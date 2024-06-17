Acheron is a dimension drifter who walks the cosmos alone in Honkai: Star Rail and enforces universal laws on everyone. Combat is all she’s ever known, and as a damage dealer, she’s very powerful. To understand how she works, here’s the best Acheron build in Honkai: Star Rail.

How to build Acheron in Honkai: Star Rail

No one can stop her. Image via HoYoverse

Acheron is a five-star DPS in Honkai, and as an Emenator of Nihility, she’s the strongest unit you can get. She’s a Lightning damage hypercarry with a unique kit that benefits a lot from other Nihility characters who apply debuffs. The more debuffs opponents have, the more damage Acheron does. As a damage dealer with a unique kit and playstyle, it’s crucial you equip her with proper Light Cones, right Relic and Planar Ornament sets, and level up her Traces.

Light Cones

A lot of options but only one choice. Image via HoYoverse

Light Cones are weapons in Honkai, and as one of the main sources of damage, they are an essential part of any build. Since Acheron follows the path of Nihility, you can only equip her with Nihility Light Cones, and she has a ton of great options for both free-to-play players and light spenders.

Along the Passing Shore (five-star)

Incessant Rain (five-star)

Patience is All You Need (five-star)

Good Night and Sleep Well (four-star)

In the Name of the World (five-star)

Along the Passing Shore is Acheron’s signature Light Cone that has a perfect synergy with her kit, making it her best in slot. This five-star Light Cone increases Acheron’s CRIT damage by 36 percent, and her Ultimate damage by 24 percent. Additionally, her signature Light Cone helps Acheron gain stacks of her Ultimate faster, which brings a ton of value.

Good Night and Sleep Well is a four-star Light Cone you can obtain from any Warp Banner. With all the utility it provides, this Light Cone is a solid alternative, and it’s a great weapon to have overall. It applies a damage over time debuff that stacks Acheron’s Ultimate points and increases her damage by 36 percent.

While any Light Cone that applies debuffs and offers CRIT stats works, Along the Passing Shore is by far her best option, and it’s worth getting if you have enough Stellar Jades.

Trace priority

The beginning and the end. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Acheron is a main damage dealer that scales with offensive stats, and to make good use of her Ascension stats, you need to level her up to 80. Since her main source of damage comes from her Ultimate and Talents, you can ignore her basic attacks and focus on other parts of her kit.

Here are the abilities you should prioritize:

Her Ultimate is your top priority, as it deals massive single-target and AoE Lightning damage to opponents. Unlike other characters, Acheron doesn’t have Energy Recharge, but nine points on her Ultimate that you can stack by applying debuffs.

and to opponents. Unlike other characters, Acheron doesn’t have Energy Recharge, but nine points on her Ultimate that you can stack by applying debuffs. Her Talent is also crucial because it increases the All-Type Resistance shred on opponents, which is a significant damage increase.

Her Skill is your last priority since it’s her strongest attack when you don’t have her Ultimate up.

Relics and Planar Ornaments sets

Get all the goods she needs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While equipping her with proper Light Cones increases her damage, good Relics and Planar Ornaments are also important. As a hypercarry that deals massive damage based on debuffs, Acheron’s choices are straightforward.

Here are the best Relic and Planar Ornament sets for Acheron:

Pioneer Diver of Dead Waters (four-piece)

Izumo Gensei and Takama Divine Realm (two-piece)

The four-piece Pioneer Diver of Dead Waters is a relic set tailored for Acheron, and you won’t find anything better. It increases her damage dealt to opponents with debuffs by 12 percent, and CRIT Rate by four percent. Additionally, if opponents have two or three debuffs on them, Acheron’s CRIT damage increases by 12 percent.

As a perfect partner in crime, the two-piece Izumo Gensei and Takama Divine Realm increases Acheron’s attack by 12 percent, and CRIT Rate by another 12 percent. You can farm this set in World nine of the Simulated Universe.

Relic and Planar Ornament stats and substats

To use the value of those Relics to their utmost potential, good stats and substats are necessary, and fortunately Acheron is easy to build.

Here are the following stats you should target when grinding those Relics:

Body : CRIT Rate or CRIT damage

: CRIT Rate or CRIT damage Feet : ATK% or Speed

: ATK% or Speed Sphere : Lightning damage or ATK%

: Lightning damage or ATK% Rope: ATK%

Acheron only wants offensive stats, so having a balanced CRIT ratio is crucial, and the more attack percent you have as substats, the better.

Best Acheron Eidolons

With this, she’s truly an Ascended being. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Acheron’s kit is perfect even without Eidolons. Most of her Eidolons increase her damage, and if you really like the character, you can get her Eidolon one, which is a good stopping point. It increases her CRIT Rate by 18 percent, which makes building her easier.

