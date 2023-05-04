Best Dan Heng builds and skills in Honkai: Star Rail

Your journey aboard the Astral Express in Honkai: Star Rail will not only bring you to a variety of different inhabited lands but also to many different characters—many of which are capable of joining your team either through the story or Warp gacha feature.

One of the first characters to join your party is Dan Heng, a lance-wielding member of the Trailblazers aboard the Astral Express who would much rather indulge in his studies than talk with others. Though he is rather standoffish and dislikes the antics of the Trailblazer and March 7th, his intuition proves to be vital for the group’s cross-planet exploration.

Related: Best Himeko builds and skills in Honkai: Star Rail

Unlike most gacha games where free characters pale in comparison to those who are summoned using premium currency, Honkai: Star Rail’s starting three companions are each very powerful in their own right. Dan Heng in particular is a very efficient single-target damage dealer, especially when coupled with Relics and a Light Cone that capitalizes on his crit rate and crit damage.

Here’s all of the information needed for players to bring out the full potential of Dan Heng, which grows exponentially if players are lucky enough to pull more copies of him.

Dan Heng’s skills in Honkai: Star Rail

As a follower of The Hunt, Dan Heng is incredibly selfless in combat. He is only capable of damaging one enemy at a time, though with the right build and support around him, his Wind-attuned damage makes him both a great shield breaker and overall damage dealer.

Basic attack: Deals Wind damage equal to 50 percent of Dan Heng’s attack to a single enemy.

Skill: Deals Wind damage equal to 130 percent of Dan Heng’s attack to a single enemy. On a critical hit, there is a 100 percent base chance to reduce the target’s speed by 12 percent for two turns.

Ultimate: Deals Wind damage equal to 240 percent of Dan Heng’s attack to a single enemy. If the enemy is slowed, the Ultimate’s damage multiplier increases by 72 percent.

Talent: When Dan Heng is targeted by an ally’s ability, his next attack’s Wind resistance penetration increases by 18 percent. This effect can be triggered again after two turns.

Technique: After Dan Heng uses his Technique, his attack increases by 40 percent at the start of the next battle for three turns.

After Ascending Dan Heng by leveling him up and using the proper materials, he gains access to a few Traces that give him extra passive buffs in battle. Some of these traits are similar to those other characters that follow The Hunt have access to upon Ascension, like the five-star exclusive Seele.

Hidden Dragon (A2): When Dan Heng’s current HP percentage is lower than 50 percent, reduce the chance of being attacked by enemies.

Shadow of Despair (A4): When Dan Heng launches an attack, there is a 50 percent fixed chance to boost his speed by 20 percent for two turns.

High Gale (A6): Dan Heng’s basic attack does 40 percent more damage to slowed enemies.

Related: All Honkai: Star Rail Version 1.1, 1.2, and 1.3 leaks

Dan Heng’s best build in Honkai: Star Rail

Light Cones

Dan Heng can function fairly easily with a variety of Light Cones thanks to his simple-yet-powerful kit, meaning players shouldn’t be too worried if they don’t have a five-star Light Cone to equip to the lancer.

While “In the Night” and “Cruising the Stellar Sea” are the most efficient for bringing out the true single-target damage potential of Dan Heng, players can also opt for Light Cones like Dan Heng’s signature “Only Silence Remains,” “Swordplay,” or even fully-superimposed three-star Light Cones like “Arrows.”

Unfortunately, most of these Light Cones are locked behind the game’s gacha mechanics, so it’s ultimately best to work with what you have.

In the Night (five stars)

Path: The Hunt

Ability: Increases the wearer’s crit rate by 18 percent. While the wearer is in battle, for every ten speed that exceeds 100, the damage of the wearer’s basic attack and skill is increased by six percent and the crit damage of their Ultimate is increased by 12 percent. This effect can stack up to six times.

Cruising in the Stellar Sea (five stars)

Path: The Hunt

Ability: Increases the wearer’s crit rate by eight percent, and increases their crit rate against enemies with HP less than or equal to 50 percent by an extra eight percent. When the wearer defeats an enemy, their attack is increased by 20 percent for two turns.

Only Silence Remains (four stars)

Path: The Hunt

Ability: Increases attack of the wearer by 16 percent. If there are two or fewer enemies on the field, increases the wearer’s crit rate by 12 percent.

Swordplay (four stars)

Path: The Hunt

Ability: For each time the wearer hits the same target, their damage dealt increases by eight percent, stacking up to five times. The stack effect will be reset when the wearer changes targets.

Arrows (three stars)

Path: The Hunt

Ability: At the start of the battle, the wearer’s crit rate increases by 12 percent for three turns.

Relics

Dan Heng primarily wants a way to increase the Wind damage he does to his opponents, particularly those who have a weakness to this element. Therefore, the most efficient Relic set he can equip is a four-piece Eagle of Twilight Line. But he can also easily equip a four-piece Musketeer of Wild Wheat for a general damage boost.

For the Planar Sphere and Link Rope combination, players have a choice between a two-piece Space Sealing Station or Celestial Differentiator, depending on which stat they’d prefer boosting.

Eagle of Twilight Line (three to five stars)

Two-piece effect: Increases Wind damage by 10 percent.

Four-piece effect: After the wearer uses their Ultimate, their action is advanced forward by 25 percent.

Location: Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Gelid Wind—Herta Space Station, Storage Zone

Musketeer of Wild Wheat (three to five stars)

Two-piece effect: Increase the wearer’s attack by 12 percent.

Four-piece effect: The wearer’s speed increases by six percent and basic attack damage increases by ten percent.

Location: Cavern of Corrosion, Path of Drifting—Corridor of Fading Echoes, Jarilo VI

Space Sealing Station (three to five stars)

Two-piece effect: Increases the wearer’s attack by 12 percent. When the wearer’s speed reaches 120 or higher, increases the wearer’s attack by an extra 12 percent.

Location: Simulated Universe—Herta’s Office, Herta Space Station

Celestial Differentiator (three to five stars)

Two-piece effect: Increases the wearer’s crit rate by eight percent. When the wearer’s crit rate reaches 80 percent or higher, increases their basic attack and skill damage by 20 percent.

Location: Simulated Universe—Herta’s Office, Herta Space Station