Best Qingque build and skills in Honkai: Star Rail

Qingque, who’s often viewed as the slacker from the Divination Committee, is a four-star Quantum character from The Xianzhou Luofu in Honkai: Star Rail. Being of The Erudition Path, her skills are AoE-based, which can be helpful in caverns and the Forgotten Halls.

So, here’s the best build for Qingque, the Quantum AoE damage-dealer, in Honkai: Star Rail.

Qingque’s skills in Honkai: Star Rail

Even though Qingque is a four-star character, she shouldn’t be underestimated, especially once you’ve leveled her Traces, Light Cone, Relics, and more. Her abilities are one of the most unique in Honkai: Star Rail, as they’re tied to her jade tiles and the images they depict. And while it can sometimes be luck-based, she’s a lot of fun to have on the team, and her abilities can do severe damage.

Basic attack: Flower Pick: Qingque tosses one jade tile from the suit with the fewest tiles in hand. This will then deal Quantum damage equal to 50 to 130 percent of Qingque’s attack to a single target. Cherry Pick: Qingque deals Quantum damage equal to 120 to 312 percent of her attack damage to one target. She then deals Quantum damage of 50 to 130 percent of her attack to adjacent enemies. This skill can’t recover Skill Points.

Skill: Qingque instantly draws two jade tiles, and her damage increases by 14 to 35 percent until the end of the current turn. Moreover, this attack can stack up to four times, and the turn won’t end after this Skill is used.

Qingque deals Quantum damage of 120 to 240 percent of her attack to all enemies and obtains four jade tiles of the same suit. Talent: When it’s a teammate’s turn, Qingque randomly draws one tile from three different suits, but she can only hold four at a time. So, if she starts her turn with four tiles of the same suit, she uses them all and enters the “Hidden Hand” state. This means that Qingque can’t use her skill again. But she gains a 36 to 90 percent attack damage increase. In addition, her basic attack, Flower Pick, is enhanced, becoming “Cherry on Top” The “Hidden Hand,” and it ends after she uses Cherry on Top.

With Qingque’s skills, you can increase your damage and do additional AoE damage to those around your target. Besides leveling her skills to increase her damage, there are three different Traces you’ll want to level as you raise your Equilibrium.

Tile Battle (Ascension Two): This restores one Skill Point when using Skill, but it can only be triggered once per battle.

This restores one Skill Point when using Skill, but it can only be triggered once per battle. Bide Time (Ascension Four): By using Skill, it receives a damage boost effect of attack by an additional 10 percent.

By using Skill, it receives a damage boost effect of attack by an additional 10 percent. Winning Hand (Ascension Six): Qingque’s speed is increased by 10 percent for one turn after she’s used Cherry Pick, the enhanced basic attack.

Qingque’s best build in Honkai: Star Rail

Light Cones

The best Light Cone for Qingque is the five-star weapon, Night on the Milky Way. But as this is Himeko’s main Light Cone, and because it is a five-star Light Cone, obtaining additional copies may be challenging.

There are others you can use as well, like Today is Another Peaceful Day, The Seriousness of Breakfast, Make the World Clamor, and Data Bank.

As Qingque’s skills revolve around increasing her damage, you’ll want to focus on Light Cones that offer something along these lines.

Night on the Milky Way.

Rarity: Five stars

Five stars Path: The Erudition

The Erudition Ability: For every enemy on the field, Qingque’s attack increases by nine to 15 percent, which can stack up to five times. And when an enemy is Weakness Broken, Qingque’s damage increases by 30 to 50 percent for one turn.

Today is Another Peaceful Day

Rarity: Four stars

Four stars Path: The Erudition

The Erudition Ability: After entering battle, Qingque’s damage increases based on her maximum energy by 0.2 to 0.4 percent per energy point up to 160 Energy.

The Seriousness of Breakfast

Rarity: Four stars

Four stars Path: The Erudition

The Erudition Ability: Increases Qingque’s damage by 12 to 24 percent. And for every enemy defeated, her attack increases by four to eight percent, which can stack up to three times.

Make the World Clamor

Rarity: Four stars

Four stars Path: The Erudition

The Erudition Ability: Qingque regenerates 20 to 32 Energy as soon as she enters battle. And her Ultimate damage increases by 32 to 64 percent.

Data Bank

Rarity: Three stars

Three stars Path: The Erudition

The Erudition Ability: Increases Qingque’s Ultimate damage by 28 to 56 percent.

Relics

While some characters share the same Relic types, for the most part, Relics are based on the character’s needs. As such, they can be challenging to get, especially the higher star-rated ones. And like Qingque’s Light Cone, you’ll want to focus on Relics that help increase Qingque’s damage, Quantum damage, CRIT damage, and CRIT rate.

The best core Relic set for Qingque is Musketeer of Wild Wheat, which includes individual Relics for her Feet, Head, Body, and Hands. However, a great alternative is Genius of Brilliant Stars.

For her Planar Sphere and Link Rope, Space Sealing Station is the best one to equip. Talia: Kingdom of Banditry is a good alternative.

Musketeer of Wild Wheat

Two-piece set bonus: Increases Qingque’s attack by 12 percent.

Increases Qingque’s attack by 12 percent. Four-piece set bonus: Increases Qingque’s speed by six percent and her basic attack damage by 10 percent.

Increases Qingque’s speed by six percent and her basic attack damage by 10 percent. Cavern: Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Drifting

Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Drifting Location: Corridor of Fading Echoes in Jarilo-VI.

Genius of Brilliant Stars

Two-piece set bonus: Increases Qingque’s Quantum damage by 10 percent

Four-piece set bonus: If Qingque damages the targeted enemy, they ignore 10 percent defense. The same applies to Qingque if the targeted enemy has Quantum Weakness.

Cavern: Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Providence.

Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Providence. Location: Corridor of Fading Echoes, Jarilo-VI.

Space Sealing Station

Two-piece set bonus: Increases the wearer’s attack by 12 percent, and if their speed is 120 or more, their attack raises by an additional 12 percent.

Increases the wearer’s attack by 12 percent, and if their speed is 120 or more, their attack raises by an additional 12 percent. Location: World Three of the Simulated Universe, Herta’s Office in the Herta Space Station

Talia: Kingdom of Banditry

Two-piece set bonus: Increases Qingque’s Break Effect by 16 percent. If her speed is 145 or more, her Break Effect increases by an additional 20 percent.

Increases Qingque’s Break Effect by 16 percent. If her speed is 145 or more, her Break Effect increases by an additional 20 percent. Location: World Four of the Simulated Universe, Herta’s Office in the Herta Space Station.

Despite being a four-star character, and having some of her abilities rely on RNG, Qingque is one of my favorite characters to field in Honkai: Star Rail. Her powerful AoE abilities make her great to use in the Simulated Universe and the Forgotten Halls, where multiple enemies have several rounds per battle.

So, if you’ve pulled Qingque and aren’t sure about her Light Cones or Relics, this is the best build for Qingque in Honkai: Star Rail.