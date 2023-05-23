How to complete Simulated Universe World 5 in Honkai: Star Rail

The Simulated Universe is one of Honkai: Star Rail‘s most challenging features, and the Fifth World is yet another big difficulty step.

It doesn’t change compared to previous Worlds in terms of format. Players will already discover all its elements in the Fourth World but with increased difficulty. The run will end with a fight against Kafka, the boss of the Simulated Universe. She won’t be easy to beat and you’ll have to prepare a correct strategy to counter her strengths, including the best elements against her and debuffs.

Here is how to complete the Fifth World of the Simulated Universe in Honkai: Star Rail.

How to complete Honkai: Star Rail‘s Simulated Universe World 5

To complete the Fifth Simulated Universe in Honkai, you will have to adjust their strategy mainly thinking of the main boss, Kafka. The team you’ll build and the Curios and Blessings will help you progress through the level.

Best team for Simulated Universe World 5

The team you’ll need for the Fifth Simulated Universe will be different from the Fourth one due to Kafka’s strengths. You’ll need debuffs and significant damage potential with the correct mono-target DPS.

To build your team, you’ll want the usual strategy: a healer, a support, a main DPS, and a tank/sub-DPS. In that team, you’ll need at least one debuff, but in the ideal case, you’d have two debuff possibilities to survive Kafka’s attacks.

Here are some characters who can be key for victory in the Fifth World of the Simulated Universe:

Natasha : The free-to-play healer essential to any team, especially if you don’t have Bailu. In addition to strong heal, she’ll be even more key in World Five due to her debuff ability added to her Skill, Soothe, when Ascending her for a second time (which should be done when unlocking World Five). She’s also stronger than Bailu in this World since the five-star healer has the Lightning element and Kafka features strong resistance to it, while Natasha deals Physical damage and Kafka is weak against it.

: The free-to-play healer essential to any team, especially if you don’t have Bailu. Dan Heng or Sushang : They’re the two Main DPS you’ll want against Kafka since she’s weak against both Wind and Physical damage. If you don’t have them (or they aren’t geared up), Yanqing and Seele can also get you the victory, however.

or : They’re the two Main DPS you’ll want against Kafka since she’s weak against both Wind and Physical damage. Fire Trailblazer : Any character from the Path of Preservation will be key for Honkai players in that World because Kafka will deal strong damage and having one ally down can cause defeat. Either the Fire Trailblazer , March 7th , or Gepard will do, as long as you get protection from them.

: Any character from the Path of Preservation will be key for Honkai players in that World because Kafka will deal strong damage and having one ally down can cause defeat. Either the , , or will do, as long as you get protection from them. Bronya : She’s the best support for World Five because, in addition to a debuff, she’ll deal precious Wind damage to Kafka to break her shield.

: She’s the best support for World Five because, in addition to a debuff, she’ll deal precious Wind damage to Kafka to break her shield. Welt: He’s the strongest sub-DPS for World Five thanks to his Imaginary element damage to break Kafka’s shield. You’ll have to make sure you have enough sustainability with the rest of your team, however.

Overall, AoE damage won’t really help you in this World, since you’ll mostly need sustain and damage against Kafka herself. Adding a character from the Erudition or Destruction Path isn’t required.

The recommended level of your team is 60. You can still complete it with a few average levels below this cap, but you’ll need a flawless strategy.

How to choose your Path, Blessings, and Curio for Simulated Universe World 5

The safest Path to choose in the Fifth World of the Simulated Universe is the one of Abundance.

With its Path of Resonance, you’ll obtain significant heals, as well as a passive that might save you from Kafka’s deadly Attacks while providing precious debuffs.

It’s also possible to choose the Path of the Hunt or any other, too, if you’re building a team strategy specifically oriented towards other aspects of combat like mono-target damage (The Hunt) or shields (Preservation).

As for Blessings, you’ll want to mainly choose those linked to your chosen Path of Resonance, so that you can make some stat boosts and effects combo with it.

Still, you’ll have to weigh the pros and cons of other Blessings you can choose, especially when they feature a higher rarity level. Curios, lastly, are usually easy to choose due to their straightforward effects.

How to beat Kafka in Simulated Universe World 5

Similarly to bosses from previous Simulated Universe’s Worlds, Kafka features several combat Phases and you’ll have to adjust your strategy to defeat her. Kafka is weak to Imaginary, Wind, and Physical damage. Here are her Phases, detailed:

The first Phase is pretty straightforward. Simply defeat both support units she’ll summon to take less damage. She’ll perform both mono-target damage and AoE ones. Kafka will already begin stunning your characters. You can use debuffs or the Path of Resonance to cleanse them (except when she’s low HP).

The second Phase will be more difficult. Kafka will deal tremendous damage and apply Psychological Suggestion debuffs to two characters sometimes. If the effect isn’t removed before the next turn, they’ll receive significant amounts of damage. It’s recommended to keep the Path of Resonance up when you’re approaching third phase, if possible.

The third and final phase will require key timing on your part. Kafka will apply more marks that must be cleanse in the following turn by your party. Don’t underestimate the damage she can deal when the debuff is triggered. Don’t forget to apply Shields when your allies aren’t topped off, too. Even a 10-percent HP difference can turn the tide of the fight.



The advantage with Kafka is that you can take your time to defeat her, chipping away her HP turn by turn, contrary to Fourth World’s Svarog. All you need to win is sustainability.

