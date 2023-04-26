How to ascend characters in Honkai: Star Rail: Character ascension explained

Ascension is essential when leveling up your characters in Honkai: Star Rail. You won’t be able to progress any character further unless you ascend them.

You’ll notice that the ascension system is very similar to another HoYoverse game—Genshin Impact. If you’ve played the game, you already know how it works. If you haven’t, here’s what you need to know.

How to ascend characters in Honkai: Star Rail

Screenshot by Dot Esports via HoYoverse

When you open the Character Details menu, select the character you want to Level Up. You can see that under the character’s name on the right side of the screen, their level should be displayed.

You can only pass the level cap by ascending the character. After you reach Level 20, you’ll have to spend a specific item, depending on which character it is, and some credits.

In March 7th’s case, for example, you’ll have to spend four Thief’s Instincts and 3,200 credits to ascend her and be able to level her up to Level 30, when you’ll have to ascend her again.

The cycle continues until you reach Level 60 and have to ascend the character one last time so that the character can reach Level 80. The higher the ascension level, the higher the rarity and quantity of items you’ll have to spend. The same goes for the credits.

Using March 7th as an example again, you’ll need to use 16 Thief’s Instincts, 15 Usurper’s Schemes, 10 Conqueror’s Will, 52 Horn of Snow, and spend 246,400 credits to ascend her to the last level.