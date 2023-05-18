The second featured five-star to debut in Honkai: Star Rail is Jing Yuan, a Lighting character who walks The Erudition path. Jing Yuan is a powerful AoE damage-dealing force players will find quite helpful in battle as long as he is equipped with the best Light Cone possible.

The Lightning character is one of the seven Arbiter-Generals who are part of the Xianzhou Alliance and one of the Six Charioteers for the Xianzhou Luofu. He’s also the dedicated teacher of the five-star Ice character Yanqing and overall packs lots of experience that translates into how powerful he is on the battlefield.

Image via miHoYo

Related: Best Light Cones for each character in Honkai: Star Rail

Jing Yuan’s debut “Swirl of Heavenly Spear” banner is live for the second half of Honkai: Star Rail’s Version 1.0 launch. His banner run began on May 17 and will last until June 6, at which point the Version 1.1 update will officially take over.

To ensure the Lightning character is as effective as possible, players will need to build Jing Yuan carefully and consider aspects like the best Relics for him and what kind of team lineup suits his skillset.

There’s a lot to think about when building him up, but Jing Yuan’s Light Cone is particularly important since it is one of the most important aspects of enhancing his abilities.

If you’re looking to add Jing Yuan to your roster, you’ll also want to consider grabbing his featured Light Cone as it is also available on the limited Light Cone Event Warp running alongside him. If you’re unsure whether you want to pull for his signature Light Cone or instead equip him with another one, there are many factors to consider as he has a wide range of Light Cones that work well with his skillset.

What are the best Light Cones for Jing Yuan in Honkai: Star Rail?

Because Jing Yuan is a damage-dealing focused character, Trailblazers will want to equip him with Light Cones that possess statistics to enhance his DPS abilities. Because he is part of The Erudition path, Jing Yuan excels at AoE damage and will effectively dish out brutal attacks against many foes at once.

When choosing strong Light Cones for Jing Yuan, the statistics players should be looking for are:

Attack

Damage

Critical rate

Critical damage

Ultimate damage

Follow-up attack damage

All potential Light Cones for Jing Yuan are discussed at the lowest possible level, but players who manage to superimpose and upgrade them will see their stats increase over time.

Image via miHoYo

Best five-star Light Cones for Jing Yuan

If you want Jing Yuan to perform to the best of his ability and be built as strong as possible, you’ll eventually want to equip him with a five-star Light Cone. Just as five-star characters will almost always outperform four-star recruits when built right, so too are five-star Light Cones the generally superior choice.

Before Dawn “Long Night” Ability: Raises the equipping character’s critical damage by 32 percent and their skill and Ultimate damage by 20 percent. When the equipping recruit casts a skill or their Ultimate, they then gain Somnus Corpus. This effect is consumed after a follow-up attack has been activated and raises attack damage by 48 percent. Before Dawn is specifically designed for Jing Yuan’s skillset and is the overall best Light Cone players can equip him with.

Night on the Milky Way “Meteor Swarm” ability: For each enemy that is present on the battlefield, this Light Cone raises the equipping character’s attack by nine percent for up to five stacks. When an opponent is affected by Weakness break, the damage dealt by the equipping character is raised by 30 percent for one turn. This Light Cone isn’t the best choice for Jing Yuan, but it is still a powerful option since it raises his attack and damage.



Image via miHoYo

Best four-star Light Cones for Jing Yuan

Of all the Light Cone rarities in existence, there are the most four-star options available for Jing Yuan. If you aren’t able to invest into pulling for a five-star Light Cone then you’ll at least still be set with a solid four-star substitute.

Although five-star Light Cones are the best choice for characters, superimposing and working hard to upgrade four-stars will still result in immensely reliable results.

The Birth of the Self “The Maiden in the Painting” ability: Increases the damage dealt by the equipping character’s follow-up attacks by 24 percent. If the health points of the targeted enemy drop below 50 percent of their maximum health points, the damage dealt through the wielder’s follow-up attacks is raised an additional 24 percent. Since one of Jing Yuan’s most powerful assets is his follow-up attacks, this Light Cone is a strong choice for enhancing this aspect of his skillset.

Geniuses’ Repose “Each Now Has a Role to Play” ability: Raises the equipping character’s attack by 16 percent. When the equipping recruit successfully vanquishes an enemy, they then have their critical damage increased by 24 percent for three turns. This Light Cone is a great generally useful and versatile one that will amplify Jing Yuan’s damage output.

The Seriousness of Breakfast “Get Ready” ability: Raises the equipping recruit’s damage by 12 percent. For every foe that is successfully vanquished, the equipping character’s attack is increased by four percent for up to three stacks. Players seeking a generally useful Light Cone for Jing Yuan’s abilities will find that The Seriousness of Breakfast is a strong contender since it builds upon his general attack and damage-dealing abilities.



Image via miHoYo

Today Is Another Peaceful Day “A Storm Is Coming” ability: Upon entering into a battle, this Light Cone increases the equipping character’s damage based on their maximum energy. A damage increase of 0.20 percent is applied for each point of energy for up to 160 energy total. This is a great Light Cone that grants Jing Yuan helpful buffs based on his attributes.

Make the World Clamor “The Power of Sound” ability: Grants the wearer 20 energy as soon as they enter a battle and raises their Ultimate damage by 32 percent. Ultimate abilities are always the ones that dish out the heaviest damage which makes this a nice option for Jing Yuan that will both help him cast it sooner and increase the damage dealt by it.



Best three-star Light Cones for Jing Yuan

Players should only equip a three-star Light Cone as a placeholder until they are able to unlock one of a higher variety. There are two viable options for the Lighting character.

Sagacity “Genius” ability: After the equipping recruit casts their Ultimate ability, their attack is then increased by 24 percent for two turns afterward. The Sagacity Light Cone is an excellent placeholder until players are able to obtain one of a higher star rarity.

Data Bank “Learned” ability: Raises the damage dealt by the equipping character’s Ultimate ability by 28 percent. The effects of this Light Cone are straightforward and simple but are still quite effective for Jing Yuan’s powerful Ultimate move.



Dot Esports gathered this information by playing Honkai Star Rail Version 1.0 “The Rail Unto the Stars” on PC.

About the author