance!

But The Battle Isn’t Over

Rarity: Five Stars

Five Stars Path: Harmony

Harmony Ability: Increases their Energy Regen Rate by 10 to 18 percent. It also regenerates one skill point when they use their ultimate on an ally. In addition, this effect can be activated after every two uses of their Ultimate. Finally, when they use their Skill, the next ally will deal 30 to 50 percent more damage for one turn when they’re taking action.

Carve the Moon, Weave the Clouds

Rarity: Four Stars

Four Stars Path: Harmony

Harmony Ability: This card applies one effect randomly at the start of combat when their turn begins: Increase all allies’ ATK by 10 to 20 percent. Increase all allies’ CRIT damage by 12 to 24 percent. Increase all allies’ Energy Regen Rate by six to 12 percent. The effects can’t be the same as the last one that was applied, and as such, it will replace the previous effect. But the applied effect will be disabled when Bronya has been knocked down. And it’s important to note that these effects can’t be stacked.

This card applies one effect randomly at the start of combat when their turn begins:

Dance! Dance! Dance!

Rarity: Four Stars

Four Stars Path: Harmony

Harmony Ability: When the wearer uses their Ultimate, all allies’ actions are advanced forward by 16 percent.

Past and Future

Rarity: Four Stars

Four Stars Path: Harmony

Harmony Ability: When the wearer uses their skill, the next ally taking action (except the wearer) deals 16 percent increased damage for a turn.

Relics

If you plan on farming Relics for Tingyun, you must focus on stats like ATK and SPD so that Tingyun’s buffs become stronger and can be used more quickly. You should use the Musketeer of Wild Wheat Relic Set for her Feet, Head, Body, and Hands. For her Planar Sphere and Link Rope, you can go with the Space Sealing Station set.

Musketeer of Wild Wheat

Two-piece set bonus: Increases Tingyun’s attack by 12 percent.

Increases Tingyun’s attack by 12 percent. Four-piece set bonus: Increases Tingyun’s speed by six percent and her basic attack damage by 10 percent.

Increases Tingyun’s speed by six percent and her basic attack damage by 10 percent. Cavern: Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Drifting.

Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Drifting. Location: Corridor of Fading Echoes in Jarilo-VI.

Space Sealing Station

Two-piece set bonus: Increases the wearer’s attack by 12 percent, and if their speed is 120 or more, their attack raises by an additional 12 percent.

Increases the wearer’s attack by 12 percent, and if their speed is 120 or more, their attack raises by an additional 12 percent. Location: World Three, Simulated Universe, Herta’s Office, Herta Space Station

As said before, Tingyun can boost an ally’s damage by a huge margin. She can also help regenerate their Energy through her ultimate. Hence, you can add her to your damage-dealing lineup, especially for taking down bosses in Simulated Universe or Forgotten Hall. Yanqing, Sushang, and Seele are some of the characters that gain a significant boost from her.

